Zuplo vs Gravitee
Zuplo is the enterprise API gateway for teams replatforming off Gravitee. SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, or Akamai — without managing Java runtime, MongoDB, or Elasticsearch. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon replaced Gravitee with Zuplo for sub-20-second global deploys, GitOps workflows, and a built-in AI Gateway with MCP support.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing enterprises off Gravitee
Java + MongoDB + Elasticsearch operating model
Gravitee runs on JVMs with MongoDB and Elasticsearch as dependencies — even for the managed starter edition. Modern platform teams want zero-ops managed gateways.
Enterprise features behind a paywall
Async APIs, hybrid deployments, alerting, and enterprise SSO are only in the Enterprise Edition. Procurement teams forecast carefully — feature segmentation increases TCO uncertainty.
AI and agentic workloads
Token-aware routing, MCP-style agent traffic, and modern AI gateway patterns are not first-class in Gravitee's event-native architecture.
Where Gravitee falls short for the modern enterprise
Java Runtime + MongoDB + Elasticsearch
Production deployments require JVM tuning plus MongoDB and Elasticsearch operations — even the managed starter edition surfaces these as platform decisions.
Enterprise Features Behind Paywalls
Community Edition lacks async API support, hybrid deployments, alerting, advanced observability, and enterprise SSO. Most capabilities enterprises actually need are Enterprise-only.
Java-Based Policy Framework
Custom logic via Java-based policies and a proprietary DSL. Specialist skills required, not naturally Git-native.
Honest take
When Gravitee is the right choice
- Your primary use case is event-native async API management with Kafka, MQTT, Solace, or RabbitMQ where Gravitee's event-native architecture is core.
- You have deep Java + MongoDB + Elasticsearch operational expertise and value full ownership of the stack.
- Your team has existing investment in Gravitee policies and the proprietary DSL that you intend to maintain.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is the enterprise API gateway focused on managed, modern API management — without Java, MongoDB, or Elasticsearch operations. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and an integrated AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and financial services.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance vs. compliance dependent on deployment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
SAML/SCIM included on Enterprise vs. Enterprise-Edition-only SSO.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. self-hosted or per-gateway managed pricing.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway vs. generic policies for AI workloads.
Operational Simplicity
Zero-ops managed gateway vs. JVM + MongoDB + Elasticsearch operations.
Developer Experience
TypeScript and GitOps vs. Java policies and proprietary DSL.
GitOps and CI/CD
Native GitOps with preview environments vs. Console-driven configuration.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
Gravitee's AI capabilities are exposed through generic policies on its event-native architecture. Token-aware routing, MCP-native architecture, and agentic auth are not first-class.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that replaced Gravitee with Zuplo
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About Gravitee
Gravitee is an API management platform that supports both synchronous and asynchronous APIs, with an event-native gateway architecture. Originally launched as an open-source project, Gravitee has grown into a full API lifecycle platform with gateway, developer portal, and access management products. Gravitee was recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management. For teams that need event-native async API management with Kafka, MQTT, or similar protocols, Gravitee is a strong fit.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
- Operational Simplicity
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|Gravitee
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Compliance posture varies by deployment. Self-hosted Community Edition compliance depends on customer environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Enterprise SSO is an Enterprise Edition feature. Community Edition lacks it.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.
|
Self-hosted Community/Enterprise Edition or managed Cloud at $2,500+/month per gateway. Hybrid deployments Enterprise-only.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
AI capabilities exposed through generic policies. No first-class AI gateway product.
|Operational Simplicity
|
Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations. Zero databases or runtimes to operate.
|
Java-based platform requires MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and JVM management — even for the managed starter edition.
|Developer Experience
|
TypeScript policies with full IDE support and the npm ecosystem. OpenAPI-native config and GitOps workflows.
|
Java-based policies and a proprietary DSL with steeper learning curve.
|GitOps and CI/CD
|
Native GitHub integration — all configuration stored as code with PR-level preview environments.
|
Limited GitOps support in Community Edition. Configuration primarily through Management API or Console.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated, OpenAPI-driven portal with self-serve API key management.
|
Developer portal available but requires separate configuration and Enterprise Edition for full features.
|API Monetization
|
Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing and tiered access.
|
Enterprise Edition feature. Not available in Community Edition.
|Async API Support
|
Synchronous REST/HTTP focus. Backends can include Kafka or similar via standard HTTP/WebSocket adapters.
|
Native async API gateway with Kafka, MQTT, Solace, RabbitMQ support — Enterprise Edition feature.
|Pricing Model
|
Predictable Enterprise pricing that includes the developer portal, managed dedicated tier, SOC 2 controls, SSO, audit logs, and AI Gateway at one tier.
|
Managed plans start at $2,500/month per gateway with Enterprise features locked behind additional licensing. Community Edition free but operationally heavy.
Migration path
Migrating from Gravitee to Zuplo
OpenAPI specs import directly. Gravitee policies map to Zuplo TypeScript policies. Async-API workloads can stay where Gravitee's event-native gateway is core; sync API management migrates to Zuplo.
Typical production cut-over in 6–12 weeks
- 1
Inventory APIs and policies
Catalog Gravitee APIs, plans, applications, and policies. Identify async-API workloads that may stay on Gravitee.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Policy and consumer migration
Translate Gravitee policies to TypeScript. Migrate plans, applications, and API keys via the Zuplo Developer API.
- 4
Cut-over and decommission
Move sync API traffic to Zuplo with weighted routing, validate SLOs, then decommission Gravitee components for that surface.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics across procurement cycles
Enterprise buyers replatforming off Gravitee consistently cite operational cost — not unit price — as the win. Zuplo Enterprise replaces JVM + MongoDB + Elasticsearch operations with a single managed contract.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- Native API monetization with Stripe
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by Gravitee
- JVM tuning and operations
- MongoDB and Elasticsearch infrastructure
- Enterprise Edition for SSO, async, hybrid, alerting
- Per-gateway managed cloud pricing
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Gravitee.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.