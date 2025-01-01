Greenlite is Transforming Financial Crime Detection with Zuplo
Greenlite transforms compliance workflows for financial crime and anti-money laundering with AI agents. By partnering with Zuplo, they streamlined API management, enabling secure, scalable, and efficient global integrations.
Enhanced Security & Compliance
Robust security, authentication, and authorization features ensured Greenlite met strict financial regulatory requirements.
Global Scalability
Built-in CDN and regional traffic forwarding enabled efficient global deployment for Greenlite's platform.
About Greenlite
Greenlite specializes in AI agents for financial services. The company helps financial institutions handle regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and back-office operations with greater efficiency and capacity. By automating traditionally manual processes, Greenlite empowers its clients to focus on innovation while staying ahead of regulatory demands.Visit Greenlite
The Challenge
Integrating AI with Financial Systems Securely
Greenlite specializes in AI agents for financial services that help institutions handle regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and back-office operations. Their innovative platform required deep integrations with customers' systems, demanding a robust API infrastructure.
As a company operating in the highly regulated financial sector, Greenlite faced strict requirements for security and compliance. They needed to ensure their API gateway could support these regulations while enabling efficient customer integrations.
Building and maintaining custom API infrastructure was creating significant overhead for their team. Additionally, as they looked to expand globally, they required a scalable solution that could support deployment across different regions while maintaining performance and security.
Integrations
Deep integrations with customers' systems required a robust API
Regulatory
Ensuring compliance with financial regulations and security requirements
Scalability
Need for a scalable solution to support global deployment and future growth