This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Schema processors are functions that transform your OpenAPI schemas before they are used in the documentation. They are defined in your zudoku.build.ts file and can be used to modify schemas in various ways.

For information on how to configure processors in your project, see the Build Configuration guide.

Dev Portal provides several built-in processors that you can use to transform your schemas:

Removes OpenAPI extensions ( x- prefixed properties) from your schema:

import { removeExtensions } from "zudoku/processors/removeExtensions"; import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku"; const buildConfig: ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [ // Remove all x- prefixed properties removeExtensions(), // Remove specific extensions removeExtensions({ keys: ["x-internal", "x-deprecated"], }), // Remove extensions based on a custom filter removeExtensions({ shouldRemove: (key) => key.startsWith("x-zuplo"), }), ], }; export default buildConfig; ts

Removes parameters from your schema:

import { removeParameters } from "zudoku/processors/removeParameters"; import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku"; const buildConfig: ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [ // Remove parameters by name removeParameters({ names: ["apiKey", "secret"], }), // Remove parameters by location removeParameters({ in: ["header", "query"], }), // Remove parameters based on a custom filter removeParameters({ shouldRemove: ({ parameter }) => parameter["x-internal"], }), ], }; export default buildConfig; ts

Removes paths or operations from your schema:

import { removePaths } from "zudoku/processors/removePaths"; import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku"; const buildConfig: ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [ // Remove entire paths removePaths({ paths: { "/internal": true, "/admin": ["get", "post"], }, }), // Remove paths based on a custom filter removePaths({ shouldRemove: ({ path, method, operation }) => operation["x-internal"], }), ], }; export default buildConfig; ts

If you are missing a processor that you think should be built-in, please don't hesitate to open an issue on GitHub.

​Custom Processors

You can also create your own processors. Here's a simple example that adds a description to all operations:

import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku"; async function addDescriptionProcessor({ schema }) { if (!schema.paths) return schema; // Add a description to all operations Object.values(schema.paths).forEach((path) => { Object.values(path).forEach((operation) => { if (typeof operation === "object") { operation.description = "This is a public API endpoint"; } }); }); return schema; } const buildConfig: ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [addDescriptionProcessor], }; export default buildConfig; ts

​Adding Server URLs

import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku"; async function addServerUrl({ schema }) { return { ...schema, servers: [{ url: "https://api.example.com" }], }; } const buildConfig: ZudokuBuildConfig = { processors: [addServerUrl], }; export default buildConfig; ts

