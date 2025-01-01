Zuplo logo
MCP Custom Tools

MCP Server with a custom tool that orchestrates multiple API calls.

Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Repository
zuplo/examples/mcp-server-custom-tools
Run Locally
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-custom-tools
MCP Server Custom Tools#

This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to create custom MCP tools that orchestrate multiple API calls using an OpenAPI-defined API.

About this example#

This project implements a Travel Advisor with MCP integration that showcases:

MCP Custom Tool#

  • plan-trip - A custom tool that aggregates weather forecasts, activity recommendations, and packing suggestions into a comprehensive travel brief for any destination

Key Features#

This example demonstrates how to build an MCP tool that:

  • Orchestrates multiple API calls - The plan-trip tool internally calls three separate endpoints (/weather, /activities, /packing)
  • Processes and combines data - Analyzes weather patterns to filter activities and adjust packing recommendations
  • Returns structured responses - Provides a single, comprehensive JSON response optimized for LLM consumption

Key Components#

  • OpenAPI-based Routes (config/routes.oas.json) - API routes with MCP annotations
  • Custom Tool Handler (modules/plan-trip.ts) - Orchestration logic that combines multiple data sources

Prerequisites#

Getting Started#

Locally#

Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:

npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example mcp-server-custom-tools

Environment Setup#

Copy the example environment file and configure the BASE_URL:

cp env.example .env

For the BASE_URL, you can use the provided Mockbin API:

BASE_URL=https://deb522471fb24e4b842dc20ea3a01c75_oas.api.mockbin.io

Alternatively, upload the travel-plan-api-oas.json file to Mockbin or another mock API service to create your own endpoints.

Note: When deploying to Zuplo, set environment variables in the Settings > Environment Variables section of your project in the Zuplo Portal.

Once you have the code on your local machine and environment configured, start the development server:

npm run dev

The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.

You can access:

  • API Gateway - http://localhost:9000
  • Local API Route Designer - http://localhost:9100
  • MCP Endpoint - http://localhost:9000/mcp (POST)

The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:

  • Route definitions in config/routes.oas.json
  • Handler modules in modules/

Deploying with Zuplo CLI#

Install the Zuplo CLI#

npm install -g zuplo

Login to Zuplo#

zuplo login

Create a New Project#

zuplo init

Follow the prompts to create a new project in your Zuplo account.

Deploy to Zuplo#

Deploy to a working copy environment:

zuplo deploy

Using the MCP Server#

Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:

Model Context Protocol Inspector#

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

MCPJam#

npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest

You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.

Local MCP Server#

http://localhost:9000/mcp

Deployed MCP Server#

https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp

The server will expose 1 custom tool, plan-trip, that demonstrates API orchestration for travel planning.

Example Usage#

Try asking the MCP tool:

  • "I'm planning a trip to Tokyo, what should I know?"
  • "Help me plan a trip to Tokyo"
  • "What should I pack for Tokyo"

The tool will automatically fetch weather data, recommend activities, and suggest packing items based on the destination's climate.

Learn More#

