Zuplo vs Gravitee

Compliance posture varies by deployment. Self-hosted Community Edition compliance depends on customer environment.

Compliance posture varies by deployment. Self-hosted Community Edition compliance depends on customer environment.

Enterprise SSO is an Enterprise Edition feature. Community Edition lacks it.

Enterprise SSO is an Enterprise Edition feature. Community Edition lacks it.

SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.

SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.

Self-hosted Community/Enterprise Edition or managed Cloud at $2,500+/month per gateway. Hybrid deployments Enterprise-only.

Self-hosted Community/Enterprise Edition or managed Cloud at $2,500+/month per gateway. Hybrid deployments Enterprise-only.

Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.

Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.

AI capabilities exposed through generic policies. No first-class AI gateway product.

AI capabilities exposed through generic policies. No first-class AI gateway product.

Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.

Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.

Java-based platform requires MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and JVM management — even for the managed starter edition.

Java-based platform requires MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and JVM management — even for the managed starter edition.

Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations. Zero databases or runtimes to operate.

Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations. Zero databases or runtimes to operate.

Java-based policies and a proprietary DSL with steeper learning curve.

Java-based policies and a proprietary DSL with steeper learning curve.

TypeScript policies with full IDE support and the npm ecosystem. OpenAPI-native config and GitOps workflows.

TypeScript policies with full IDE support and the npm ecosystem. OpenAPI-native config and GitOps workflows.

Limited GitOps support in Community Edition. Configuration primarily through Management API or Console.

Limited GitOps support in Community Edition. Configuration primarily through Management API or Console.

Native GitHub integration — all configuration stored as code with PR-level preview environments.

Native GitHub integration — all configuration stored as code with PR-level preview environments.

Developer portal available but requires separate configuration and Enterprise Edition for full features.

Developer portal available but requires separate configuration and Enterprise Edition for full features.

Enterprise Edition feature. Not available in Community Edition.

Enterprise Edition feature. Not available in Community Edition.

Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing and tiered access.

Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing and tiered access.

Synchronous REST/HTTP focus. Backends can include Kafka or similar via standard HTTP/WebSocket adapters.

Synchronous REST/HTTP focus. Backends can include Kafka or similar via standard HTTP/WebSocket adapters.

Pricing Model

Predictable Enterprise pricing that includes the developer portal, managed dedicated tier, SOC 2 controls, SSO, audit logs, and AI Gateway at one tier.