Access Control List Policy

Custom Policy Example Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Access Control List , instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.

ACL policies can be built many ways depending on your requirements. This example shows how to perform an authorization check on a hard-coded list of users.

This policy could be extended to fetch data from external sources or even use an authorization service such as OpenFGA.

import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface PolicyOptions { users : string []; } export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : PolicyOptions , policyName : string , ) { // Check that an authenticated user is set // NOTE: This policy requires an authentication policy to run before if ( ! request.user) { context.log. error ( "User is not authenticated. A authorization policy must come before the ACL policy." , ); return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); } // Check that the user has one of the allowed roles if ( ! options.users. includes (request.user.sub)) { context.log. error ( `The user '${ request . user . sub }' is not authorized to perform this action.` , ); return HttpProblems. forbidden (request, context); } // If they made it here, they are authorized return request; }

Configuration

The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.

{ "name" : "my-acl-policy-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "acl-policy-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/YOUR_MODULE)" , "options" : { "users" : [ "google|12345" , "google|23456" ] } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. users <string[]> (Required) - The list of users authorized to access the resource

Using the Policy

