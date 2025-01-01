Starter Templates
OpenAI App
Example ChatGPT App using an MCP Server and the OpenAI Apps SDK.
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-openai-apps-sdk
An MCP (Model Context Protocol) server built with Zuplo that provides interactive GitHub profile statistics with rich visual rendering in ChatGPT using the OpenAI Apps SDK.
What This Example Does#
When connected to ChatGPT, this MCP server provides a
get_github_stats tool that:
- Accepts any GitHub username as a parameter
- Fetches their profile data (repos, followers, stars, languages)
- Returns a summary for the AI to reason about
- Renders an interactive visual widget showing:
- Profile header with avatar and bio
- Stats cards (repos, stars, followers, forks)
- Language distribution bar chart
- Top repositories list
- Search box to look up any other GitHub user
This demonstrates how the OpenAI Apps SDK enables rich, interactive visualizations that would be impossible with text-only MCP responses.
Interactive Features#
The widget includes a search input that lets users explore different GitHub profiles without leaving the widget:
- Initial data is loaded when you ask about a user
- Type any username in the search box and click "Search"
- The widget calls
window.openai.callTool()to fetch new data
- Charts and stats update in real-time
Example prompts:
- "Show me GitHub stats for Zuplo"
Configuration#
Optional: Environment Variables#
Set these in your Zuplo project settings:
|Variable
|Required
|Description
GITHUB_USERNAME
|No
|Fallback username if none specified in the request
GITHUB_TOKEN
|No
|GitHub Personal Access Token for higher rate limits (60 → 5000 requests/hour)
Setting Environment Variables in Zuplo#
- Go to your Zuplo project dashboard
- Navigate to Settings → Environment Variables
- (Optional) Add
GITHUB_USERNAMEas a default fallback
- (Recommended) Add
GITHUB_TOKENwith a GitHub Personal Access Token for better rate limits
Deployment#
Prerequisites#
- A Zuplo account
Deploy to Zuplo#
-
Set up the project using a template
npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-openai-apps-sdk
-
Deploy to Zuplo
npx zuplo deploy
-
Get your MCP endpoint URL Your MCP server will be available at:
https://<your-project>.zuplo.app/mcp
Connecting to ChatGPT#
- Open ChatGPT (in Developer Mode) and go to Settings → Connected Apps
- Add a new MCP server with your Zuplo endpoint URL
- Ask ChatGPT: "Show me GitHub stats for octocat"
Local Development#
You can make changes to the code and develop this example locally by running
npm run dev
This starts the Zuplo dev server, and a local version of the Zuplo Route Designer.
Resources#
