OpenAI App

An MCP (Model Context Protocol) server built with Zuplo that provides interactive GitHub profile statistics with rich visual rendering in ChatGPT using the OpenAI Apps SDK.

What This Example Does #

When connected to ChatGPT, this MCP server provides a get_github_stats tool that:

Accepts any GitHub username as a parameter Fetches their profile data (repos, followers, stars, languages) Returns a summary for the AI to reason about Renders an interactive visual widget showing: Profile header with avatar and bio

Stats cards (repos, stars, followers, forks)

Language distribution bar chart

Top repositories list

Search box to look up any other GitHub user

This demonstrates how the OpenAI Apps SDK enables rich, interactive visualizations that would be impossible with text-only MCP responses.

Interactive Features #

The widget includes a search input that lets users explore different GitHub profiles without leaving the widget:

Initial data is loaded when you ask about a user

Type any username in the search box and click "Search"

The widget calls window.openai.callTool() to fetch new data

to fetch new data Charts and stats update in real-time

Example prompts:

"Show me GitHub stats for Zuplo"

Optional: Environment Variables #

Set these in your Zuplo project settings:

Variable Required Description GITHUB_USERNAME No Fallback username if none specified in the request GITHUB_TOKEN No GitHub Personal Access Token for higher rate limits (60 → 5000 requests/hour)

Setting Environment Variables in Zuplo #

Go to your Zuplo project dashboard Navigate to Settings → Environment Variables (Optional) Add GITHUB_USERNAME as a default fallback (Recommended) Add GITHUB_TOKEN with a GitHub Personal Access Token for better rate limits

A Zuplo account

Deploy to Zuplo #

Set up the project using a template npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-openai-apps-sdk Deploy to Zuplo npx zuplo deploy Get your MCP endpoint URL Your MCP server will be available at: https://<your-project>.zuplo.app/mcp

Connecting to ChatGPT #

Open ChatGPT (in Developer Mode) and go to Settings → Connected Apps Add a new MCP server with your Zuplo endpoint URL Ask ChatGPT: "Show me GitHub stats for octocat"

Local Development #

You can make changes to the code and develop this example locally by running

npm run dev

This starts the Zuplo dev server, and a local version of the Zuplo Route Designer.