Configuration

Build Configuration

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

The zudoku.build.ts file allows you to configure build-time settings and processors for your Dev Portal project. This file is executed during the build process and can be used to transform your API schemas before they are used in the documentation.

Security Note

Unlike zudoku.config.ts which runs in both client and server environments, zudoku.build.ts runs exclusively in Node.js during build time. This means:

  • Sensitive operations (like API calls, file system access) can safely be performed
  • No build-time code or data is included in the final client bundle
  • Environment variables and secrets can be safely accessed
  • No browser-specific APIs are available

File Location

Create a file named zudoku.build.ts in the root of your project:

your-project/
├── zudoku.config.ts
├── zudoku.build.ts    # <-- Add this file
└── ...
bash

Basic Configuration

Here's a basic example of a build configuration file:

import type { ZudokuBuildConfig } from "zudoku";

const buildConfig: ZudokuBuildConfig = {
  processors: [
    async ({ schema }) => {
      // Transform your schema here
      return schema;
    },
  ],
  remarkPlugins: [],
  rehypePlugins: [],
};

export default buildConfig;
ts

Configuration Options

processors

An array of functions that transform your API schemas. Each processor receives:

  • file: The path to the schema file
  • schema: The OpenAPI schema object
  • dereference: A function to dereference the schema

Processors are executed in order, and each processor receives the output of the previous one.

For detailed information about processors and available built-in processors, see the Schema Processors guide.

Here's a simple example that adds a description to all operations:

async function addDescriptionProcessor({ schema }) {
  if (!schema.paths) return schema;

  // Add a description to all operations
  Object.values(schema.paths).forEach((path) => {
    Object.values(path).forEach((operation) => {
      if (typeof operation === "object" && operation) {
        operation.description = "This is a public API endpoint";
      }
    });
  });

  return schema;
}

export default {
  processors: [addDescriptionProcessor],
};
ts

remarkPlugins

An array of Remark plugins to transform Markdown content. These plugins run before the content is converted to HTML.

import remarkContributors from "remark-contributors";

export default {
  remarkPlugins: [remarkContributors],
};
ts

rehypePlugins

An array of Rehype plugins to transform HTML content. These plugins run after Markdown is converted to HTML.

import rehypeKatex from "rehype-katex";

export default {
  rehypePlugins: [rehypeKatex],
};
ts
