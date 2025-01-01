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Customer Stories
Copilot Travel Customer Story

Copilot Travel Cuts API Overhead and Boosts Productivity Over 50% with Zuplo

Copilot Travel couldn't get Kong to work. They ditched it and embraced Zuplo's API Gateway for incredible ease of use and unparalleled performance.

Accelerated API Implementation

Zuplo enabled Copilot Travel to implement APIs more than 50% faster than with their previous solution.

Drastically Reduced Time-to-Market

The intuitive interface allowed Copilot Travel to develop APIs in days rather than the months required with Kong.

Freed Engineering Resources

By eliminating the need for a dedicated DevOps engineer, Copilot Travel redirected resources to core engineering tasks.

About Copilot Travel

Copilot Travel is an integration platform, helping agencies connect to global airlines, hotel chains, and other travel service providers in real time.

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Copilot Travel

The Challenge

Kong's Complexity Created Operational Burdens

Copilot Travel needed an API gateway to unify global travel data from airlines, hotels, and other providers in real time. However, they found Kong's complexity too demanding for their team.

Managing their self-hosted Kong instance required a full-time DevOps engineer and created operational burdens that ultimately prevented them from using it in production. The team struggled with scalability issues and couldn't achieve the ultra-low latency needed for their global operations.

Additionally, Copilot Travel required compatibility with multiple API protocols including REST, SOAP, and GraphQL, which further complicated their implementation efforts with Kong.

DevOps Hurdles

Kong's self-hosted solution created operational challenges

High Maintenance

Full-time engineer required for upkeep

Scalability Issues

Struggled to handle growing demands

Latency Challenges

Needed ultra-low latency for global operations

Limited Protocol Support

Required compatibility with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL

The Solution

Cloud-Based API Management with Edge Performance

Nine months into their contract with Kong, Copilot Travel switched to Zuplo. Its simplicity, edge-native performance, and cloud-agnostic design dramatically reduced DevOps complexity while increasing development agility.

Zuplo's user-friendly, cloud-based SaaS approach eliminated the operational overhead of managing a self-hosted solution. The platform's advanced routing capabilities delivered the ultra-low latency required for Copilot Travel's global operations.

With multi-format API support for all required protocols and a cloud-agnostic deployment model, Zuplo provided the flexibility and ease of use that Copilot Travel needed to efficiently integrate with hundreds of travel providers worldwide.

Learn more about Zuplo's programmability

Setting up an API in Kong was a lot of work. In Zuplo, it is very fast—you can do it in 10 seconds.

Copilot Travel

Gary Sommerhalder, CEO, Copilot Travel

The Results

Measurable Impact

Over 50% Faster API Implementation

>50% Faster

Copilot Travel achieved more than 50% faster implementation of APIs with Zuplo compared to their experience with Kong, dramatically accelerating their ability to connect to new travel service providers.

Development Time Reduced from Months to Days

Days vs. Months

What previously took months with Kong could now be accomplished in days with Zuplo, allowing Copilot Travel to respond rapidly to market opportunities and client needs.

Resources Redirected to Core Engineering

↑ Core Development

By eliminating the need for a dedicated DevOps engineer to maintain their API gateway, Copilot Travel streamlined their resources away from infrastructure maintenance to focus on core product development.

Expanded Partner Relationships

↑ Partner Network

With Zuplo's intuitive interface, Copilot Travel was able to build partner-facing APIs more efficiently, increasing their network of connected travel service providers and enhancing their platform's value proposition.

Ready to simplify your API management?

Zuplo helped Copilot Travel dramatically reduce overhead and boost productivity after struggling with Kong. Experience the same benefits for your business.

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