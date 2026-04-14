Modern API Gateway for Developers: Why Teams Switch from Azure, AWS, and Kong to Zuplo

Compare Zuplo against Azure API Management, AWS API Gateway, Kong, and Tyk. Learn why developer teams choose a modern, edge-native API gateway over legacy enterprise platforms.

A modern API gateway handles authentication, rate limiting, request routing, and policy enforcement for your APIs — but the best ones do far more than that. In 2026, the API gateway you choose determines how fast you ship, how well you scale globally, and whether AI agents can discover and consume your APIs through protocols like MCP (Model Context Protocol).

Enterprise platforms like Azure API Management, AWS API Gateway, Kong, and Tyk have dominated the API gateway market for years. They offer breadth and ecosystem integration, but they come with trade-offs that increasingly frustrate developer teams: slow provisioning, complex infrastructure management, region-bound deployments, and configuration languages that feel outdated.

Zuplo represents a fundamentally different approach — an edge-native, TypeScript-first API gateway that deploys globally in seconds with zero infrastructure to manage. This guide explains exactly where Zuplo outperforms each of these enterprise gateways and where each platform still has strengths, so you can make an informed decision.

Why Developer Teams Are Switching API Gateways

The shift away from legacy API gateways isn’t happening because those platforms stopped working. It’s happening because developer expectations have changed. In 2026, engineering teams expect their API gateway to work like the rest of their stack: code-first, version-controlled, instantly deployable, and globally distributed.

Three trends are driving the switch:

AI agent integration is now a requirement. AI agents using the Model Context Protocol need to discover and invoke your APIs as tools. Gateways that can’t expose APIs as MCP servers are creating blind spots in the agentic web. Zuplo lets you transform any API into a remote MCP server directly from your OpenAPI spec — no separate infrastructure required.

Edge deployment is table stakes. Users are global and latency compounds when AI agents chain multiple API calls. A gateway deployed to a single region or cloud provider adds unnecessary round trips. Zuplo’s edge-native architecture puts your gateway in 300+ data centers worldwide, processing requests close to the caller.

GitOps is the default workflow. Your gateway configuration should live in Git alongside your application code. Pull requests should be the deployment mechanism, and every branch should get its own isolated environment. Zuplo’s GitOps workflow delivers exactly this — with unlimited environments on every plan.

Zuplo vs Azure API Management

Azure API Management is Microsoft’s fully managed API platform. It integrates deeply with the Azure ecosystem and offers comprehensive policy enforcement, analytics, and a developer portal. For organizations already invested in Azure with complex governance requirements, it can be a reasonable choice.

However, Azure APIM’s developer experience has fallen behind what modern teams expect.

Provisioning speed. Creating a new Azure APIM instance takes 30 or more minutes. Zuplo deploys globally in under 20 seconds. When you’re iterating quickly on API changes, waiting half an hour for an environment to spin up is a significant productivity drain.

Configuration language. Azure APIM uses XML-based policies for request processing. Zuplo uses TypeScript — a language your developers already know. Writing rate limiting logic, auth handlers, or request transformations in TypeScript is dramatically more productive than debugging XML policy expressions.

Environment costs. Azure charges for each API Management instance. If you want separate environments for development, staging, and production, that’s three separate billable instances — each taking 30+ minutes to provision. Zuplo includes unlimited environments on all plans, with every Git branch automatically getting its own live, isolated gateway.

Developer portal. Both platforms include a developer portal, but Zuplo’s portal auto-generates from your OpenAPI spec and includes self-serve API key management out of the box. Azure’s developer portal requires more manual configuration and customization.

Edge deployment. Azure APIM is deployed to specific Azure regions. Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations globally, with requests served from the nearest data center. For APIs with a global user base, this results in meaningfully lower latency.

When Azure APIM still makes sense: If your entire stack runs on Azure and you need deep Microsoft Entra ID integration, Azure APIM fits naturally into that ecosystem. For everyone else, Zuplo offers a faster, more developer-friendly experience.

This section summarises the key differences. For a full feature-by-feature breakdown, see our dedicated comparison: Zuplo vs Azure API Management.

Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway

AWS API Gateway is the most widely used API gateway, largely because it’s the default choice for teams building on AWS Lambda. It integrates natively with Lambda, Step Functions, DynamoDB, and the rest of the AWS ecosystem.

The trade-off is that AWS API Gateway is fundamentally a routing and proxy layer — not a full API management platform.

Multi-cloud flexibility. AWS API Gateway locks you into the AWS ecosystem. API configurations, Lambda authorizers, IAM policies, and mapping templates are all AWS-specific. Zuplo is cloud-agnostic and works with any backend, regardless of where it’s hosted.

Developer portal. AWS added a managed developer portal in late 2025 with documentation and interactive testing capabilities. However, it lacks the self-serve API key management, monetization integration, and OpenAPI-driven auto-generation that Zuplo’s built-in developer portal provides. Zuplo’s portal auto-generates from your OpenAPI spec and lets consumers manage their own API keys without manual provisioning.

Global deployment. AWS API Gateway deploys to specific AWS regions, not a global edge network. Zuplo serves requests from 300+ edge locations, delivering consistently low latency regardless of where your users are.

Programmability. Customizing AWS API Gateway behavior requires Lambda functions, Velocity Template Language mapping templates, or complex IAM configurations. Zuplo lets you write custom policies directly in TypeScript with full access to web-standard APIs — no Lambda cold starts, no mapping templates, no IAM gymnastics.

Rate limiting. AWS API Gateway enforces rate limits per-region, meaning a determined user can exceed quotas by routing traffic through different regions. Zuplo’s rate limiting is globally distributed — limits are enforced across the entire edge network as a single zone.

When AWS API Gateway still makes sense: If you’re building a simple Lambda-backed API within the AWS ecosystem and your API consumers are primarily internal teams, AWS API Gateway’s tight Lambda integration and pay-per-request pricing are hard to beat.

This section summarises the key differences. For a full feature-by-feature breakdown, see our dedicated comparison: Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway.

Zuplo vs Kong

Kong is one of the most widely deployed API gateways, built on NGINX with a large plugin ecosystem. It’s available as an open-source self-hosted gateway or as Kong Konnect, a managed SaaS platform.

Kong’s strength is its extensibility and Kubernetes-native deployment. The trade-off is operational complexity and cost.

Infrastructure overhead. Running a production Kong cluster requires managing NGINX instances, PostgreSQL databases, and Kubernetes infrastructure. This demands a dedicated platform engineering team. Zuplo is fully managed — there are no servers, databases, or clusters to maintain.

Developer experience. Kong’s custom plugins are written in Lua, Go, Python, or JavaScript. Zuplo uses TypeScript for all custom logic, which aligns with what most web and API developers already know. Zuplo’s configuration is version-controlled and deployed through GitOps workflows, while Kong’s traditional configuration model uses its Admin API or declarative YAML files.

Developer portal. Open-source Kong does not include a developer portal. Teams that need portal features for API key self-service and documentation must purchase Kong Konnect or build their own solution. Zuplo includes a fully featured developer portal on all plans.

Cost. Kong Konnect pricing combines per-gateway-service fees, per-request charges, and network infrastructure costs that can add up to hundreds of dollars per month per service — with additional charges for analytics, portals, and Mesh Manager zones. Self-hosted Kong’s “free” tier carries significant hidden costs in infrastructure and engineering time that can reach $210,000 or more per year when fully loaded. Zuplo offers a production-ready free tier and transparent usage-based pricing.

Edge performance. Kong deploys to the regions where you run your Kubernetes clusters. Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations globally, with requests processed at the nearest data center. For globally distributed APIs, this translates to meaningfully lower latency.

When Kong still makes sense: If you have a large platform engineering team, extensive Kubernetes infrastructure, and need deep plugin customization through Lua, Kong’s flexibility is valuable. For teams that want to ship quickly without managing infrastructure, Zuplo is the better fit.

This section summarises the key differences. For a full feature-by-feature breakdown, see our dedicated comparison: Zuplo vs Kong.

Zuplo vs Tyk

Tyk is an open-source API gateway with a Go-based core. It offers a self-hosted option alongside Tyk Cloud, a managed service. Tyk positions itself as a full API lifecycle management platform with gateway, portal, and analytics.

Self-hosting complexity. Like Kong, self-hosted Tyk requires managing gateway instances, Redis, and MongoDB or PostgreSQL. This operational burden falls on your team. Zuplo is fully managed with zero infrastructure to maintain.

Programmability. Tyk supports custom middleware through JavaScript Virtual Machine plugins, Go plugins, and Python/gRPC plugins. Zuplo’s TypeScript-native approach is more idiomatic for modern web developers and runs on a V8 isolate-based runtime at the edge, avoiding the performance overhead of embedded scripting engines.

Edge deployment. Tyk Cloud deploys to specific cloud regions. Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations globally. For teams serving a global user base, Zuplo’s edge-native architecture provides lower latency and better reliability.

Developer portal. Tyk includes a developer portal, but it requires separate deployment and configuration. Zuplo’s developer portal is built-in, auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec, and includes self-serve API key management.

When Tyk still makes sense: If you want an open-source gateway with a Go-based core and are willing to manage the infrastructure, Tyk’s community edition is a capable starting point. For production deployments without infrastructure overhead, Zuplo delivers more with less operational complexity.

This section summarises the key differences. For a full feature-by-feature breakdown, see our dedicated comparison: Zuplo vs Tyk.

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What Makes Zuplo Different

While the comparisons above focus on specific competitors, several Zuplo capabilities cut across all of them.

Edge-Native Architecture

Zuplo is built on a globally distributed TypeScript runtime that deploys to 300+ data centers worldwide. Requests are processed at the edge location nearest the caller, with approximately 20–30ms of base gateway latency. Most simple policies add only 1–5ms each, while more complex policies like authentication and rate limiting add 5–15ms. Deployments propagate globally in under 20 seconds.

This isn’t just a CDN in front of a centralized gateway. Authentication, rate limiting, request validation, and custom TypeScript logic all execute at the edge. Rate limiting and API key lookups are globally distributed, so limits are enforced as a single zone across the entire network.

OpenAPI-Native Design

Your OpenAPI specification is the source of truth for routing, request validation, and documentation. Import an OpenAPI 3.x spec and Zuplo automatically creates routes, applies schema validation at the edge, and generates your developer portal. Changes to the spec propagate everywhere — there is no separate configuration to keep in sync.

Built-In Developer Portal

Zuplo’s developer portal is included on all plans — not a paid add-on or separate product. It auto-generates interactive API documentation from your OpenAPI spec, supports self-serve API key management, and can be fully customized or embedded into your existing application.

GitOps-First Workflow

Every aspect of your gateway configuration — routes, policies, custom code — is stored as code in Git. GitOps is the native deployment mechanism. Push to a branch and you get an isolated, live gateway environment. Merge to main and your changes deploy globally. Every branch is a full environment, included on all plans at no extra cost.

AI and MCP Integration

Zuplo offers native MCP server support, allowing you to transform any API into a remote MCP server that AI agents can discover and invoke. The MCP Gateway provides centralized management of all MCP servers — internal, third-party, or vendor-provided — with team permissions, auth translation, and security policies like PII detection and prompt-injection blocking.

API Monetization

Zuplo’s API monetization capabilities let you turn your API into a revenue-generating product with usage-based billing, tiered subscription plans, and native Stripe integration. This is a built-in platform feature, not a separate product to integrate.

Choosing the Right API Gateway

The right API gateway depends on your team, your architecture, and what you’re optimizing for. Here is a summary to help you decide:

Choose Zuplo if you want the fastest path from code to production API. Zuplo is the right fit for teams that value developer experience, need global edge performance, want built-in features like a developer portal and API key management, and don’t want to manage infrastructure. It’s the best choice for teams building public APIs, partner integrations, or AI-ready endpoints. Zuplo is designed for modern, internet-facing APIs — if you need an air-gapped, on-premises-only gateway, a self-hosted option like Kong or Tyk may be a better fit.

Choose Azure API Management if your entire stack runs on Azure and you need deep Microsoft Entra ID integration and Azure-specific governance features.

Choose AWS API Gateway if you’re building a simple Lambda-backed API within the AWS ecosystem and don’t need a developer portal or global edge deployment.

Choose Kong if you have a dedicated platform engineering team, extensive Kubernetes infrastructure, and need deep plugin customization through Lua.

Choose Tyk if you want a self-hosted, open-source API gateway with a Go-based core and are willing to manage the infrastructure yourself.

For most developer teams building APIs in 2026, Zuplo provides the best combination of developer experience, performance, built-in features, and total cost of ownership. You can start for free and deploy a production-ready API gateway in minutes.

Further Reading