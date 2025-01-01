An example of a Zuplo Dev Portal with support for self-serve API key creation.

Dev Portal with API Key Creation #

This example demonstrates how to add self-serve API key creation to the Zuplo Dev Portal so users have end to end ability to create, roll and delete API keys from within the API Keys settings tab.

A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.

We recommend that you work with this example locally on your own machine.

Local Development #

You can setup your own version of the project using the Zuplo CLI.

npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example dev-portal-with-api-keys

Because some of the setup requires you to use the Zuplo portal in your browser, you will need to deploy the project to Zuplo using the CLI.

zuplo deploy

You can also deploy this example to your Zuplo account directly using the Deploy To Zuplo button on this page.

Please note that with this approach, you will need to set up your environment variables in the settings of your Zuplo project, rather than in the .env file. You can find out how by following our Configuring Environment Variables documentation.

Setup the API Key Service #

Every Zuplo project that uses our API key management must have the API Key Service enabled. To do this on the project you just deployed, follow these steps:

Login to your Zuplo account Navigate to the name of the project you created using the CLI Click on Services On this page, select the Preview environment from the dropdown Note the Bucket Name for the Preview environment, you will need it for the next step

Next, get your environment variables set up by copying the env.example to a new .env file.

cp env.example .env

Now add the required environment variables:

ZUPLO_API_KEY : You will need to create an account level API for working with Zuplo's API. You can do this by following the Zuplo API Keys guide

: You will need to create an account level API for working with Zuplo's API. You can do this by following the Zuplo API Keys guide ZUPLO_ACCOUNT_NAME : This is the name on your account, for example plum_giant_llama

: This is the name on your account, for example ZUPLO_API_KEY_SERVICE_BUCKET_NAME : Use the bucket name for the API Key Service in the Preview environment you got from the previous step

Running the example #

With the configuration complete, it's time to run the example and test it out.

Start the Zuplo API Gateway by running:

npm run dev

Then, in a new terminal window, start the Developer Portal server:

npm run docs

The API Gateway will start on https://localhost:9000 and the Developer Portal will be at https://localhost:3000 .

Open the Developer Portal in your browser by heading to https://localhost:3000 and you should see this guide as the main documentation.

Making a request #

Open the API Reference in the Developer Portal, and make a request to any endpoint using the API Playground that opens when you click the Test button.

Of course, the request fails with 401 Unauthorized because all the endpoints expect that an API key is provided. You can see each routes configuration by opening the route designer at https://localhost:9100 .

Create an API Key #

Let's create an API key, just as your users would do.

Click on the Login button on the top right of the Developer Portal Sign up using single sign on (it's faster) After sign up, click on your name to reveal the drop down menu Click on API Keys Click Create API Key Enter a name for your API Key, and select an Expiration time Click Generate Key

The API key will be created and added to the API Keys page. You can now retry the request again but this time your new API key will be available to select in the API Playground.

Select it and make the request as a fully authenticated API user. The request should return a list of Todos, and be 200 OK .

API creation code #

The way the API keys are created in this example is a demonstration of one approach that you could take using Zuplo's API. Using the API makes creating API keys very flexible, so where and how you do this is up to you.

Server side #

The server side aspect of this is contained in two files in the example:

modules/api-keys.ts

config/api-key.oas.json

api-key.oas.json is an OpenAPI document that defines a new endpoint /v1/developer/api-key that is called from the client side code of the Developer Portal.

api-keys.ts is a custom function that runs a a result of calling that API endpoint. This function calls the Zuplo API Keys API endpoint to create the API key for the user that is logged in.

Client side #

The connection between the Developer Portal and the API for creating API keys is configured in the docs/zudoku.config.tsx file.

Zuplo's Developer Portals are powered by Zudoku which provides hooks into the underlying ApiKeyService allowing you to customize the functionality.

In this example, on line 82 of docs/zudoku.config.tsx it is the createKey hook that is customized.

createKey : async ({ apiKey , context , auth }) => { const serverUrl = process.env. ZUPLO_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || import . meta .env. ZUPLO_SERVER_URL ; const createApiKeyRequest = new Request (serverUrl + "/v1/developer/api-key" , { method: "POST" , body: JSON . stringify ({ ... apiKey, email: auth.profile?.email, metadata: { userId: auth.profile?.sub, name: auth.profile?.name, }, }), headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, }); const createApiKey = await fetch ( await context. signRequest (createApiKeyRequest), ); if ( ! createApiKey.ok) { throw new Error ( "Could not create API Key" ); } return true ; },

This function executes when the Generate Key button in the API Key creation UI is clicked.

It makes a signed request to the proxy API on the gateway exposed by api-key.oas.json with the necessary body content such as email , userId and name if they are available.