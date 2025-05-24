Navigation Migration
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
This guide explains how to migrate existing configurations that used
topNavigation,
sidebar and
customPages to the new unified
navigation configuration introduced in vNEXT.
Overview
Navigation is now configured through a single
navigation array. Items at the root level become top navigation tabs, while nested categories automatically form the sidebar. Custom pages are added using the
custom-page item type.
Before and After
Beforetsx
const config: ZudokuConfig = { topNavigation: [ { id: "docs", label: "Docs" }, { id: "api", label: "API" }, ], sidebar: { docs: [{ type: "doc", id: "introduction" }], }, customPages: [{ path: "/playground", render: Playground, prose: false }], apis: { type: "file", input: "./openapi.json", navigationId: "api", }, };
Aftertsx
const config: ZudokuConfig = { navigation: [ { type: "category", label: "Docs", items: ["introduction"], }, { type: "custom-page", path: "/playground", element: <Playground />, }, { type: "link", to: "api", label: "API", }, ], apis: [ { path: "/api", type: "file", input: "./openapi.json", }, ], };
Migration steps
-
Create a
navigationarray
Move all items from
topNavigationand your sidebar into a new
navigationarray.
-
Convert custom pages
Replace entries in
customPageswith
type: "custom-page"items inside
navigation.
-
Update plugin configs
Replace all uses of
navigationIdwith
pathin plugin options like
apisor
catalogs. Navigation items of type
linkshould use the
toproperty to reference the path of the API or catalog.
-
Reference plugin paths in navigation
Items produced by plugins are not added automatically. Add links or categories in your
navigationso users can access them.