Custom Rate Limiting

Invoke the Rate Limit policy programatically and then modify the 429 response.

Categories:
ProgrammabilityRate Limiting

Custom Rate Limit Body#

This sample demostrates how to invoke the Rate Limit policy programatically and then modify the 429 response body with additional context information.

