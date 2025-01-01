Elevate is building financial infrastructure for AI agents, with their first product being an autonomous checkout solution that enables AI assistants to make purchases online. As a startup with limited resources, they needed to quickly develop and launch their API with professional, enterprise-grade features.

The team had chosen Supabase for their database infrastructure but needed a way to transform the generic REST endpoints into a custom, product-focused API with authentication, rate limiting, and comprehensive documentation. Building these features in-house would have taken significant time and resources away from their core product development.

Coming from a background at Stripe with high standards for API quality, Angelica Schwartz (co-founder) wanted to ensure their API had the polish and security features typically found in established enterprise products, despite being an early-stage startup with tight deadlines.