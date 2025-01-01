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Duck Creek Payments Customer Story

Duck Creek Payments Elevates API Management in a Demanding Industry

Duck Creek Payments selected Zuplo to address scalability challenges, enhance security, and streamline their API workflows. Zuplo's platform enabled rapid deployment, custom rate limiting, and seamless integration, improving performance and developer efficiency.

Accelerated Deployment

Zuplo's seamless integration with GitOps workflows enabled Duck Creek Payments to deploy API changes to production in minutes rather than hours or days.

Global Performance

With infrastructure across 300+ data centers, Zuplo provided Duck Creek Payments with consistently low latency and high availability for their mission-critical APIs.

Enhanced Security

Zuplo's custom rate limiting and support for legacy authentication ensured Duck Creek Payments could maintain strong security controls while transitioning systems.

About Duck Creek Payments

Duck Creek Payments is a cloud-based payments platform that connects large enterprises, particularly in the insurance sector, to the global payment ecosystem. Through a single integration, Duck Creek Payments enables businesses to access a wide range of payment providers and technologies, streamlining collections and payouts.

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Duck Creek Payments

The Challenge

API Management Challenges in a Mission-Critical Environment

Duck Creek Payments, which connects insurance enterprises to the global payment ecosystem, was facing several challenges with their existing API infrastructure. Their Kubernetes routing lacked critical features like throttling and security transparency, which were essential for their payment processing operations.

They had experimented with Azure API Management but found it slow and incompatible with their preferred GitOps workflows. Additionally, their API development process was inconsistent across teams, making it difficult to maintain quality and security standards.

As they evolved their platform, they also needed to maintain backward compatibility with existing systems, requiring a flexible API management solution that could bridge legacy and modern architectures while providing enterprise-grade security and performance.

Feature Gaps

Kubernetes routing lacked throttling and security transparency

Integration Issues

Azure API Management was slow and workflow-incompatible

Inconsistent Lifecycle

Required a consistent API development process

Legacy Compatibility

Sought backward compatibility with existing systems

The Solution

Enterprise-Grade API Management

Duck Creek Payments adopted Zuplo's API management platform, which provided the scalability and performance needed with an edge-based infrastructure deployed across over 300 data centers worldwide.

Zuplo integrated seamlessly with their GitOps workflows, enabling rapid API prototyping and deployment. Its features, such as custom rate limiting, support for legacy authentication, and enhanced observability, allowed Duck Creek Payments to secure and optimize API performance efficiently.

The platform also provided an out-of-the-box high-quality developer portal and API documentation, helping Duck Creek Payments' customers understand how their product works and accelerating integration timelines.

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Zuplo has really delivered. With the whole experience of an API-based product, it's absolutely vital that our customers understand how our product works. We have great performance. We have great observability. It fits with our platform.

Duck Creek Payments

James World, System Architect, Duck Creek Payments

The Results

Measurable Impact

Accelerated Deployment

Minutes Not Days

Duck Creek Payments dramatically reduced their deployment times, enabling them to push API changes to production in minutes rather than the hours or days required with their previous solution.

Seamless Integration

GitOps Workflows

Zuplo's compatibility with GitOps workflows allowed Duck Creek Payments to integrate API management directly into their existing development processes, simplifying operations and improving consistency.

Improved Performance

Low Latency

With Zuplo's edge infrastructure deployed across over 300 data centers, Duck Creek Payments achieved consistently low latency and high availability for their mission-critical payment APIs.

Enhanced Developer Experience

↑ Team Efficiency

The intuitive interface, rapid deployment capabilities, and out-of-the-box developer portal improved the overall team efficiency and enabled Duck Creek Payments to provide better documentation to their customers.

Ready to elevate your API management?

Zuplo helped Duck Creek Payments enhance security, improve performance, and streamline their API workflows in a demanding industry. Experience the same benefits for your business.

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