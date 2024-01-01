Zuplo vs RapidAPI

Compliance and Audit Readiness SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing. Marketplace compliance posture. Customer data and authentication live in RapidAPI's environment.

Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC) SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments. Marketplace user model. Enterprise Hub adds organization controls but consumers still authenticate with RapidAPI.

Managed Dedicated Deployment Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Multi-tenant marketplace infrastructure. Enterprise Hub provides catalog services but not dedicated gateway infrastructure.

Customer Ownership Direct relationships with your API consumers. You own all customer data, billing, and communications. RapidAPI owns the customer relationship — consumers sign up with RapidAPI, not with you.

API Monetization Native Stripe integration for subscriptions, usage-based billing, and metered pricing. No marketplace revenue share. Marketplace monetization with tiered pricing plans, but takes a 25% fee on all revenue with payouts only via PayPal.

AI Gateway and MCP Support Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product. Marketplace listings of AI APIs. No first-class AI Gateway product.

Developer Portal Fully branded, customizable developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management. APIs listed on the RapidAPI marketplace under RapidAPI's brand. Enterprise Hub offers limited white-labeling.

API Gateway Full-featured programmable API gateway across 300+ edge locations with routing, transformation, caching, and TypeScript-based policies. Marketplace proxy layer. Enterprise Hub offers basic routing and transformations but not a fully programmable gateway.

GitOps and CI/CD Native GitOps with all configuration in version control, branch-based preview environments, sub-20-second deploys. UI-based configuration only. No infrastructure-as-code or GitOps support.

Authentication Managed API key auth, JWT validation (Auth0, Cognito, Firebase, Supabase, Entra ID), mTLS, and custom auth via TypeScript. Proprietary authentication via RapidAPI headers — consumers authenticate with RapidAPI, not your service.

Edge Performance Deployed across 300+ global edge locations with sub-50ms latency to most users. Centralized proxy infrastructure that adds latency through RapidAPI's servers.