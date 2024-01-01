Zuplo vs RapidAPI
Zuplo is the API gateway for teams that want to own their API program — branded developer portal, direct customer relationships, Stripe-powered monetization, and SOC 2 Type II controls — instead of listing on a third-party marketplace and paying revenue share. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon use Zuplo to run their API program directly with managed dedicated deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing enterprises beyond the marketplace model
Marketplace ownership and revenue share
RapidAPI takes a 25% fee on marketplace API revenue. Enterprises building API products want direct customer relationships and Stripe-native monetization without revenue share.
Marketplace strategic uncertainty
Nokia acquired RapidAPI's technology in November 2024 with primary interest in telecom and 5G network APIs. The long-term direction of the general-purpose marketplace is uncertain.
Enterprise governance and compliance
Marketplace authentication and customer data live in RapidAPI's environment. Enterprise governance, audit trails, and data residency demand the gateway under your control.
Where RapidAPI falls short for the modern enterprise
Marketplace, Not an Enterprise Gateway
RapidAPI is primarily an API marketplace for discovery, not a full enterprise API gateway. Enterprise Hub adds basic gateway features but lacks programmable policies, GitOps, and full developer-portal customization.
25% Revenue Cut
Marketplace monetization takes a 25% fee on all API revenue with payouts only via PayPal — incompatible with most enterprise procurement and finance models.
Marketplace Owns the Customer
Consumers sign up with RapidAPI, not with you. Customer data, authentication, and billing relationship live in RapidAPI's environment.
Honest take
When RapidAPI is the right choice
- Your primary need is broad third-party API discovery — finding and connecting to existing public APIs.
- You want fast time to first paying consumer for a non-strategic API and are willing to trade ownership and 25% revenue share for access to the marketplace audience.
- You are evaluating Nokia's network-API direction and your APIs are well-suited to the marketplace's evolving telecom focus.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo gives you full ownership of your enterprise API program. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, branded developer portal, native Stripe monetization, and an integrated AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and infrastructure.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance for your gateway vs. compliance tied to marketplace environment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. marketplace user model.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated single-tenant on multiple clouds vs. marketplace multi-tenant.
Customer Ownership
Direct customer ownership vs. marketplace-mediated customer relationship.
API Monetization
Stripe-native monetization with no revenue share vs. 25% marketplace fee.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway vs. marketplace listings of AI APIs.
Developer Portal
Branded customizable developer portal vs. marketplace-hosted listing.
API Gateway
Programmable enterprise gateway vs. marketplace proxy.
GitOps and CI/CD
Native GitOps with preview environments vs. UI-only configuration.
Authentication
Direct authentication you control vs. marketplace-proxied auth.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
RapidAPI's AI capabilities are limited to marketplace listings and basic proxy. MCP-native architecture and agentic auth are not first-class.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that run their API program on Zuplo, not a marketplace
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About RapidAPI
RapidAPI is the world's largest API marketplace, originally built to help developers discover, test, and connect to third-party APIs through a single platform. Founded in 2015, it grew to host tens of thousands of APIs before being acquired by Nokia in November 2024. Nokia's primary interest is in telecom and 5G network APIs, and the long-term future of RapidAPI's general-purpose marketplace remains uncertain. RapidAPI also offers an Enterprise Hub for internal API catalogs, but its core value proposition remains marketplace-based API discovery and monetization.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- Customer Ownership
- API Monetization
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|RapidAPI
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Marketplace compliance posture. Customer data and authentication live in RapidAPI's environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Marketplace user model. Enterprise Hub adds organization controls but consumers still authenticate with RapidAPI.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response.
|
Multi-tenant marketplace infrastructure. Enterprise Hub provides catalog services but not dedicated gateway infrastructure.
|Customer Ownership
|
Direct relationships with your API consumers. You own all customer data, billing, and communications.
|
RapidAPI owns the customer relationship — consumers sign up with RapidAPI, not with you.
|API Monetization
|
Native Stripe integration for subscriptions, usage-based billing, and metered pricing. No marketplace revenue share.
|
Marketplace monetization with tiered pricing plans, but takes a 25% fee on all revenue with payouts only via PayPal.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
Marketplace listings of AI APIs. No first-class AI Gateway product.
|Developer Portal
|
Fully branded, customizable developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management.
|
APIs listed on the RapidAPI marketplace under RapidAPI's brand. Enterprise Hub offers limited white-labeling.
|API Gateway
|
Full-featured programmable API gateway across 300+ edge locations with routing, transformation, caching, and TypeScript-based policies.
|
Marketplace proxy layer. Enterprise Hub offers basic routing and transformations but not a fully programmable gateway.
|GitOps and CI/CD
|
Native GitOps with all configuration in version control, branch-based preview environments, sub-20-second deploys.
|
UI-based configuration only. No infrastructure-as-code or GitOps support.
|Authentication
|
Managed API key auth, JWT validation (Auth0, Cognito, Firebase, Supabase, Entra ID), mTLS, and custom auth via TypeScript.
|
Proprietary authentication via RapidAPI headers — consumers authenticate with RapidAPI, not your service.
|Edge Performance
|
Deployed across 300+ global edge locations with sub-50ms latency to most users.
|
Centralized proxy infrastructure that adds latency through RapidAPI's servers.
|API Discovery
|
Developer portal provides documentation and discovery for your APIs.
|
Large marketplace audience for broad third-party API discovery.
Migration path
Moving from RapidAPI marketplace listings to your own API program
OpenAPI specs export from RapidAPI and import directly into Zuplo. Authentication transitions from RapidAPI proxy headers to direct Zuplo auth (API keys, JWT, custom). Monetization moves from marketplace billing to Stripe.
Typical migration in 2–6 weeks
- 1
Inventory API listings and consumers
Catalog APIs, plans, and consumer accounts on the marketplace. Plan consumer migration communications.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Build branded portal and direct auth
Stand up the Zuplo developer portal under your brand. Configure API keys, JWT auth, and Stripe monetization. Migrate consumers to your direct authentication.
- 4
Cut-over and decommission listings
Communicate migration to consumers, route traffic through your gateway, then sunset marketplace listings or keep them as a discovery channel pointing back to your portal.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics and customer ownership
Enterprise buyers moving from marketplace listings to a direct API program cite revenue retention and customer ownership as the primary win. Avoiding the 25% marketplace fee plus PayPal-only payouts unlocks meaningful unit economics for revenue-generating APIs.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Branded developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- Native Stripe-powered monetization (no revenue share)
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by RapidAPI
- 25% revenue share on marketplace monetization
- PayPal-only payout constraint
- Enterprise Hub licensing for organization controls
- Customer data living in marketplace environment
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs RapidAPI.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.