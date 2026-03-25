Migrate from Kong Gateway to Zuplo
This guide walks through migrating from Kong Gateway (Community Edition or Enterprise) to Zuplo. Whether you're running Kong OSS on Kubernetes, Kong Konnect, or a self-hosted Kong cluster, this guide covers the key differences, concept mapping, and step-by-step migration process.
Why teams migrate from Kong
Kong Gateway is a powerful, plugin-driven API gateway built on NGINX and Lua. However, teams frequently encounter challenges that drive them to seek alternatives:
- Community Edition stagnation — Kong's open-source Community Edition receives fewer updates and lacks critical features like the developer portal, RBAC, and advanced rate limiting that are reserved for Enterprise tiers.
- Kubernetes complexity — Running Kong in production requires managing Postgres or Cassandra databases, configuring the Kong Ingress Controller, and maintaining Kubernetes clusters across environments.
- Lua plugin development — Kong's plugin architecture requires Lua, a niche language that few developers know. This limits who on your team can extend the gateway and makes AI-assisted code generation less effective.
- Cost escalation — Kong Konnect pricing starts at ~$105/month per gateway service plus ~$34/million API requests, with additional charges for analytics, portals, and mesh management. Self-hosted Kong requires significant SRE investment.
- Global scaling challenges — Scaling Kong globally requires deploying and synchronizing clusters across regions manually, each with its own database and configuration state.
Copilot Travel switched from Kong to Zuplo after nine months, achieving over 50% faster API implementation and reducing development time from months to days. Their team eliminated the need for a dedicated DevOps engineer to maintain the API gateway.
Concept mapping: Kong to Zuplo
|Kong concept
|Zuplo equivalent
|Service
|Backend URL configured in a route handler
|Route
|Route in your OpenAPI spec
|Plugin (Lua)
|Policy (TypeScript) or built-in policy
|Consumer
|API key consumer
|Consumer group
|API key metadata with custom rate limit logic
|Upstream
|URL forward handler target
|Workspace (Enterprise)
|Environment
|Kong Manager / Konnect UI
|Zuplo Portal or local development with Git
|DB-less declarative config
|OpenAPI route config in Git
|Admin API
|Zuplo API or
git push
|Kong Dev Portal
|Zuplo Developer Portal
Step-by-step migration
Step 1: Export your API definitions
If you have OpenAPI specs for your APIs, export them from Kong. If you're using Kong's declarative configuration, convert your service and route definitions to an OpenAPI spec.
From Kong declarative config (deck):
Code
# kong.yml - Your existing Kong config services: - name: my-api url: http://backend-service:8080 routes: - name: get-users paths: - /users methods: - GET - name: create-user paths: - /users methods: - POST
Equivalent OpenAPI spec for Zuplo:
Code
{ "openapi": "3.1.0", "info": { "title": "My API", "version": "1.0.0" }, "paths": { "/users": { "get": { "operationId": "get-users", "summary": "Get users", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "baseUrl": "http://backend-service:8080" } }, "policies": { "inbound": [] } } }, "post": { "operationId": "create-user", "summary": "Create user", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "baseUrl": "http://backend-service:8080" } }, "policies": { "inbound": [] } } } } } }
Step 2: Map Kong plugins to Zuplo policies
The following table maps common Kong plugins to their Zuplo policy equivalents:
|Kong plugin
|Zuplo policy
key-auth
|API Key Authentication
jwt
|Open ID JWT Authentication
basic-auth
|Basic Authentication
rate-limiting
|Rate Limiting
rate-limiting-advanced
|Complex Rate Limiting
request-transformer
|Transform Body
response-transformer
|Transform Body Outbound
cors
|Built-in CORS configuration
ip-restriction
|IP Restriction
request-size-limiting
|Request Size Limit
request-validation
|Request Validation
acl
|ACL Policy
|Custom Lua plugin
|Custom Code Policy (TypeScript)
Step 3: Translate plugin configuration
Here is an example of translating a Kong rate limiting plugin to a Zuplo rate limit policy.
Kong plugin configuration:
Code
plugins: - name: rate-limiting config: minute: 100 policy: local limit_by: consumer
Zuplo policy configuration:
Code
{ "name": "rate-limit-inbound", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } }
Zuplo's rate limiter is globally distributed across 300+ edge locations. Unlike Kong, which enforces rate limits per-node or per-cluster (requiring Redis synchronization), Zuplo enforces limits as a single global zone automatically.
Step 4: Migrate authentication
Kong
key-auth to Zuplo API Key Authentication:
Kong uses consumers with key credentials stored in its database. In Zuplo, API keys are managed through the built-in API key management system, which includes a self-serve developer portal for key creation and rotation.
- Add the
api-key-inboundpolicy to your routes.
- Create API key consumers through the Zuplo Portal or API.
- Optionally, enable the Developer Portal for self-serve key management.
Kong
jwt to Zuplo JWT Authentication:
Replace Kong's JWT plugin with one of Zuplo's JWT authentication policies:
- Auth0 JWT
- AWS Cognito JWT
- Firebase JWT
- Open ID JWT (generic OIDC)
Step 5: Set up your project and deploy
- Create a new project in the Zuplo Portal or using the Zuplo CLI.
- Import your OpenAPI spec as the route configuration file.
- Add policies to your routes.
- Connect your project to source control.
- Push to deploy — Zuplo deploys globally in under 20 seconds.
Step 6: Migrate traffic
Run Zuplo alongside Kong during migration:
- Point a subset of traffic to Zuplo using DNS or a load balancer.
- Monitor both gateways for correctness and performance.
- Gradually shift more traffic to Zuplo.
- Decommission Kong once all traffic is migrated.
Custom Lua plugins to TypeScript
If you have custom Kong plugins written in Lua, rewrite them as Zuplo custom code policies in TypeScript.
Kong Lua plugin example:
Code
local MyPlugin = {} function MyPlugin:access(conf) local header_value = kong.request.get_header("x-custom-header") if not header_value then return kong.response.exit(403, { message = "Missing required header" }) end end return MyPlugin
Equivalent Zuplo TypeScript policy:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function ( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, options: never, policyName: string, ) { const headerValue = request.headers.get("x-custom-header"); if (!headerValue) { return HttpProblems.forbidden(request, context, { detail: "Missing required header", }); } return request; }
Kong DB-less mode to Zuplo GitOps
If you use Kong's DB-less declarative mode, you're already familiar with configuration-as-code. Zuplo takes this further with native GitOps:
|Kong DB-less
|Zuplo GitOps
|Single
kong.yml file
|OpenAPI spec + policy configs in Git
deck sync to apply changes
git push triggers automatic deployment
|Manual environment management
|Automatic branch-based environments
|No PR-based review workflow
|PR reviews with preview environments
|Manual rollback
git revert and push
Next steps
- Set up your first Zuplo gateway
- Add rate limiting
- Add API key authentication
- Configure your developer portal
- Set up source control