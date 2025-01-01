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Customer Stories
Greenlite Customer Story

Greenlite is Transforming Financial Crime Detection with Zuplo

Greenlite transforms compliance workflows for financial crime and anti-money laundering with AI agents. By partnering with Zuplo, they streamlined API management, enabling secure, scalable, and efficient global integrations.

Reduced Infrastructure Overhead

Zuplo minimized the time and resources Greenlite needed to spend on API management, allowing them to focus on their core business.

Enhanced Security & Compliance

Robust security, authentication, and authorization features ensured Greenlite met strict financial regulatory requirements.

Global Scalability

Built-in CDN and regional traffic forwarding enabled efficient global deployment for Greenlite's platform.

About Greenlite

Greenlite specializes in AI agents for financial services. The company helps financial institutions handle regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and back-office operations with greater efficiency and capacity. By automating traditionally manual processes, Greenlite empowers its clients to focus on innovation while staying ahead of regulatory demands.

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Greenlite

The Challenge

Integrating AI with Financial Systems Securely

Greenlite specializes in AI agents for financial services that help institutions handle regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and back-office operations. Their innovative platform required deep integrations with customers' systems, demanding a robust API infrastructure.

As a company operating in the highly regulated financial sector, Greenlite faced strict requirements for security and compliance. They needed to ensure their API gateway could support these regulations while enabling efficient customer integrations.

Building and maintaining custom API infrastructure was creating significant overhead for their team. Additionally, as they looked to expand globally, they required a scalable solution that could support deployment across different regions while maintaining performance and security.

Integrations

Deep integrations with customers' systems required a robust API

Regulatory

Ensuring compliance with financial regulations and security requirements

Infrastructure

High overhead in setting up and maintaining API infrastructure

Scalability

Need for a scalable solution to support global deployment and future growth

The Solution

Configurable API Management with Built-in Best Practices

After discovering Zuplo online, Greenlite was impressed by its user-friendly interface and robust support. Previously relying on custom-built solutions, they chose Zuplo for its configurability, expert team, and seamless implementation of best practices.

Zuplo provided a highly configurable API gateway with quick setup and easy updates, allowing Greenlite to efficiently manage API traffic through features like routing and rate limiting. The built-in CDN and regional traffic forwarding capabilities facilitated global deployment of their platform.

The robust security, authentication, and authorization features ensured Greenlite could meet strict regulatory compliance requirements in the financial sector. Additionally, Zuplo's responsive and expert support team helped resolve issues quickly, further enhancing the development experience.

Learn more about Zuplo's Rate Limiting solution

Zuplo has always been fast and easy to use for us. It's been able to handle our workloads, and I think the support, the literature, and the team really encourages you to have the best version of your API.

Greenlite

Alex Jin, Co-founder & CTO, Greenlite

The Results

Measurable Impact

Reduced Overhead

↓ Infrastructure Costs

By eliminating the need to build and maintain custom API infrastructure, Greenlite significantly reduced the time and resources spent on API management, allowing them to focus on their core business of developing AI agents for financial services.

Seamless Global Scalability

Global Deployment

Zuplo's built-in CDN and regional traffic forwarding capabilities enabled Greenlite to efficiently deploy their platform globally, ensuring consistent performance for customers across different regions.

Improved Security and Compliance

↑ Regulatory Compliance

The robust security features provided by Zuplo ensured Greenlite could meet the strict regulatory requirements of the financial sector, building trust with their institutional clients.

Enhanced Developer Efficiency

↑ Developer Productivity

Zuplo's user-friendly interface and built-in best practices improved overall productivity for Greenlite's development team, allowing them to implement and update APIs quickly and efficiently.

Ready to transform your financial services API?

Zuplo helped Greenlite build secure, compliant, and scalable API infrastructure for their AI-powered financial compliance platform. Experience the same benefits for your business.

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