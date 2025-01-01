Common Paper, a platform that streamlines contract creation and management for businesses, needed to launch a public API to enhance client integration capabilities and support their growth strategy.

As a small team, they faced significant challenges in implementing essential API functionality like authentication, rate limiting, and comprehensive documentation. Building and maintaining an API gateway in-house would have required substantial time and engineering resources.

With limited engineering bandwidth, Common Paper couldn't afford to divert focus from their core product development to handle the complexities of API gateway infrastructure, yet they needed a robust solution to support their clients effectively.