Configuration #Vite Config

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Zuplo is built on top of Vite and can be customized using a Vite configuration file if advanced functionality is required.

Not all configurations are supported in Zudoku, but common tasks like adding plugins will generally work as expected. Simply create a vite.config.ts file in the root of your project and set the configuration options as needed.

Dev Portal will automatically pick up the configuration file and will use it to augment the built-in configuration.

You can find an example project on GitHub that demonstrates how to use a custom Vite configuration with Zudoku.