Geo-location filtering Policy

Block requests based on geo-location parameters: country, region code, and ASN

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-geo-filter-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "geo-filter-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "GeoFilterInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allow" : { "asns" : "395747, 28304" , "countries" : "US, CA" , "regionCodes" : "TX, WA" }, "block" : { "asns" : "395747, 28304" , "countries" : "US, CA" , "regionCodes" : "TX, WA" }, "ignoreUnknown" : true } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. block <object> - countries <string> - comma separated string of country codes to allow (e.g. "US, CA"). regionCodes <string> - comma separated string of region codes to allow (e.g. "TX, WA"). asns <string> - comma separated string of ASNs to allow (e.g. "395747, 28304").

- allow <object> - countries <string> - comma separated string of country codes to allow (e.g. "US, CA"). regionCodes <string> - comma separated string of region codes to allow (e.g. "TX, WA"). asns <string> - comma separated string of ASNs to allow (e.g. "395747, 28304").

- ignoreUnknown <boolean> - Specifies whether unknown geo-location parameters should be ignored (allowed through). Defaults to true .

Using the Policy

Geo-location Filter Policy #

Specify an allow list or block list of:

Countries - Country of the incoming request. The two-letter country code in the request, for example, "US".

- Country of the incoming request. The two-letter country code in the request, for example, "US". regionCodes - If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX"

- If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX" ASNs - ASN of the incoming request, for example, 395747.

Caution If you specify an allow and block list for the same location type (e.g. country ) may have no effect or block all requests. { "allow" : { "countries" : "US" }, "block" : { "countries" : "MC" } } The policy will only allow requests from US, so any request from MC would be automatically blocked.

