Zuplo vs IBM API Connect
Zuplo is the enterprise API gateway for teams replatforming off IBM API Connect. SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud — without DataPower operations or OpenShift overhead. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon replaced legacy API platforms with Zuplo for sub-20-second global deploys, GitOps workflows, and a built-in AI Gateway with MCP support.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing enterprises off IBM API Connect
DataPower operating model is a poor fit for modern delivery
DataPower Gateway, multiple microservices components, and dedicated operations teams add weeks to every deployment cycle. Modern platform teams ship daily, not quarterly.
AI and agentic workloads
IBM API Connect's policy framework was designed for SOAP-era enterprise integration. Token-aware routing, MCP-style agent traffic, and modern AI gateway patterns are not first-class.
Talent and platform velocity
DataPower and proprietary policy specialists are scarce and expensive. Modern platform teams ship in TypeScript with GitOps — a workflow IBM API Connect does not natively support.
Where IBM API Connect falls short for the modern enterprise
Heavyweight DataPower Operating Model
Requires DataPower Gateway, OpenShift or Kubernetes expertise, and dedicated operations teams. Weeks of infrastructure planning before first API ships.
Proprietary Policy Framework
Configuration spread across DataPower, API Manager, and the developer portal. Specialist skills required and not naturally Git-native.
Procurement and Renewal Friction
Enterprise licensing typically $20K–$40K+/year plus DataPower, OpenShift, and portal customization costs. Multi-region adds further cost and operational complexity.
Honest take
When IBM API Connect is the right choice
- You are deeply invested in the IBM stack — MQ, App Connect, Cloud Pak for Integration — and value tight integration across the IBM portfolio.
- Your team has long-standing DataPower expertise and existing operational tooling that you intend to continue using.
- Your API surface is heavily SOAP-based or built on enterprise-bus patterns where DataPower's protocol-translation strengths are core.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is the enterprise API gateway focused on modern API management — without the DataPower or OpenShift operating model. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and a unified AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and financial services.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class compliance controls in a managed gateway vs. compliance tied to the IBM deployment substrate.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. multi-realm identity configuration.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. multiple deployment models with separate operating burdens.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway vs. generic policy customization for AI workloads.
Time to First API
Minutes to first deployment vs. weeks of platform setup.
Developer Experience
TypeScript and GitOps vs. proprietary policy framework with UI-driven configuration.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
IBM API Connect's policy framework was designed for enterprise integration patterns. Token-aware AI gateway features and MCP-native architecture are not first-class. Zuplo's AI Gateway is purpose-built.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls, and auto-failover.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway with auth and observability.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies for agent traffic.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, and Stripe-native monetization for AI products.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that replaced legacy API platforms with Zuplo
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About IBM API Connect
IBM API Connect is a full-lifecycle API management platform recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for API management for many consecutive years. Built around IBM's DataPower Gateway, it offers comprehensive API creation, security, management, and socialization capabilities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It is designed primarily for large enterprises already invested in the IBM ecosystem (MQ, App Connect, Cloud Pak for Integration) that need robust governance and have existing DataPower expertise.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
- Time to First API
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|IBM API Connect
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Comprehensive compliance and governance for regulated industries. Audit and reporting depend on the IBM deployment substrate.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Identity through API Connect's user registry, LDAP, or external OIDC providers. Multi-realm configuration adds setup overhead.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.
|
On-premises (DataPower appliance), Kubernetes, OpenShift, IBM Cloud, or other clouds — each with operational overhead and licensing considerations.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Purpose-built AI Gateway with multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
AI capabilities exposed through generic policy customization. No first-class AI gateway or MCP product.
|Time to First API
|
Deploy in minutes — import OpenAPI spec, configure policies, ship globally to 300+ edge locations.
|
Weeks of infrastructure planning, DataPower provisioning, OpenShift/Kubernetes setup, and portal configuration before first API goes live.
|Developer Experience
|
TypeScript policies with full IDE support, npm ecosystem, and GitOps. Configuration as code.
|
Proprietary policy framework with significant training requirements. Configuration through API Manager UI and DataPower console.
|GitOps Support
|
All configuration stored as text files in Git with native GitHub integration and automatic preview environments.
|
Limited GitOps support; primarily UI-driven configuration. CI/CD requires custom orchestration.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive API explorer, custom branding. Deployed with every Git push.
|
Drupal-based developer portal with deep customization, forums, and community features — but requires significant setup and ongoing maintenance.
|Multi-Cloud Edge Deployment
|
Cloud-agnostic with 300+ global edge locations on every plan.
|
Multi-cloud and on-premises supported, but each model carries its own operational and licensing model.
|Pricing Model
|
Predictable Enterprise pricing that includes the developer portal, managed dedicated tier, SOC 2 controls, SSO, audit logs, and AI Gateway at one tier.
|
Enterprise licensing $20K–$40K+/year plus DataPower instances, OpenShift/Kubernetes infrastructure, portal customization, and multi-region deployments.
Migration path
Migrating from IBM API Connect to Zuplo
OpenAPI specs export directly from API Connect and import into Zuplo. DataPower can stay where backend protocol translation is needed, behind Zuplo as the modern API management layer.
Typical production cut-over in 8–14 weeks
- 1
Inventory APIs and policies
Catalog APIs, policies, plans, and consumer applications in API Connect. Identify SOAP/protocol-translation cases that may keep DataPower as a backend.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment, configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, audit log destinations, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Policy and consumer migration
Translate API Connect policies (rate limiting, auth, transforms) to Zuplo TypeScript policies. Migrate consumers, plans, and API keys via the Zuplo Developer API.
- 4
Cut-over and decommission
Move primary traffic to Zuplo with weighted routing, validate SLOs, and decommission API Manager and developer portal. DataPower can remain for backend protocol translation when needed.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics across procurement cycles
Enterprise buyers replatforming off IBM API Connect consistently cite procurement and operational predictability as the win. Zuplo Enterprise replaces multi-component IBM contracts plus DataPower and OpenShift operations with a single predictable contract.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Built-in AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by IBM API Connect
- DataPower Gateway licensing and operations
- OpenShift or Kubernetes infrastructure
- Drupal portal customization and hosting
- Multi-region deployment additional cost
- IBM Cloud Pak for Integration if used
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs IBM API Connect.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.