Duck Creek Payments Elevates API Management in a Demanding Industry
Duck Creek Payments selected Zuplo to address scalability challenges, enhance security, and streamline their API workflows. Zuplo's platform enabled rapid deployment, custom rate limiting, and seamless integration, improving performance and developer efficiency.
Accelerated Deployment
Zuplo's seamless integration with GitOps workflows enabled Duck Creek Payments to deploy API changes to production in minutes rather than hours or days.
Global Performance
With infrastructure across 300+ data centers, Zuplo provided Duck Creek Payments with consistently low latency and high availability for their mission-critical APIs.
Enhanced Security
Zuplo's custom rate limiting and support for legacy authentication ensured Duck Creek Payments could maintain strong security controls while transitioning systems.
About Duck Creek Payments
Duck Creek Payments is a cloud-based payments platform that connects large enterprises, particularly in the insurance sector, to the global payment ecosystem. Through a single integration, Duck Creek Payments enables businesses to access a wide range of payment providers and technologies, streamlining collections and payouts.Visit Duck Creek Payments
The Challenge
API Management Challenges in a Mission-Critical Environment
Duck Creek Payments, which connects insurance enterprises to the global payment ecosystem, was facing several challenges with their existing API infrastructure. Their Kubernetes routing lacked critical features like throttling and security transparency, which were essential for their payment processing operations.
They had experimented with Azure API Management but found it slow and incompatible with their preferred GitOps workflows. Additionally, their API development process was inconsistent across teams, making it difficult to maintain quality and security standards.
As they evolved their platform, they also needed to maintain backward compatibility with existing systems, requiring a flexible API management solution that could bridge legacy and modern architectures while providing enterprise-grade security and performance.
Feature Gaps
Kubernetes routing lacked throttling and security transparency
Integration Issues
Azure API Management was slow and workflow-incompatible
Inconsistent Lifecycle
Required a consistent API development process