Deployment Models

Self-hosted on Docker for development or Kubernetes for production, with an external PostgreSQL 17+ database (with pgvector), S3-compatible object storage (or Azure Blob) for legacy chat workspace and workflow artifacts, and a cloud KMS (AWS KMS, Azure Key Vault, or Google Cloud KMS) for encryption at rest. A Helm chart is available at `charts.obot.ai`. A free hosted demo runs at chat.obot.ai. Obot announced an MCP Gateway Hosted Platform with dedicated environments, but specific single-tenant SLA and pricing terms are not publicly documented.