Policies
OpenFGA Authorization Policy
This policy will authorize requests using OpenFGA. If the request is not authorized, a 403 response will be returned.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
apiUrl<string> (Required) -The URL of the OpenFGA service.
storeId<string> (Required) -The ID of the store.
authorizationModelId<string> (Required) -The ID of the authorization model.
allowUnauthorizedRequests<boolean> -Indicates whether the request should continue if authorization fails. Default isDefaults to
falsewhich means unauthorized users will automatically receive a 403 response.
false.
credentials<object | object | object | object> (Required) -
Using the Policy
