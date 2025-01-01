Starter Templates
GraphQL MCP Server
Exposing GraphQL APIs as an MCP Server with built-in introspection.
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-graphql
This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to expose GraphQL APIs as MCP tools with built-in introspection capabilities.
About this example#
This project implements an MCP Server for GraphQL APIs using the Rick & Morty GraphQL API as an example. It showcases:
MCP Tools#
graphql_introspect- Introspect the GraphQL schema to understand available types, queries, and mutations
graphql_execute- Execute GraphQL queries and mutations against the API
Key Features#
- Automatic GraphQL schema introspection
- Execute any GraphQL query or mutation through MCP
- API key authentication for security
- Easy to adapt to any GraphQL API
Key Components#
- OpenAPI-based Routes (
config/routes.oas.json) - API routes with MCP GraphQL annotations
- GraphQL Proxy - Proxies requests to the Rick & Morty GraphQL API
- MCP GraphQL Integration - Built-in support for GraphQL introspection and execution
Prerequisites#
- A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.
Getting Started#
Locally#
Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:
npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-graphql
Once you have the code on your local machine, start the development server:
npm run dev
The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.
You can access:
- API Gateway -
http://localhost:9000
- Local API Route Designer -
http://localhost:9100
- MCP Endpoint -
http://localhost:9000/mcp(POST)
- GraphQL Endpoint -
http://localhost:9000/graphql(POST)
The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:
- Route definitions in
config/routes.oas.json
- Policy configurations in
config/policies.json
Deploying with Zuplo CLI#
Install the Zuplo CLI#
npm install -g zuplo
Login to Zuplo#
zuplo login
Deploy to Zuplo#
Deploy to a working copy environment:
zuplo deploy
Using the MCP Server#
Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:
Model Context Protocol Inspector#
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
MCPJam#
npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest
You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.
Local MCP Server#
http://localhost:9000/mcp
Deployed#
https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp
The server will expose:
- GraphQL introspection tool to explore the API schema
- GraphQL execution tool to run queries and mutations
Example Usage#
Add the MCP server to your tool of choice and ask "Which characters were in season 4, episode 6 of Rick & Morty, and what was the name of the episode?"
Learn More#
