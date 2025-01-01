Greenlite specializes in AI agents for financial services that help institutions handle regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and back-office operations. Their innovative platform required deep integrations with customers' systems, demanding a robust API infrastructure.

As a company operating in the highly regulated financial sector, Greenlite faced strict requirements for security and compliance. They needed to ensure their API gateway could support these regulations while enabling efficient customer integrations.

Building and maintaining custom API infrastructure was creating significant overhead for their team. Additionally, as they looked to expand globally, they required a scalable solution that could support deployment across different regions while maintaining performance and security.