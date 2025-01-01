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Customer Stories
Atlas Reality Customer Story

Atlas Reality Secures Global Operations and Streamlines Development with Zuplo

Atlas Reality, creators of innovative games like Atlas Earth, chose Zuplo to ensure their backend remained secure and scalable while maintaining an exceptional developer experience.

Scale with Confidence

Zuplo enabled Atlas Reality to securely handle over 300,000 daily active users without performance issues.

Enhanced Security

Robust rate limiting and authentication protection secured endpoints against abuse and DDoS attacks.

Accelerated Development

API setup time was dramatically reduced, allowing Atlas Reality to focus on creating innovative gaming experiences.

About Atlas Reality

Atlas Reality is the creator of innovative gaming experiences like Atlas Earth, supporting over 300,000 daily active users across 12 countries, processing 1.4 billion API requests per month, and generating $42 million in virtual real estate sales.

Atlas Reality

The Challenge

Securing a High-Traffic Gaming Platform

Atlas Reality, creators of Atlas Earth, faced significant challenges in securing and scaling their backend infrastructure to support over 300,000 daily active users across 12 countries, generating 1.4 billion API requests per month.

Their backend was vulnerable to abuse and DDoS attacks, requiring robust endpoint protection. Managing authentication for hundreds of thousands of users created high computational overhead, while existing API gateway solutions were either too complex, expensive, or poorly supported.

Operating under budget constraints typical for a growing gaming company, Atlas Reality needed a cost-effective solution that could deliver enterprise-grade features without compromising on performance or security.

Backend Vulnerability

Needed to block abuse, DDoS attacks, and protect endpoints

Traffic Management

Required to handle 300,000+ daily users efficiently

Ineffective Alternatives

Competitors too complex, expensive, or poorly supported

Budget Constraints

Required cost-effective solutions with enterprise-grade features

Authentication Overhead

High computational cost of managing user authentication

The Solution

Streamlined API Security and Management

Atlas Reality found in Zuplo a comprehensive solution that addressed all their needs. Zuplo provided robust rate limiting and authentication capabilities to protect endpoints from abuse and DDoS attacks, ensuring their gaming platform remained secure even with high traffic volumes.

The platform simplified API management with seamless GitOps integration, allowing Atlas Reality's development team to maintain their preferred workflows while gaining powerful API security and management features.

With Zuplo's developer-friendly approach, Atlas Reality was able to set up their APIs in under a day, compared to the months it would have taken with alternatives. The responsive, high-touch customer support from Zuplo further enhanced their experience, providing guidance whenever needed.

Zuplo checked all the boxes—functionality, budget, and support. It just works. We don't have to worry about managing rate limiting or authentication, so we can focus on building our games.

Atlas Reality

Beau Button, Co-founder, President & CTO, Atlas Reality

The Results

Measurable Impact

Seamless Scaling to 300,000+ Daily Users

300k+ Daily Users

Zuplo's robust infrastructure allowed Atlas Reality to handle over 300,000 daily active users across 12 countries without performance issues, supporting 1.4 billion API requests per month.

Increased Developer Efficiency

↑ Dev Efficiency

By offloading authentication and rate limiting to Zuplo, Atlas Reality reduced strain on their backend services and freed their development team to focus on creating innovative gaming experiences.

Reduced API Setup Time

1 Day Setup

What would have taken months with alternative solutions was accomplished in less than a day with Zuplo, dramatically accelerating Atlas Reality's development cycles.

Supported Business Growth

$42M Sales Volume

With a secure and scalable API infrastructure in place, Atlas Reality confidently grew their business to $42 million in virtual real estate sales, knowing their platform could handle increasing user demand.

Ready to secure and streamline your API infrastructure?

Zuplo helped Atlas Reality handle 300,000+ daily users while reducing development overhead. Experience the same benefits for your business.

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