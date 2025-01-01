Common Paper Simplifies API Management with Zuplo's Turnkey Solution
Common Paper used Zuplo's turnkey solution to launch a secure public API quickly, freeing their team to focus on core development. With features like authentication and API key management, they improved client onboarding and accelerated growth.
Reduced Complexity
Zuplo enabled Common Paper to launch their API without the complexity of building gateway functionality in-house.
Simplified API Key Management
Out-of-the-box API key management facilitated seamless user integration and improved client onboarding.
Accelerated Deployment
Near-instantaneous updates allowed the team to iterate quickly and maintain alignment with agile goals.
About Common Paper
Common Paper is a contracting platform that streamlines the creation, negotiation, and management of contracts for businesses. By providing open-source standard agreements, they simplify the contracting process, enabling companies to close deals faster and with reduced risk.
The Challenge
Resource Constraints for a Small Team
Common Paper, a platform that streamlines contract creation and management for businesses, needed to launch a public API to enhance client integration capabilities and support their growth strategy.
As a small team, they faced significant challenges in implementing essential API functionality like authentication, rate limiting, and comprehensive documentation. Building and maintaining an API gateway in-house would have required substantial time and engineering resources.
With limited engineering bandwidth, Common Paper couldn't afford to divert focus from their core product development to handle the complexities of API gateway infrastructure, yet they needed a robust solution to support their clients effectively.
Public API Need
Required to enhance client integration capabilities
Feature Complexity
Needed authentication, rate limiting, and documentation
Resource Demand
Building an API gateway required significant time and effort
Team Constraints
Small engineering team couldn't spare focus from core development
The Solution
Turnkey API Management
Common Paper needed an API gateway solution that could help them scale quickly while keeping their small team focused on delivering value to customers. Zuplo stood out as a turnkey solution that streamlined API management, simplified processes like API key generation, and provided the tools needed to deliver a seamless experience for their clients.
Zuplo enabled secure and scalable API management with built-in authentication and rate limiting features, freeing Common Paper's engineers to focus on product development rather than handling complex gateway tasks.
The platform's reliable infrastructure, extensive documentation, and responsive support, combined with near-instantaneous deployment capabilities, allowed Common Paper to iterate quickly and stay aligned with their agile development goals.
Zuplo has been instrumental in allowing us to ship our public API quickly and efficiently, enabling our small team to focus on delivering value to our customers.
Ben Garvey, CTO, Common Paper
The Results
Measurable Impact
Reduced Development Complexity
By leveraging Zuplo's turnkey solution, Common Paper eliminated the need to build and maintain complex API gateway functionality in-house, enabling faster product development and feature delivery.
Simplified API Key Management
Zuplo's built-in API key management features streamlined the onboarding process for Common Paper's clients, making it easier for users to integrate with their platform and reducing support requirements.
Accelerated Deployment Cycles
With near-instantaneous updates through Zuplo's platform, Common Paper could iterate quickly on their API, responding to client feedback and implementing improvements without deployment delays.
Enhanced Security and Scalability
Zuplo provided Common Paper with the security features and scalability needed to support their business growth, ensuring their API infrastructure could reliably handle increasing demand as they expanded their client base.
Ready to simplify your API management?
Zuplo helped Common Paper launch their public API quickly and efficiently while keeping their team focused on core development. Experience the same benefits for your business.