Elevate Built Financial Infrastructure for AI Agents in a Weekend with Zuplo
Elevate needed to quickly develop a secure, professional API for their autonomous checkout solution that enables AI assistants to make online purchases. With Zuplo, they were able to launch a complete API with authentication, rate limiting, and documentation in just a weekend.
Rapid Time to Market
Zuplo enabled Elevate to build and launch their API in a single weekend, dramatically accelerating their development timeline.
Enterprise-Grade Security
Out-of-the-box API key authentication and rate limiting provided the security features Elevate needed without additional development effort.
Professional Developer Experience
Zuplo's integrated developer portal and automated documentation gave Elevate a polished interface for their API consumers.
About Elevate
Elevate is building financial infrastructure for AI agents, with their first product being an autonomous checkout solution that enables AI assistants to make purchases online. Their API allows AI shopping assistants to complete transactions, enabling capabilities like automatic reordering of household supplies or purchasing recommended products.Visit Elevate
The Challenge
Building a Professional API for a Startup
Elevate is building financial infrastructure for AI agents, with their first product being an autonomous checkout solution that enables AI assistants to make purchases online. As a startup with limited resources, they needed to quickly develop and launch their API with professional, enterprise-grade features.
The team had chosen Supabase for their database infrastructure but needed a way to transform the generic REST endpoints into a custom, product-focused API with authentication, rate limiting, and comprehensive documentation. Building these features in-house would have taken significant time and resources away from their core product development.
Coming from a background at Stripe with high standards for API quality, Angelica Schwartz (co-founder) wanted to ensure their API had the polish and security features typically found in established enterprise products, despite being an early-stage startup with tight deadlines.
Time Constraints
Needed to build and launch an API in a single weekend
Security Requirements
Required robust API key authentication and rate limiting
API Transformation
Needed to convert database operations into intuitive API endpoints
Documentation Needs
Wanted professional documentation without manual maintenance
The Solution
API Management with Rapid Implementation
Elevate discovered Zuplo while searching for a solution to put a REST API on top of their Supabase database. After watching a tutorial video on using Zuplo with Supabase, they realized it offered the perfect combination of features for their needs.
Zuplo provided the transformation layer they needed to convert database operations into a custom, product-focused API. The built-in API key authentication and rate limiting functionality gave them enterprise-grade security features with minimal setup effort.
When they discovered that Zuplo also included an integrated developer portal that automatically generated documentation from their OpenAPI specification, they were able to consolidate their tech stack further. This eliminated the need to manually maintain separate documentation and provided a professional interface for their API consumers.
I wanted API key in one line solution, which is very hard to find. Getting things like rate limits and able to set rate limit policies is really nice out of the box. It's still that kind of polished developer experience, but it's just a couple of clicks in my Zuplo portal.
Angelica Schwartz, Co-founder, Elevate
The Results
Measurable Impact
Weekend Implementation
Elevate was able to go from project initiation to a fully functional API with authentication, rate limiting, and documentation in a single weekend, significantly accelerating their development timeline.
Simplified Tech Stack
By using Zuplo in conjunction with Supabase, Elevate was able to build their entire backend infrastructure with just two tools, simplifying maintenance and reducing complexity.
Enterprise-Grade Security
Zuplo's out-of-the-box security features, including API key authentication and rate limiting, gave Elevate the protection they needed without additional development effort.
Automated Documentation
The integrated developer portal automatically generated documentation from their OpenAPI specification, eliminating the need for manual maintenance and providing a professional interface for their API consumers.
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Zuplo helped Elevate build and launch their API in a single weekend. Experience the same benefits for your business.