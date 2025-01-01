Zuplo logo
How are you using MCP Servers?Take our 10-minute survey

Starter Templates

Jumpstart your API gateway development process with our pre-built starter templates

Templates

MCP Server Prompts

An example MCP Server with additional MCP Prompts to enhance the end user experience.

Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Repository
zuplo/examples/mcp-server-prompts
Run Locally
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-prompts
Deploy to Zuplo

MCP Server Prompts#

This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to implement MCP tools and prompts using an OpenAPI-defined API.

About this example#

This project implements a Bookmark Manager with MCP integration that showcases:

MCP Tools#

  • list-bookmarks - List saved bookmarks with optional tag filtering
  • save-bookmark - Save a new bookmark with URL, title, and tags
  • delete-bookmark - Delete a bookmark by ID

MCP Prompts#

  • research-roundup - An AI prompt that analyzes recent bookmarks to identify research patterns, themes, and suggest next steps

Key Components#

  • OpenAPI-based Routes (config/routes.oas.json) - API routes with MCP annotations
  • Research Prompt (modules/research-roundup-prompt.ts) - Custom MCP prompt implementation

Prerequisites#

Getting Started#

Locally#

Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:

npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-prompts

Once you have the code on your local machine, start the development server:

npm run dev

The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.

You can access:

  • API Gateway - http://localhost:9000
  • Local API Route Designer - http://localhost:9100
  • MCP Endpoint - http://localhost:9000/mcp (POST)

The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:

  • Route definitions in config/routes.oas.json
  • Handler modules in modules/

Deploying with Zuplo CLI#

Install the Zuplo CLI#

npm install -g zuplo

Login to Zuplo#

zuplo login

Create a New Project#

zuplo init

Follow the prompts to create a new project in your Zuplo account.

Deploy to Zuplo#

Deploy to a working copy environment:

zuplo deploy

Using the MCP Server#

Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:

Model Context Protocol Inspector#

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

MCPJam#

npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest

You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.

Local MCP Server#

http://localhost:9000/mcp

Deployed#

https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp

The server will expose:

  • 3 tools for managing bookmarks
  • 1 prompt for analyzing your research patterns

Learn More#

Other Examples

Jumpstart your API gateway development process with our pre-built starter templates

MCP Server Prompts

An example MCP Server with additional MCP Prompts to enhance the end user experience.

Remote MCP Server with OAuth

A remote MCP Server that shows how to setup OAuth authentication with Auth0

Dev Portal with API Keys

An example of a Zuplo Dev Portal with support for self-serve API key creation.

Remote MCP Server

Create a remote MCP server for an API with authentication and additional security policies.
Check all of our Samples