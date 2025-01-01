Duck Creek Payments, which connects insurance enterprises to the global payment ecosystem, was facing several challenges with their existing API infrastructure. Their Kubernetes routing lacked critical features like throttling and security transparency, which were essential for their payment processing operations.

They had experimented with Azure API Management but found it slow and incompatible with their preferred GitOps workflows. Additionally, their API development process was inconsistent across teams, making it difficult to maintain quality and security standards.

As they evolved their platform, they also needed to maintain backward compatibility with existing systems, requiring a flexible API management solution that could bridge legacy and modern architectures while providing enterprise-grade security and performance.