Guides

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

​Transforming Operation Examples

Dev Portal allows you to transform operation examples in both request and response sections of your API documentation. This feature is particularly useful when you need to:

Modify example data before displaying it

Add dynamic values to examples

Format examples in a specific way

Filter or transform example content based on certain conditions

To use this feature, you need to configure the transformExamples function in your zudoku.config.tsx file. Here's how to do it:

import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config options ... defaults: { apis: { transformExamples: (options) => { // Transform the content here return options.content; }, }, }, }; tsx

​The Transform Function

The transformExamples function receives an options object with the following properties:

content : An array of Content objects containing the example data operation : The operation being displayed type : Either "request" or "response" indicating which type of example is being transformed auth : The current authentication state context : ZudokContext

The function should return an array of Content objects with the transformed examples.

​Example Usage

Here's a practical example showing how to transform examples:

const config: ZudokuConfig = { defaults: { apis: { transformExamples: ({ content, type }) => { // Example: Add a timestamp to all examples const timestamp = new Date().toISOString(); return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, timestamp, // You can modify other example properties here }, })); }, }, }, }; tsx

​Use Cases

​Adding Dynamic Values

transformExamples: ({ content, auth }) => { const apiKey = auth.accessToken; return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, headers: { ...contentItem.example.headers, Authorization: `Bearer ${apiKey}`, }, }, })); }; tsx

​Formatting Examples

transformExamples: ({ content }) => { return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, // Format dates in a specific way createdAt: new Date(contentItem.example.createdAt).toLocaleDateString(), // Format numbers with specific precision amount: Number(contentItem.example.amount).toFixed(2), }, })); }; tsx

​Conditional Transformation

transformExamples: ({ content, auth, type }) => { const isAuthenticated = auth.isAuthenticated; return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: isAuthenticated ? contentItem.example // Show full example for authenticated users : { ...contentItem.example, sensitiveData: undefined }, // Hide sensitive data for unauthenticated users })); }; tsx

​Using JWT Claims

transformExamples: async ({ content, auth, context }) => { const token = await context.authentication.getAccessToken(); // Decode the JWT (this is a simple example - in production you might want to use a proper JWT library) const [, payload] = token.split("."); const decodedPayload = JSON.parse(atob(payload)); return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, // Add user-specific data from the JWT userId: decodedPayload.sub, organizationId: decodedPayload.org_id, // You can add any other claims from the JWT role: decodedPayload.role, }, })); }; tsx

​Best Practices