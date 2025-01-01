Zuplo logo
OpenAI App

Example ChatGPT App using an MCP Server and the OpenAI Apps SDK.

Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Repository
zuplo/examples/mcp-server-openai-apps-sdk
Run Locally
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-openai-apps-sdk
Deploy to Zuplo

An MCP (Model Context Protocol) server built with Zuplo that provides interactive GitHub profile statistics with rich visual rendering in ChatGPT using the OpenAI Apps SDK.

What This Example Does#

When connected to ChatGPT, this MCP server provides a get_github_stats tool that:

  1. Accepts any GitHub username as a parameter
  2. Fetches their profile data (repos, followers, stars, languages)
  3. Returns a summary for the AI to reason about
  4. Renders an interactive visual widget showing:
    • Profile header with avatar and bio
    • Stats cards (repos, stars, followers, forks)
    • Language distribution bar chart
    • Top repositories list
    • Search box to look up any other GitHub user

This demonstrates how the OpenAI Apps SDK enables rich, interactive visualizations that would be impossible with text-only MCP responses.

Interactive Features#

The widget includes a search input that lets users explore different GitHub profiles without leaving the widget:

  • Initial data is loaded when you ask about a user
  • Type any username in the search box and click "Search"
  • The widget calls window.openai.callTool() to fetch new data
  • Charts and stats update in real-time

Example prompts:

  • "Show me GitHub stats for Zuplo"

Configuration#

Optional: Environment Variables#

Set these in your Zuplo project settings:

VariableRequiredDescription
GITHUB_USERNAMENoFallback username if none specified in the request
GITHUB_TOKENNoGitHub Personal Access Token for higher rate limits (60 → 5000 requests/hour)

Setting Environment Variables in Zuplo#

  1. Go to your Zuplo project dashboard
  2. Navigate to SettingsEnvironment Variables
  3. (Optional) Add GITHUB_USERNAME as a default fallback
  4. (Recommended) Add GITHUB_TOKEN with a GitHub Personal Access Token for better rate limits

Deployment#

Prerequisites#

Deploy to Zuplo#

  1. Set up the project using a template

    npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-openai-apps-sdk

  2. Deploy to Zuplo

    npx zuplo deploy

  3. Get your MCP endpoint URL Your MCP server will be available at:

    https://<your-project>.zuplo.app/mcp

Connecting to ChatGPT#

  1. Open ChatGPT (in Developer Mode) and go to SettingsConnected Apps
  2. Add a new MCP server with your Zuplo endpoint URL
  3. Ask ChatGPT: "Show me GitHub stats for octocat"

Local Development#

You can make changes to the code and develop this example locally by running

npm run dev

This starts the Zuplo dev server, and a local version of the Zuplo Route Designer.

Resources#

