MCP Custom Tools
MCP Server with a custom tool that orchestrates multiple API calls.
npx create-zuplo-api --example mcp-server-custom-tools
This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built with Zuplo that demonstrates how to create custom MCP tools that orchestrate multiple API calls using an OpenAPI-defined API.
About this example#
This project implements a Travel Advisor with MCP integration that showcases:
MCP Custom Tool#
plan-trip- A custom tool that aggregates weather forecasts, activity recommendations, and packing suggestions into a comprehensive travel brief for any destination
Key Features#
This example demonstrates how to build an MCP tool that:
- Orchestrates multiple API calls - The
plan-triptool internally calls three separate endpoints (
/weather,
/activities,
/packing)
- Processes and combines data - Analyzes weather patterns to filter activities and adjust packing recommendations
- Returns structured responses - Provides a single, comprehensive JSON response optimized for LLM consumption
Key Components#
- OpenAPI-based Routes (
config/routes.oas.json) - API routes with MCP annotations
- Custom Tool Handler (
modules/plan-trip.ts) - Orchestration logic that combines multiple data sources
Prerequisites#
- A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.
Getting Started#
Locally#
Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:
Environment Setup#
Copy the example environment file and configure the
BASE_URL:
cp env.example .env
For the
BASE_URL, you can use the provided Mockbin API:
BASE_URL=https://deb522471fb24e4b842dc20ea3a01c75_oas.api.mockbin.io
Alternatively, upload the
travel-plan-api-oas.json file to Mockbin or another mock API service to create your own endpoints.
Note: When deploying to Zuplo, set environment variables in the Settings > Environment Variables section of your project in the Zuplo Portal.
Once you have the code on your local machine and environment configured, start the development server:
npm run dev
The API will be available at http://localhost:9000.
You can access:
- API Gateway -
http://localhost:9000
- Local API Route Designer -
http://localhost:9100
- MCP Endpoint -
http://localhost:9000/mcp(POST)
The dev server will automatically reload when you modify:
- Route definitions in
config/routes.oas.json
- Handler modules in
modules/
Deploying with Zuplo CLI#
Install the Zuplo CLI#
npm install -g zuplo
Login to Zuplo#
zuplo login
Create a New Project#
zuplo init
Follow the prompts to create a new project in your Zuplo account.
Deploy to Zuplo#
Deploy to a working copy environment:
zuplo deploy
Using the MCP Server#
Once deployed, you can connect to your MCP server using any MCP testing tool:
Model Context Protocol Inspector#
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
MCPJam#
npx @mcpjam/inspector@latest
You can then test the MCP server locally, or point your inspector at a deployed version.
Local MCP Server#
http://localhost:9000/mcp
Deployed MCP Server#
https://your-project.zuplo.app/mcp
The server will expose 1 custom tool,
plan-trip, that demonstrates API orchestration for travel planning.
Example Usage#
Try asking the MCP tool:
- "I'm planning a trip to Tokyo, what should I know?"
- "Help me plan a trip to Tokyo"
- "What should I pack for Tokyo"
The tool will automatically fetch weather data, recommend activities, and suggest packing items based on the destination's climate.
Learn More#
