GraphQL MCP Server

This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to expose GraphQL APIs as MCP tools with built-in introspection capabilities.

About this example #

This project implements an MCP Server for GraphQL APIs using the Rick & Morty GraphQL API as an example. It showcases:

graphql_introspect - Introspect the GraphQL schema to understand available types, queries, and mutations

Execute GraphQL queries and mutations against the API

Key Features #

Automatic GraphQL schema introspection

Execute any GraphQL query or mutation through MCP

API key authentication for security

Easy to adapt to any GraphQL API

Key Components #

OpenAPI-based Routes (config/routes.oas.json) - API routes with MCP GraphQL annotations

MCP GraphQL Integration - Built-in support for GraphQL introspection and execution

A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.

Getting Started #

Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:

npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-graphql

Once you have the code on your local machine, start the development server:

npm run dev

The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.

You can access:

API Gateway - http://localhost:9000

- Local API Route Designer - http://localhost:9100

- MCP Endpoint - http://localhost:9000/mcp (POST)

- (POST) GraphQL Endpoint - http://localhost:9000/graphql (POST)

The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:

Route definitions in config/routes.oas.json

Policy configurations in config/policies.json

Deploying with Zuplo CLI #

Install the Zuplo CLI #

npm install -g zuplo

Login to Zuplo #

zuplo login

Deploy to Zuplo #

Deploy to a working copy environment:

zuplo deploy

Using the MCP Server #

Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:

Model Context Protocol Inspector #

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest

You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.

Local MCP Server #

http://localhost:9000/mcp

https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp

The server will expose:

GraphQL introspection tool to explore the API schema

GraphQL execution tool to run queries and mutations

Example Usage #

Add the MCP server to your tool of choice and ask "Which characters were in season 4, episode 6 of Rick & Morty, and what was the name of the episode?"