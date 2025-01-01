Copilot Travel needed an API gateway to unify global travel data from airlines, hotels, and other providers in real time. However, they found Kong's complexity too demanding for their team.

Managing their self-hosted Kong instance required a full-time DevOps engineer and created operational burdens that ultimately prevented them from using it in production. The team struggled with scalability issues and couldn't achieve the ultra-low latency needed for their global operations.

Additionally, Copilot Travel required compatibility with multiple API protocols including REST, SOAP, and GraphQL, which further complicated their implementation efforts with Kong.