Zuplo vs IBM API Connect

Compliance and Audit Readiness SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing. Comprehensive compliance and governance for regulated industries. Audit and reporting depend on the IBM deployment substrate.

Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC) SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments. Identity through API Connect's user registry, LDAP, or external OIDC providers. Multi-realm configuration adds setup overhead.

Managed Dedicated Deployment Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported. On-premises (DataPower appliance), Kubernetes, OpenShift, IBM Cloud, or other clouds — each with operational overhead and licensing considerations.

AI Gateway and MCP Support Purpose-built AI Gateway with multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product. AI capabilities exposed through generic policy customization. No first-class AI gateway or MCP product.

Time to First API Deploy in minutes — import OpenAPI spec, configure policies, ship globally to 300+ edge locations. Weeks of infrastructure planning, DataPower provisioning, OpenShift/Kubernetes setup, and portal configuration before first API goes live.

Developer Experience TypeScript policies with full IDE support, npm ecosystem, and GitOps. Configuration as code. Proprietary policy framework with significant training requirements. Configuration through API Manager UI and DataPower console.

GitOps Support All configuration stored as text files in Git with native GitHub integration and automatic preview environments. Limited GitOps support; primarily UI-driven configuration. CI/CD requires custom orchestration.

Developer Portal Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive API explorer, custom branding. Deployed with every Git push. Drupal-based developer portal with deep customization, forums, and community features — but requires significant setup and ongoing maintenance.

Multi-Cloud Edge Deployment Cloud-agnostic with 300+ global edge locations on every plan. Multi-cloud and on-premises supported, but each model carries its own operational and licensing model.