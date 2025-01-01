Copilot Travel Cuts API Overhead and Boosts Productivity Over 50% with Zuplo
Copilot Travel couldn't get Kong to work. They ditched it and embraced Zuplo's API Gateway for incredible ease of use and unparalleled performance.
Accelerated API Implementation
Zuplo enabled Copilot Travel to implement APIs more than 50% faster than with their previous solution.
Drastically Reduced Time-to-Market
The intuitive interface allowed Copilot Travel to develop APIs in days rather than the months required with Kong.
Freed Engineering Resources
By eliminating the need for a dedicated DevOps engineer, Copilot Travel redirected resources to core engineering tasks.
About Copilot Travel
Copilot Travel is an integration platform, helping agencies connect to global airlines, hotel chains, and other travel service providers in real time.Visit Copilot Travel
The Challenge
Kong's Complexity Created Operational Burdens
Copilot Travel needed an API gateway to unify global travel data from airlines, hotels, and other providers in real time. However, they found Kong's complexity too demanding for their team.
Managing their self-hosted Kong instance required a full-time DevOps engineer and created operational burdens that ultimately prevented them from using it in production. The team struggled with scalability issues and couldn't achieve the ultra-low latency needed for their global operations.
Additionally, Copilot Travel required compatibility with multiple API protocols including REST, SOAP, and GraphQL, which further complicated their implementation efforts with Kong.
DevOps Hurdles
Kong's self-hosted solution created operational challenges
High Maintenance
Full-time engineer required for upkeep
Latency Challenges
Needed ultra-low latency for global operations
Limited Protocol Support
Required compatibility with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL