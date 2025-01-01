A remote MCP Server that shows how to setup OAuth authentication with Auth0

Remote MCP Server with OAuth #

This example demonstrates how to create a remote MCP Server that supports OAuth authentication via Auth0.

Many MCP consumers, such as Claude Desktop, require remote MCP Servers be able to authenticate users via OAuth, so it's important to understand how to implement this in your MCP setup in Zuplo.

Fortunately, Zuplo's support for MCP keeps this simple, as you'll see in this example.

A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.

An Auth0 account. You can also sign up for free.

This example uses Auth0 as the identity provider, but other OAuth providers such as Okta, Clerk, Supabase, AWS Cognito and more can also be used.

Working with this example #

Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:

npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example remote-mcp-server-with-oauth

Deploy to Zuplo #

It is also possible to deploy this example directly to your Zuplo account and work with it via the Zuplo Portal. You can do this by clicking the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page.

Configuring Auth0 #

If you already have Auth0, or other IDP, in place then you can use the current configuration you have to set up this example.

If you don't, please follow our Setting up Auth0 as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth guide to make sure your account is ready for the next steps.

With your identity provider set up, let's configure the MCP Server.

Configure the MCP Server #

In order to enable OAuth authentication we use the Auth0 JWT Auth Policy on the /mcp route.

You need to modify config/policies.json to reflect the settings for your own Auth0 account:

{ "handler": { "export": "Auth0JwtInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "allowUnauthenticatedRequests": false, "audience": "<YOUR_AUDIENCE>", "auth0Domain": "<YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN>", "clientId": "<YOUR_CLIENT_ID>", "oAuthResourceMetadataEnabled": true } }, "name": "auth0-jwt-auth-inbound", "policyType": "auth0-jwt-auth-inbound" }

It is important that you set oAuthResourceMetadataEnabled to true so that the client MCP consumer can discover the oAuth resource metadata it requires to start and complete the authentication flow.

Running the example #

Start the API Gateway by running:

npm run dev

The server will start on https://localhost:9000 and the MCP server will be available on https://localhost:9000/mcp .

Testing with MCP Inspector #

To test that the OAuth policy is set up correctly you can use the Model Context Protocol Inspector to run through the flow step by step.

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

Load the inspector ( https://localhost:6274 ) in your browser, then:

Set the Transport Type to Streamable HTTP

Set the URL to http://localhost:9000/mcp

Next, click on the OAuth Settings button and choose the Guided Flow. This will run through all the steps of authenticating with OAuth one by one, so you can see where any errors occur.

Once the OAuth flow is complete, you can click on Connect and an authenticated connection to the server will be established.

Click on List Tools to see the available MCP tools. This example includes a set of tools for working with a Todo List.

Using other Identity Providers #

To configure this example (or your own MCP server hosted with Zuplo) to use a different Identity Provider you need to swap the policy the /mcp route uses for authentication for the policy of your chosen provider.

You can see a full list of JWT Inbound Policies in the Authentication section of Zuplo's Policy Catalog, or by searching for your chosen provider by name.

Here's the policy in this example:

{ "name": "my-auth0-jwt-auth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "auth0-jwt-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "Auth0JwtInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "allowUnauthenticatedRequests": false, "audience": "https://api.example.com/", "auth0Domain": "my-company.auth0.com", "oAuthResourceMetadataEnabled": false } } }

To switch the identity provider to Okta, you would replace this with the Okta JWT Auth Policy, like this: