​Managing API Keys and Identities

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

When building an API documentation portal, you often need to provide a way for users to authenticate their API requests. This typically involves managing API keys and different authentication identities. However, implementing a secure and user-friendly system for API key management can be complex and time-consuming. Dev Portal provides a powerful solution to this problem through its API Keys and Identities system.

​Authentication Providers and API Identities

Authentication providers allow your users to sign in to your documentation portal. API Identities allow your users to authenticate their API requests.

Before diving into API Identities, it's important to understand that Dev Portal separates user authentication from API authentication. Authentication providers handle how users sign in to your documentation portal, while API Identities manage how these users interact with your APIs.

Authentication providers (like Auth0 or custom JWT) handle:

User authentication for the documentation portal

Session management

User authorization and access control

This separation allows you to:

Use different authentication methods for your portal and APIs

Manage API access independently of user authentication

Support multiple API authentication schemes simultaneously

​Understanding API Identities

API Identities in Dev Portal represent different authentication contexts that can be used to make API requests. These could be different environments (production, staging), different authentication methods (API key, JWT), or different service accounts.

​The API Identity Interface

interface ApiIdentity { id: string; label: string; authorizeRequest: (request: Request) => Promise<Request> | Request; } interface ApiIdentityPlugin { getIdentities: () => Promise<ApiIdentity[]> | ApiIdentity[]; } typescript

Each API Identity consists of:

id : A unique identifier for the identity

: A unique identifier for the identity label : A human-readable name shown in the UI

: A human-readable name shown in the UI authorizeRequest : A function that modifies requests to include the necessary authentication

​Implementing API Identities

In this example, we'll use Auth0 as our authentication provider and implement an API Identity for a demo API.

To add API Identities to your Dev Portal configuration, you need to implement the ApiIdentityPlugin interface. Here's an example:

import { createApiIdentityPlugin } from "zudoku/plugins"; export default { authentication: { type: "auth0", domain: "my-domain.auth0.com", clientId: "my-client-id", }, plugins: [ createApiIdentityPlugin({ getIdentities: async (context) => [ { id: "api-key-one", label: "My API Key", authorizeRequest: (request) => { // We get the access token from the // authentication provider (Auth0) and add it to the request headers const token = context.authentication?.getAccessToken(); if (token) { request.headers.set("Authorization", `Bearer ${token}`); } return request; }, }, ], }), ], }; typescript

When implemented, this identity will appear in the Dev Portal playground.

​Managing API Keys in UI

Dev Portal provides a built-in UI for managing API keys through its API Keys plugin. This includes functionality for creating, viewing, updating, and deleting API keys. Let's take a look at the API Keys plugin interface:

​The API Key Plugin

interface ApiKeysPlugin { enabled: boolean; getKeys: (context: ZudokuContext) => Promise<ApiKey[]>; createKey: (apiKey: { description: string; expiresOn?: string }, context: ZudokuContext) => Promise<void>; deleteKey: (id: string, context: ZudokuContext) => Promise<void>; rollKey: (id: string, context: ZudokuContext) => Promise<void>; updateKeyDescription: (apiKey: { id: string; description: string }, context: ZudokuContext) => Promise<void>; } interface ApiKey { id: string; description: string; key: string; createdOn: string; expiresOn?: string; updatedOn?: string; } typescript

​Implementing API Key Management

Here's a step-by-step guide to implementing API key management:

First, create a service that implements the ApiKeysPlugin interface:

// src/MyApiKeyService.ts export const MyApiKeyService: ZudokuConfig["apiKeys"] = { enabled: true, // Retrieve all API keys getKeys: async (context) => { // Implement fetching keys from your storage return keys; }, // Create a new API key createKey: async (apiKey, context) => { const newKey: ApiKey = { id: crypto.randomUUID(), description: apiKey.description, key: `key-${crypto.randomUUID()}`, createdOn: new Date().toISOString(), expiresOn: apiKey.expiresOn, }; // Save the new key to your storage }, // Delete an API key deleteKey: async (id, context) => { // Remove the key from your storage }, // Regenerate an API key rollKey: async (id, context) => { // Update the key value while maintaining metadata }, // Update key description updateKeyDescription: async (apiKey, context) => { // Update the description in your storage }, }; typescript

Add the API key service to your Dev Portal configuration:

// zudoku.config.ts import { MyApiKeyService } from "./src/MyApiKeyService"; export default { apiKeys: MyApiKeyService, // ... rest of your configuration }; typescript

​Creating a Custom API Key Management Interface

While Dev Portal provides a built-in UI for managing API keys, you might want to create a custom interface that better matches your documentation's design or provides additional functionality. Let's walk through creating a custom API key management page.

​1. Create the Custom Page Component

First, create a new file in your src directory for your custom component:

// src/ApiKeyManager.tsx import { Button, Head } from "zudoku/components"; import { useDev Portal } from "zudoku"; import { useState } from "react"; export function ApiKeyManager() { const { apiKeys } = useZudoku(); const [description, setDescription] = useState(""); const [expiresOn, setExpiresOn] = useState(""); if (!apiKeys) { return <div>API key management is not enabled.</div>; } const { keys, createKey, deleteKey, rollKey, updateKeyDescription } = apiKeys; const handleCreateKey = async () => { await createKey({ description, expiresOn: expiresOn || undefined, }); setDescription(""); setExpiresOn(""); }; return ( <div> <Head> <title>API Key Management</title> </Head> {/* Create new key form */} <div className="create-key"> <h2>Create New API Key</h2> <div> <input type="text" placeholder="Key description" value={description} onChange={(e) => setDescription(e.target.value)} /> <input type="date" value={expiresOn} onChange={(e) => setExpiresOn(e.target.value)} /> <Button onClick={handleCreateKey}>Create Key</Button> </div> </div> {/* List existing keys */} <div className="key-list"> <h2>Your API Keys</h2> {keys.map((key) => ( <div key={key.id} className="key-item"> <div> <h3>{key.description}</h3> <code>{key.key}</code> {key.expiresOn && ( <p>Expires: {new Date(key.expiresOn).toLocaleDateString()}</p> )} </div> <div className="actions"> <Button onClick={() => updateKeyDescription({ id: key.id, description: prompt("New description:", key.description) || key.description, }) } > Edit </Button> <Button onClick={() => rollKey(key.id)}>Roll</Button> <Button onClick={() => deleteKey(key.id)}>Delete</Button> </div> </div> ))} </div> </div> ); } typescript

​2. Add the Custom Page to Zudoku

Configure your custom page in the Dev Portal configuration file:

// zudoku.config.ts import { ApiKeyManager } from "./src/ApiKeyManager"; export default { // ... other configuration customPages: [ { path: "/api-keys", element: <ApiKeyManager />, }, ], }; typescript

​3. Using the useDev Portal Hook

The useZudoku hook provides access to all API key management functionality through the apiKeys object:

interface ApiKeys { keys: ApiKey[]; createKey: (key: { description: string; expiresOn?: string }) => Promise<void>; deleteKey: (id: string) => Promise<void>; rollKey: (id: string) => Promise<void>; updateKeyDescription: (key: { id: string; description: string }) => Promise<void>; } interface ApiKey { id: string; description: string; key: string; createdOn: string; expiresOn?: string; updatedOn?: string; } typescript

The hook provides:

keys : Array of current API keys

: Array of current API keys createKey : Create a new API key

: Create a new API key deleteKey : Delete an existing key

: Delete an existing key rollKey : Regenerate a key while maintaining its metadata

: Regenerate a key while maintaining its metadata updateKeyDescription : Update a key's description

​Best Practices for Custom Interfaces

Error Handling: Add proper error handling for API operations

Show loading states during async operations

Provide clear feedback for successful/failed operations User Experience: Add confirmation dialogs for destructive actions

Show success/error notifications

Implement proper form validation Security: Don't store API keys in local storage

Implement proper access controls

Consider adding copy-to-clipboard functionality Styling: Match your documentation's design system

Ensure responsive design

Add proper loading and error states