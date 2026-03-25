Copy page Migration Guides Migrate from Kong Gateway to Zuplo

This guide walks through migrating from Kong Gateway (Community Edition or Enterprise) to Zuplo. Whether you're running Kong OSS on Kubernetes, Kong Konnect, or a self-hosted Kong cluster, this guide covers the key differences, concept mapping, and step-by-step migration process.

Why teams migrate from Kong

Kong Gateway is a powerful, plugin-driven API gateway built on NGINX and Lua. However, teams frequently encounter challenges that drive them to seek alternatives:

Community Edition stagnation — Kong's open-source Community Edition receives fewer updates and lacks critical features like the developer portal, RBAC, and advanced rate limiting that are reserved for Enterprise tiers.

— Kong's open-source Community Edition receives fewer updates and lacks critical features like the developer portal, RBAC, and advanced rate limiting that are reserved for Enterprise tiers. Kubernetes complexity — Running Kong in production requires managing Postgres or Cassandra databases, configuring the Kong Ingress Controller, and maintaining Kubernetes clusters across environments.

— Running Kong in production requires managing Postgres or Cassandra databases, configuring the Kong Ingress Controller, and maintaining Kubernetes clusters across environments. Lua plugin development — Kong's plugin architecture requires Lua, a niche language that few developers know. This limits who on your team can extend the gateway and makes AI-assisted code generation less effective.

— Kong's plugin architecture requires Lua, a niche language that few developers know. This limits who on your team can extend the gateway and makes AI-assisted code generation less effective. Cost escalation — Kong Konnect pricing starts at ~$105/month per gateway service plus ~$34/million API requests, with additional charges for analytics, portals, and mesh management. Self-hosted Kong requires significant SRE investment.

— Kong Konnect pricing starts at ~$105/month per gateway service plus ~$34/million API requests, with additional charges for analytics, portals, and mesh management. Self-hosted Kong requires significant SRE investment. Global scaling challenges — Scaling Kong globally requires deploying and synchronizing clusters across regions manually, each with its own database and configuration state.

Copilot Travel switched from Kong to Zuplo after nine months, achieving over 50% faster API implementation and reducing development time from months to days. Their team eliminated the need for a dedicated DevOps engineer to maintain the API gateway.

Concept mapping: Kong to Zuplo

Step-by-step migration

Step 1: Export your API definitions

If you have OpenAPI specs for your APIs, export them from Kong. If you're using Kong's declarative configuration, convert your service and route definitions to an OpenAPI spec.

From Kong declarative config (deck):

Code Code # kong.yml - Your existing Kong config services : - name : my-api url : http://backend-service:8080 routes : - name : get-users paths : - /users methods : - GET - name : create-user paths : - /users methods : - POST

Equivalent OpenAPI spec for Zuplo:

Code Code { "openapi" : "3.1.0" , "info" : { "title" : "My API" , "version" : "1.0.0" }, "paths" : { "/users" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "get-users" , "summary" : "Get users" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "http://backend-service:8080" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [] } } }, "post" : { "operationId" : "create-user" , "summary" : "Create user" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "http://backend-service:8080" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [] } } } } } }

Step 2: Map Kong plugins to Zuplo policies

The following table maps common Kong plugins to their Zuplo policy equivalents:

Step 3: Translate plugin configuration

Here is an example of translating a Kong rate limiting plugin to a Zuplo rate limit policy.

Kong plugin configuration:

Code Code plugins : - name : rate-limiting config : minute : 100 policy : local limit_by : consumer

Zuplo policy configuration:

Code Code { "name" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }

Zuplo's rate limiter is globally distributed across 300+ edge locations. Unlike Kong, which enforces rate limits per-node or per-cluster (requiring Redis synchronization), Zuplo enforces limits as a single global zone automatically.

Step 4: Migrate authentication

Kong key-auth to Zuplo API Key Authentication:

Kong uses consumers with key credentials stored in its database. In Zuplo, API keys are managed through the built-in API key management system, which includes a self-serve developer portal for key creation and rotation.

Add the api-key-inbound policy to your routes. Create API key consumers through the Zuplo Portal or API. Optionally, enable the Developer Portal for self-serve key management.

Kong jwt to Zuplo JWT Authentication:

Replace Kong's JWT plugin with one of Zuplo's JWT authentication policies:

Step 5: Set up your project and deploy

Create a new project in the Zuplo Portal or using the Zuplo CLI. Import your OpenAPI spec as the route configuration file. Add policies to your routes. Connect your project to source control. Push to deploy — Zuplo deploys globally in under 20 seconds.

Step 6: Migrate traffic

Run Zuplo alongside Kong during migration:

Point a subset of traffic to Zuplo using DNS or a load balancer. Monitor both gateways for correctness and performance. Gradually shift more traffic to Zuplo. Decommission Kong once all traffic is migrated.

Custom Lua plugins to TypeScript

If you have custom Kong plugins written in Lua, rewrite them as Zuplo custom code policies in TypeScript.

Kong Lua plugin example:

Code local MyPlugin = {} function MyPlugin:access(conf) local header_value = kong.request.get_header("x-custom-header") if not header_value then return kong.response.exit(403, { message = "Missing required header" }) end end return MyPlugin

Equivalent Zuplo TypeScript policy:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : never , policyName : string , ) { const headerValue = request.headers. get ( "x-custom-header" ); if ( ! headerValue) { return HttpProblems. forbidden (request, context, { detail: "Missing required header" , }); } return request; }

Kong DB-less mode to Zuplo GitOps

If you use Kong's DB-less declarative mode, you're already familiar with configuration-as-code. Zuplo takes this further with native GitOps:

Kong DB-less Zuplo GitOps Single kong.yml file OpenAPI spec + policy configs in Git deck sync to apply changes git push triggers automatic deployment Manual environment management Automatic branch-based environments No PR-based review workflow PR reviews with preview environments Manual rollback git revert and push

Next steps