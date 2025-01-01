Zuplo logo
How are you using MCP Servers?Take our 5-minute survey

Starter Templates

Jumpstart your API gateway development process with our pre-built starter templates

Templates

GraphQL MCP Server

Exposing GraphQL APIs as an MCP Server with built-in introspection.

Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Repository
zuplo/examples/mcp-server-graphql
Run Locally
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-graphql
Deploy to Zuplo

This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to expose GraphQL APIs as MCP tools with built-in introspection capabilities.

About this example#

This project implements an MCP Server for GraphQL APIs using the Rick & Morty GraphQL API as an example. It showcases:

MCP Tools#

  • graphql_introspect - Introspect the GraphQL schema to understand available types, queries, and mutations
  • graphql_execute - Execute GraphQL queries and mutations against the API

Key Features#

  • Automatic GraphQL schema introspection
  • Execute any GraphQL query or mutation through MCP
  • API key authentication for security
  • Easy to adapt to any GraphQL API

Key Components#

  • OpenAPI-based Routes (config/routes.oas.json) - API routes with MCP GraphQL annotations
  • GraphQL Proxy - Proxies requests to the Rick & Morty GraphQL API
  • MCP GraphQL Integration - Built-in support for GraphQL introspection and execution

Prerequisites#

Getting Started#

Locally#

Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:

npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-graphql

Once you have the code on your local machine, start the development server:

npm run dev

The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.

You can access:

  • API Gateway - http://localhost:9000
  • Local API Route Designer - http://localhost:9100
  • MCP Endpoint - http://localhost:9000/mcp (POST)
  • GraphQL Endpoint - http://localhost:9000/graphql (POST)

The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:

  • Route definitions in config/routes.oas.json
  • Policy configurations in config/policies.json

Deploying with Zuplo CLI#

Install the Zuplo CLI#

npm install -g zuplo

Login to Zuplo#

zuplo login

Deploy to Zuplo#

Deploy to a working copy environment:

zuplo deploy

Using the MCP Server#

Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:

Model Context Protocol Inspector#

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

MCPJam#

npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest

You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.

Local MCP Server#

http://localhost:9000/mcp

Deployed#

https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp

The server will expose:

  • GraphQL introspection tool to explore the API schema
  • GraphQL execution tool to run queries and mutations

Example Usage#

Add the MCP server to your tool of choice and ask "Which characters were in season 4, episode 6 of Rick & Morty, and what was the name of the episode?"

Learn More#

Other Examples

Jumpstart your API gateway development process with our pre-built starter templates

OpenAI App

Example ChatGPT App using an MCP Server and the OpenAI Apps SDK.

GraphQL MCP Server

Exposing GraphQL APIs as an MCP Server with built-in introspection.

MCP Custom Tools

MCP Server with a custom tool that orchestrates multiple API calls.

MCP Server Prompts

An example MCP Server with additional MCP Prompts to enhance the end user experience.
Check all of our Samples