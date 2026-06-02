Zuplo vs
Postman
- SOC 2 Type II
- 99.999% SLA
- 300+ edge locations
Design and test in Postman. Run, secure, and monetize in Zuplo.
What's wrong with Postman
Postman's key limitations for modern engineering teams
The forces driving enterprises off Postman in 2026 — operational tax, plugin sprawl, retrofitted AI, and pricing that doesn't predict.
No Production Data Plane
Postman designs, tests, and documents APIs but does not proxy, route, or secure production traffic. Gateway integrations let you view deployments on AWS, Azure, and Apigee — Postman itself never sits in the request path.
No Runtime Rate Limiting or Auth Enforcement
Postman can simulate rate limits in mock servers for testing, but it cannot enforce per-user rate limits, API key validation, or JWT verification on live production traffic.
No API Monetization Engine
Postman has no built-in metering, quota enforcement, or billing integration. Monetizing an API requires a runtime gateway that can meter calls, enforce plan limits, and report usage to a billing provider.
Mock Servers Are for Development, Not Production
Postman's mock servers return canned responses for development and testing. They are not designed to handle production traffic volumes, enforce security policies, or provide edge performance.
Why Zuplo
Built for teams replatforming off Postman
Managed, modern API management with predictable economics across procurement cycles — no operator overhead, no plugin sprawl, no consumption-pricing surprises.
Production API Gateway
Programmable edge gateway vs. API development platform with no production data plane.
Rate Limiting
Distributed edge rate limiting vs. mock-only rate limit simulation.
API Key Lifecycle Management
Full API key lifecycle for your consumers vs. no consumer key management.
A solutions architect can walk you through your current Postman setup, surface the biggest operational tax, and map a migration path — no slide deck required.
Enterprise ready
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
Postman added MCP support to its multi-protocol collections in 2026, letting teams design and test MCP interactions. However, governing live MCP servers, enforcing agent auth, and metering token usage at runtime require a production gateway.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls, and auto-failover — all native.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind one managed gateway with SSO-brokered credentials.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, dynamic per-call policies for agent-shaped traffic.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, native API monetization.
See it in action
See Zuplo running on your stack
A 30-minute working session with a Zuplo solutions engineer. Bring an OpenAPI spec or a Kong route definition and walk away with a working preview.
Side by side
Feature-by-feature comparison
Migration path
Adding Zuplo to your Postman workflow
Postman and Zuplo share OpenAPI as a common language. Export your OpenAPI spec from Postman, import it into Zuplo, and your production gateway configuration matches your design-time API definition. Most teams are running production traffic through Zuplo within a week.
Export your OpenAPI spec from Postman
Export the OpenAPI specification from your Postman collection or API Builder. This becomes the shared source of truth for both your testing workflow and your production gateway.
Import into Zuplo and configure policies
Import the OpenAPI spec into Zuplo. Configure rate limiting, authentication, and API key management policies using TypeScript. Set up your Git repository as the source of truth.
Set up the developer portal and monetization
Enable the Zuplo developer portal with self-serve API key issuance and configure monetization plans if needed. Your Postman documentation complements the portal for developer onboarding.
Deploy to production via GitOps
Push to your Git repository and deploy globally to 300+ edge locations in under 20 seconds. Use Postman to run test collections against Zuplo preview environments before merging to production.
Routes & specs
Direct OpenAPI import
Postman plugins
Map to TypeScript policies
Migration phases
Typical production deployment in 1–2 weeks
Export your OpenAPI spec from Postman
Export the OpenAPI specification from your Postman collection or API Builder. This becomes the shared source of truth for both your testing workflow and your production gateway.2 wksPlan locked
Import into Zuplo and configure policies
Import the OpenAPI spec into Zuplo. Configure rate limiting, authentication, and API key management policies using TypeScript. Set up your Git repository as the source of truth.2 wksFoundation live
Set up the developer portal and monetization
Enable the Zuplo developer portal with self-serve API key issuance and configure monetization plans if needed. Your Postman documentation complements the portal for developer onboarding.4 wksSide-by-side
Deploy to production via GitOps
Push to your Git repository and deploy globally to 300+ edge locations in under 20 seconds. Use Postman to run test collections against Zuplo preview environments before merging to production.2 wksCut-over done
What our customers say
Trusted by engineering teams at scale
90%
Hardware footprint reduction at scale
Read the Blockdaemon case study →
"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs."
Ryan Waites
Senior Director, Blockdaemon
"Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities."
Daryl Benzel
Staff Software Engineer, Yext
1B+
End users served via Zuplo APIs
Read the AccuWeather case study →
Hours
To launch MCP server on regulated APIs
Read the Finsolutia case study →
"We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server."
Miguel Madeira
CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Postman.
Ready to talk to an expert?
Book a call with a solutions architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free and explore the platform yourself.