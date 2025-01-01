MCP Server Prompts #

This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to implement MCP tools and prompts using an OpenAPI-defined API.

About this example #

This project implements a Bookmark Manager with MCP integration that showcases:

list-bookmarks - List saved bookmarks with optional tag filtering

- List saved bookmarks with optional tag filtering save-bookmark - Save a new bookmark with URL, title, and tags

- Save a new bookmark with URL, title, and tags delete-bookmark - Delete a bookmark by ID

MCP Prompts #

research-roundup - An AI prompt that analyzes recent bookmarks to identify research patterns, themes, and suggest next steps

Key Components #

OpenAPI-based Routes ( config/routes.oas.json ) - API routes with MCP annotations

( ) - API routes with MCP annotations Research Prompt ( modules/research-roundup-prompt.ts ) - Custom MCP prompt implementation

A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.

Getting Started #

Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:

npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-prompts

Once you have the code on your local machine, start the development server:

npm run dev

The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.

You can access:

API Gateway - http://localhost:9000

- Local API Route Designer - http://localhost:9100

- MCP Endpoint - http://localhost:9000/mcp (POST)

The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:

Route definitions in config/routes.oas.json

Handler modules in modules/

Deploying with Zuplo CLI #

Install the Zuplo CLI #

npm install -g zuplo

Login to Zuplo #

zuplo login

Create a New Project #

zuplo init

Follow the prompts to create a new project in your Zuplo account.

Deploy to Zuplo #

Deploy to a working copy environment:

zuplo deploy

Using the MCP Server #

Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:

Model Context Protocol Inspector #

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest

You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.

Local MCP Server #

http://localhost:9000/mcp

https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp

The server will expose:

3 tools for managing bookmarks

1 prompt for analyzing your research patterns