Atlas Reality Secures Global Operations and Streamlines Development with Zuplo
Atlas Reality, creators of innovative games like Atlas Earth, chose Zuplo to ensure their backend remained secure and scalable while maintaining an exceptional developer experience.
Scale with Confidence
Zuplo enabled Atlas Reality to securely handle over 300,000 daily active users without performance issues.
Enhanced Security
Robust rate limiting and authentication protection secured endpoints against abuse and DDoS attacks.
Accelerated Development
API setup time was dramatically reduced, allowing Atlas Reality to focus on creating innovative gaming experiences.
About Atlas Reality
Atlas Reality is the creator of innovative gaming experiences like Atlas Earth, supporting over 300,000 daily active users across 12 countries, processing 1.4 billion API requests per month, and generating $42 million in virtual real estate sales.
The Challenge
Securing a High-Traffic Gaming Platform
Atlas Reality, creators of Atlas Earth, faced significant challenges in securing and scaling their backend infrastructure to support over 300,000 daily active users across 12 countries, generating 1.4 billion API requests per month.
Their backend was vulnerable to abuse and DDoS attacks, requiring robust endpoint protection. Managing authentication for hundreds of thousands of users created high computational overhead, while existing API gateway solutions were either too complex, expensive, or poorly supported.
Operating under budget constraints typical for a growing gaming company, Atlas Reality needed a cost-effective solution that could deliver enterprise-grade features without compromising on performance or security.
Backend Vulnerability
Needed to block abuse, DDoS attacks, and protect endpoints
Traffic Management
Required to handle 300,000+ daily users efficiently
Ineffective Alternatives
Competitors too complex, expensive, or poorly supported
Budget Constraints
Required cost-effective solutions with enterprise-grade features
Authentication Overhead
High computational cost of managing user authentication
The Solution
Streamlined API Security and Management
Atlas Reality found in Zuplo a comprehensive solution that addressed all their needs. Zuplo provided robust rate limiting and authentication capabilities to protect endpoints from abuse and DDoS attacks, ensuring their gaming platform remained secure even with high traffic volumes.
The platform simplified API management with seamless GitOps integration, allowing Atlas Reality's development team to maintain their preferred workflows while gaining powerful API security and management features.
With Zuplo's developer-friendly approach, Atlas Reality was able to set up their APIs in under a day, compared to the months it would have taken with alternatives. The responsive, high-touch customer support from Zuplo further enhanced their experience, providing guidance whenever needed.
Zuplo checked all the boxes—functionality, budget, and support. It just works. We don't have to worry about managing rate limiting or authentication, so we can focus on building our games.
Beau Button, Co-founder, President & CTO, Atlas Reality
The Results
Measurable Impact
Seamless Scaling to 300,000+ Daily Users
Zuplo's robust infrastructure allowed Atlas Reality to handle over 300,000 daily active users across 12 countries without performance issues, supporting 1.4 billion API requests per month.
Increased Developer Efficiency
By offloading authentication and rate limiting to Zuplo, Atlas Reality reduced strain on their backend services and freed their development team to focus on creating innovative gaming experiences.
Reduced API Setup Time
What would have taken months with alternative solutions was accomplished in less than a day with Zuplo, dramatically accelerating Atlas Reality's development cycles.
Supported Business Growth
With a secure and scalable API infrastructure in place, Atlas Reality confidently grew their business to $42 million in virtual real estate sales, knowing their platform could handle increasing user demand.
Ready to secure and streamline your API infrastructure?
Zuplo helped Atlas Reality handle 300,000+ daily users while reducing development overhead. Experience the same benefits for your business.