Built for the AI era

Arcade ships an opinionated, US-only SaaS runtime with a Python-first SDK, a managed tool catalog that went closed-source in July 2025, and webhook hooks for custom policy. Audit logs, RBAC, SSO, dedicated tenancy, and self-hosting are Enterprise-only. Zuplo gives you the same OAuth 2.1 inbound, per-user upstream OAuth brokering, and tool-level RBAC as first-class policies in a TypeScript-programmable gateway that runs on 300+ edge POPs, your dedicated cloud, or your Kubernetes cluster.

OAuth 2.1 with RFC 8707 resource indicators Zuplo's MCP Gateway is both an OAuth 2.1 Resource Server and Authorization Server. The <code>resource</code> parameter is required on every authorization and token request, and tokens are bound to a specific virtual MCP server — a token minted for one server is rejected at another. PKCE S256 required, RFC 7009 token revocation published at <code>/oauth/revoke</code>. CIMD (OAuth Client ID Metadata Documents) preferred over Dynamic Client Registration for trusted MCP clients like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, and VS Code.

Per-user OAuth brokering with encrypted token vaulting Each end-user completes the upstream's OAuth flow themselves; the gateway brokers and refreshes their tokens per session with per-user revocation. Refresh tokens are sealed in the gateway vault, encrypted at rest and keyed to the user's subject ID, and never returned to the MCP client. Token passthrough is explicitly forbidden by the MCP spec and enforced — the inbound token a client presents and the upstream token the gateway forwards are never the same token. Works with Linear, Notion, Stripe, GitHub, Grafana Cloud, Microsoft 365, Slack, PostHog, and any OAuth-compliant MCP server.

Virtual MCP servers and capability filtering Compose multiple upstream MCP servers behind one Zuplo deployment with a curated tool list per role or team. The <code>mcp-capability-filter-inbound</code> policy filters tools, prompts, resources, and resource templates by exact identifier. Calls to hidden tools return JSON-RPC <code>MethodNotFound</code> before the request is forwarded upstream, so even cached tool names can't be invoked. Finance gets a read-only view of Stripe and QuickBooks; engineering gets GitHub and deployment tools — same governance, different exposure.