Dev Portal is built on top of Vite and uses their approach for managing environment variables.

In Zudoku, environment variables that are prefixed with ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_ are available in your application.

​Local Env Files

When developing locally, you can create a .env file in the root of your project and add environment-specific variables. See the Vite documentation for more information on supported files.

Here is an example of a .env.local file:

PUBLIC_PAGE_TITLE=My Page Title env

You can access this variable in your application like this:

const pageTitle = import.meta.env.PUBLIC_PAGE_TITLE; ts

​Configuration Files

Environment variables can also be used in your configuration files. When referencing environment variables in your configuration files, you can use process.env directly.

import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { authentication: { type: "auth0", clientId: process.env.ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_AUTH_CLIENT_ID, domain: process.env.ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_AUTH_DOMAIN, }, }; ts

​React Components

If you need to access environment variables inside a custom react component, you can access them via import.meta.env . Public environment variables are inlined during the build process.

import React from "react"; export const MyComponent = () => { return <h1>{import.meta.env.PUBLIC_PAGE_TITLE}</h1>; }; tsx

​IntelliSense for TypeScript

By default, Dev Portal provides type definitions for import.meta.env in zudoku/client.d.ts. While you can define more custom env variables in .env.[mode] files, you may want to get TypeScript IntelliSense for user-defined env variables that are prefixed with PUBLIC_.

To achieve this, you can create an zudoku-env.d.ts in src directory, then augment ImportMetaEnv like this:

/// <reference types="zudoku/client" /> interface ImportMetaEnv { readonly PUBLIC_APP_TITLE: string; // more env variables... } interface ImportMeta { readonly env: ImportMetaEnv; } typescript