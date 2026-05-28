Zuplo vs
Obot
- SOC 2 Type II
- 99.999% SLA
- 300+ edge locations
An MCP Gateway Alternative to Obot's Open-Source Kubernetes-Native MCP Platform
What's wrong with Obot
Obot's key limitations for modern engineering teams
The forces driving enterprises off Obot in 2026 — operational tax, plugin sprawl, retrofitted AI, and pricing that doesn't predict.
Kubernetes-Native Self-Host in Production
Obot's production deployment is self-hosted on Kubernetes with an external Postgres database, S3-compatible object storage, and a cloud KMS (AWS KMS or Google Cloud KMS) for encryption at rest. A Helm chart is provided. Teams without an existing Kubernetes practice carry the operational cost of running this stack themselves. A free hosted demo exists at chat.obot.ai, but a managed dedicated single-tenant SKU or regional SaaS pinning is not publicly documented.
Bundled Platform, Not a Focused Gateway
Obot is positioned as a complete MCP platform with four components: MCP Gateway, MCP Hosting, MCP Registry, and an MCP Server Shim sidecar, alongside an agent/chat client (Obot Agent, replacing the deprecated Obot Chat). Teams that want a thin MCP gateway sitting in front of existing APIs and SaaS MCP servers, without adopting an agent runtime, a server hosting layer, and an end-user chat surface, may not need most of the bundle.
Compliance Posture Is BYO
Obot has not publicly published its own SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, ISO 27001, or FedRAMP attestations. The stated posture is that data stays in the customer's environment when self-hosted, so the customer owns the broader compliance program and evidence collection. SLA and 24/7 support terms for Obot Enterprise Edition are not publicly listed.
No Native OpenAPI-to-MCP Ingestion
Obot's model is bring-your-own MCP server: tool servers run in Docker or as Kubernetes Deployments in a dedicated namespace and connect into the gateway. A native OpenAPI-to-MCP generator is not surfaced in public Obot docs. Teams with existing REST APIs typically author MCP servers separately, or wrap their APIs in a container before exposing them through Obot.
Why Zuplo
Built for teams replatforming off Obot
Managed, modern API management with predictable economics across procurement cycles — no operator overhead, no plugin sprawl, no consumption-pricing surprises.
Product Category
Focused MCP Gateway extending an API platform vs. bundled Kubernetes-native MCP platform with hosting, registry, and agent
MCP Spec Compliance
MCP authorization spec 2025-11-25 over streamable HTTP vs. MCP-standards compliance over streamable HTTP without a publicly pinned spec date
OAuth 2.1 Authorization Server
Documented OAuth 2.1 AS RFC stack (7591/8414/9728/8707) plus 11 first-class IdP presets vs. OAuth 2.1 with DCR + token-exchange shim and a standalone OAuth proxy
A solutions architect can walk you through your current Obot setup, surface the biggest operational tax, and map a migration path — no slide deck required.
Enterprise ready
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Built for the AI era
Built for MCP and agentic API workloads
Zuplo's MCP Gateway (Beta) extends a programmable API gateway with a complete OAuth 2.1 authorization server documented to the MCP authorization spec revision 2025-11-25, federated virtual MCP servers with capability allow-lists, per-user and shared-OAuth upstream modes, and audit logs on every tool call.
MCP Gateway with OAuth 2.1 AS
Bundled OAuth 2.1 authorization server with DCR (RFC 7591), PKCE S256, AS metadata (RFC 8414), protected resource metadata (RFC 9728), and resource-indicator-scoped tokens (RFC 8707).
Federated virtual MCP servers
Bind any route to an upstream MCP server and compose virtual servers using capability allow-lists over tools, prompts, and resources — without forking the upstream.
Per-user and shared-OAuth upstreams
Two OAuth modes via `mcp-token-exchange-inbound` — per-user OAuth and shared-OAuth — plus upstream API key policies, configured per route in JSON.
Monetization for API and MCP traffic
Stripe-native monetization with per-token metering for the AI Gateway and hierarchical budgets at org/team/app levels.
See it in action
See Zuplo running on your stack
A 30-minute working session with a Zuplo solutions engineer. Bring an OpenAPI spec or a Kong route definition and walk away with a working preview.
Side by side
Feature-by-feature comparison
What our customers say
Trusted by engineering teams at scale
90%
Hardware footprint reduction at scale
Read the Blockdaemon case study →
"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs."
Ryan Waites
Senior Director, Blockdaemon
"Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities."
Daryl Benzel
Staff Software Engineer, Yext
1B+
End users served via Zuplo APIs
Read the AccuWeather case study →
Hours
To launch MCP server on regulated APIs
Read the Finsolutia case study →
"We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server."
Miguel Madeira
CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Obot.
Ready to talk to an expert?
Book a call with a solutions architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free and explore the platform yourself.