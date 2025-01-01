Atlas Reality, creators of Atlas Earth, faced significant challenges in securing and scaling their backend infrastructure to support over 300,000 daily active users across 12 countries, generating 1.4 billion API requests per month.

Their backend was vulnerable to abuse and DDoS attacks, requiring robust endpoint protection. Managing authentication for hundreds of thousands of users created high computational overhead, while existing API gateway solutions were either too complex, expensive, or poorly supported.

Operating under budget constraints typical for a growing gaming company, Atlas Reality needed a cost-effective solution that could deliver enterprise-grade features without compromising on performance or security.