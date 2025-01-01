Starter Templates
Jumpstart your API gateway development process with our pre-built starter templates
MCP Server Prompts
An example MCP Server with additional MCP Prompts to enhance the end user experience.
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-prompts
MCP Server Prompts#
This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to implement MCP tools and prompts using an OpenAPI-defined API.
About this example#
This project implements a Bookmark Manager with MCP integration that showcases:
MCP Tools#
list-bookmarks- List saved bookmarks with optional tag filtering
save-bookmark- Save a new bookmark with URL, title, and tags
delete-bookmark- Delete a bookmark by ID
MCP Prompts#
research-roundup- An AI prompt that analyzes recent bookmarks to identify research patterns, themes, and suggest next steps
Key Components#
- OpenAPI-based Routes (
config/routes.oas.json) - API routes with MCP annotations
- Research Prompt (
modules/research-roundup-prompt.ts) - Custom MCP prompt implementation
Prerequisites#
- A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.
Getting Started#
Locally#
Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:
npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-prompts
Once you have the code on your local machine, start the development server:
npm run dev
The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.
You can access:
- API Gateway -
http://localhost:9000
- Local API Route Designer -
http://localhost:9100
- MCP Endpoint -
http://localhost:9000/mcp(POST)
The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:
- Route definitions in
config/routes.oas.json
- Handler modules in
modules/
Deploying with Zuplo CLI#
Install the Zuplo CLI#
npm install -g zuplo
Login to Zuplo#
zuplo login
Create a New Project#
zuplo init
Follow the prompts to create a new project in your Zuplo account.
Deploy to Zuplo#
Deploy to a working copy environment:
zuplo deploy
Using the MCP Server#
Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:
Model Context Protocol Inspector#
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
MCPJam#
npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest
You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.
Local MCP Server#
http://localhost:9000/mcp
Deployed#
https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp
The server will expose:
- 3 tools for managing bookmarks
- 1 prompt for analyzing your research patterns
Learn More#
Other Examples
Jumpstart your API gateway development process with our pre-built starter templates