Dev Portal supports rendering Mermaid diagrams in two ways:
|Approach
|Pros
|Cons
|Build-Time (rehype-mermaid)
|• Faster page loads
• No client-side JS needed
• SEO friendly
|• Requires playwright
• Slower builds
• Static only
|Client-Side (
<Mermaid />)
|• Fast builds
• Can be dynamic
• No build dependencies
|• Requires client-side JS
• Slight render delay
Client-Side Rendering
For the
<Mermaid /> component, install the peer dependency:
Code
npm install mermaid
Then use in your MDX files (no import needed):
Code
<Mermaid chart={`graph TD; A-->B; A-->C;`} />
Outside of MDX, import from
zudoku/mermaid:
Code
import { Mermaid } from "zudoku/mermaid";
See the Mermaid component documentation for full details.
Build-Time Rendering
-
Install dependencies:Code
npm install rehype-mermaid npm install -D playwright npx playwright install
-
Add to
zudoku.build.ts:zudoku.build.ts
import rehypeMermaid from "rehype-mermaid"; export default { rehypePlugins: (plugins) => [[rehypeMermaid, { strategy: "inline-svg" }], ...plugins], };
-
Use in markdown with code blocks:Code
```mermaid graph TD; A-->B; ```
Last modified on