Navigation Migration

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

This guide explains how to migrate existing configurations that used topNavigation , sidebar and customPages to the new unified navigation configuration introduced in vNEXT.

Overview

Navigation is now configured through a single navigation array. Items at the root level become top navigation tabs, while nested categories automatically form the sidebar. Custom pages are added using the custom-page item type.

Before and After

Before const config : ZudokuConfig = { topNavigation: [ { id: "docs" , label: "Docs" }, { id: "api" , label: "API" }, ], sidebar: { docs: [{ type: "doc" , id: "introduction" }], }, customPages: [{ path: "/playground" , render: Playground, prose: false }], apis: { type: "file" , input: "./openapi.json" , navigationId: "api" , }, }; tsx

After const config : ZudokuConfig = { navigation: [ { type: "category" , label: "Docs" , items: [ "introduction" ], }, { type: "custom-page" , path: "/playground" , element: < Playground />, }, { type: "link" , to: "api" , label: "API" , }, ], apis: [ { path: "/api" , type: "file" , input: "./openapi.json" , }, ], }; tsx

Migration steps