OpenFGA Authorization Policy

This policy will authorize requests using OpenFGA. If the request is not authorized, a 403 response will be returned.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-openfga-authz-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "openfga-authz-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "OpenFGAAuthZInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "apiUrl" : "https://api.us1.fga.dev" , "authorizationModelId" : "$env(FGA_MODEL_ID)" , "credentials" : { "method" : "client-credentials" , "clientId" : "$env(FGA_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(FGA_CLIENT_SECRET)" , "apiAudience" : "https://api.us1.fga.dev/" , "oauthTokenEndpointUrl" : "https://fga.us.auth0.com/oauth/token" }, "storeId" : "$env(FGA_STORE_ID)" } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. apiUrl <string> (Required) - The URL of the OpenFGA service.

- storeId <string> (Required) - The ID of the store.

- authorizationModelId <string> (Required) - The ID of the authorization model.

- allowUnauthorizedRequests <boolean> - Indicates whether the request should continue if authorization fails. Default is false which means unauthorized users will automatically receive a 403 response. Defaults to false .

- credentials <object | object | object | object> (Required) -

Using the Policy

