Guides
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
Transforming Operation Examples
Dev Portal allows you to transform operation examples in both request and response sections of your API documentation. This feature is particularly useful when you need to:
- Modify example data before displaying it
- Add dynamic values to examples
- Format examples in a specific way
- Filter or transform example content based on certain conditions
Configuration
To use this feature, you need to configure the
transformExamples function in your
zudoku.config.tsx file. Here's how to do it:
import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config options ... defaults: { apis: { transformExamples: (options) => { // Transform the content here return options.content; }, }, }, };tsx
The Transform Function
The
transformExamples function receives an options object with the following properties:
content: An array of Content objects containing the example data
operation: The operation being displayed
type: Either "request" or "response" indicating which type of example is being transformed
auth: The current authentication state
context: ZudokContext
The function should return an array of Content objects with the transformed examples.
Example Usage
Here's a practical example showing how to transform examples:
const config: ZudokuConfig = { defaults: { apis: { transformExamples: ({ content, type }) => { // Example: Add a timestamp to all examples const timestamp = new Date().toISOString(); return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, timestamp, // You can modify other example properties here }, })); }, }, }, };tsx
Use Cases
Adding Dynamic Values
transformExamples: ({ content, auth }) => { const apiKey = auth.accessToken; return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, headers: { ...contentItem.example.headers, Authorization: `Bearer ${apiKey}`, }, }, })); };tsx
Formatting Examples
transformExamples: ({ content }) => { return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, // Format dates in a specific way createdAt: new Date(contentItem.example.createdAt).toLocaleDateString(), // Format numbers with specific precision amount: Number(contentItem.example.amount).toFixed(2), }, })); };tsx
Conditional Transformation
transformExamples: ({ content, auth, type }) => { const isAuthenticated = auth.isAuthenticated; return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: isAuthenticated ? contentItem.example // Show full example for authenticated users : { ...contentItem.example, sensitiveData: undefined }, // Hide sensitive data for unauthenticated users })); };tsx
Using JWT Claims
transformExamples: async ({ content, auth, context }) => { const token = await context.authentication.getAccessToken(); // Decode the JWT (this is a simple example - in production you might want to use a proper JWT library) const [, payload] = token.split("."); const decodedPayload = JSON.parse(atob(payload)); return content.map((contentItem) => ({ ...contentItem, example: { ...contentItem.example, // Add user-specific data from the JWT userId: decodedPayload.sub, organizationId: decodedPayload.org_id, // You can add any other claims from the JWT role: decodedPayload.role, }, })); };tsx
Best Practices
- Always return an array of Content objects, even if you're not transforming the content
- Preserve the original content structure while making your modifications
- Handle errors gracefully to prevent breaking the documentation
- Consider performance implications when transforming large examples
- Use the provided options object to access relevant information for your transformations