Policies
Access Control List Policy
Custom Policy Example
Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Access Control List, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.
ACL policies can be built many ways depending on your requirements. This example shows how to perform an authorization check on a hard-coded list of users.
This policy could be extended to fetch data from external sources or even use an authorization service such as OpenFGA.
Configuration
The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
users<string[]> (Required) -The list of users authorized to access the resource
Using the Policy
