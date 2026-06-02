Zuplo
API Gateway Comparisons

Zuplo vs
Postman

  • SOC 2 Type II
  • 99.999% SLA
  • 300+ edge locations

Design and test in Postman. Run, secure, and monetize in Zuplo.

Talk to an Architect Compare with AI
Feature
Zuplo
Postman
Production API Gateway
Rate Limiting
API Key Lifecycle Management
Authentication and Authorization
API Monetization
AI Gateway and MCP Support
AccuWeather
Read the Case Study
Blockdaemon
Read the Case Study
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Read the Case Study
Finsolutia
Read the Case Study
VNDR
Read the Case Study
Mews
Read the Case Study
Yext
Read the Case Study
Zumiez
Read the Case Study

What's wrong with Postman

Postman's key limitations for modern engineering teams

The forces driving enterprises off Postman in 2026 — operational tax, plugin sprawl, retrofitted AI, and pricing that doesn't predict.

No Production Data Plane

Postman designs, tests, and documents APIs but does not proxy, route, or secure production traffic. Gateway integrations let you view deployments on AWS, Azure, and Apigee — Postman itself never sits in the request path.

No Runtime Rate Limiting or Auth Enforcement

Postman can simulate rate limits in mock servers for testing, but it cannot enforce per-user rate limits, API key validation, or JWT verification on live production traffic.

No API Monetization Engine

Postman has no built-in metering, quota enforcement, or billing integration. Monetizing an API requires a runtime gateway that can meter calls, enforce plan limits, and report usage to a billing provider.

Mock Servers Are for Development, Not Production

Postman's mock servers return canned responses for development and testing. They are not designed to handle production traffic volumes, enforce security policies, or provide edge performance.

Why Zuplo

Built for teams replatforming off Postman

Managed, modern API management with predictable economics across procurement cycles — no operator overhead, no plugin sprawl, no consumption-pricing surprises.

Production API Gateway

Programmable edge gateway vs. API development platform with no production data plane.

Rate Limiting

Distributed edge rate limiting vs. mock-only rate limit simulation.

API Key Lifecycle Management

Full API key lifecycle for your consumers vs. no consumer key management.

A solutions architect can walk you through your current Postman setup, surface the biggest operational tax, and map a migration path — no slide deck required.

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Enterprise ready

Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads

Compliance & Audit

  • SOC 2 Type II audited annually
  • Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
  • GDPR-aligned data processing
  • Audit logs across the control plane
  • API governance with policy enforcement

Identity & Access

  • SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
  • Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
  • Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
  • API key metadata for downstream authorization

Deployment Flexibility

  • Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
  • Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
  • Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
  • Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements

Support & Success

  • Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
  • 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
  • Named technical account manager
  • Architecture and migration professional services

Built for the AI era

Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic

Postman added MCP support to its multi-protocol collections in 2026, letting teams design and test MCP interactions. However, governing live MCP servers, enforcing agent auth, and metering token usage at runtime require a production gateway.

Unified AI Gateway

Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls, and auto-failover — all native.

MCP Gateway

Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind one managed gateway with SSO-brokered credentials.

Agentic auth and identity

Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, dynamic per-call policies for agent-shaped traffic.

Token economics built in

Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, native API monetization.

See it in action

See Zuplo running on your stack

A 30-minute working session with a Zuplo solutions engineer. Bring an OpenAPI spec or a Kong route definition and walk away with a working preview.

Talk to Sales Compare features

Side by side

Feature-by-feature comparison

Feature
Zuplo
Postman
Production API Gateway
Full-featured programmable gateway across 300+ edge locations. Routes, transforms, caches, and secures every production request with TypeScript policies and the full npm ecosystem.
Not a gateway. Postman designs, tests, and documents APIs. Gateway integrations let you view deployments on AWS, Azure, and Apigee, but Postman does not proxy or process production traffic.
Rate Limiting
Globally distributed rate limiting enforced as a single zone across 300+ locations. Per-user, per-key, per-IP, or custom function limits with TypeScript-based dynamic policies.
Postman can simulate rate-limited responses in mock servers for testing purposes. No production rate limiting — that responsibility falls to whichever gateway you deploy behind.
API Key Lifecycle Management
Built-in API key service with programmatic creation, rotation, revocation, metadata, and self-service issuance via the developer portal.
Postman manages its own API keys for accessing the Postman API. It does not provide API key lifecycle management for your APIs' consumers.
Authentication and Authorization
Built-in API key auth, JWT validation (Auth0, Cognito, Firebase, Supabase, and any OIDC provider including Entra ID), mTLS, and custom auth via TypeScript — enforced on every production request.
Postman supports sending authenticated requests for testing (API keys, OAuth 2.0, Bearer tokens) and validates auth flows during development. Does not enforce auth on production traffic.
Developer Portal
Built-in developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key issuance, interactive API explorer, custom branding, and monetization — included on all plans.
Postman generates API documentation from collections and can publish to a custom domain. "Run in Postman" buttons let external developers import and test. No self-serve API key issuance or monetization.
API Monetization
Native API monetization with metering, usage-based billing, plan management, and Stripe integration built into the gateway. Free tiers, quotas with overages, and pay-as-you-go billing.
No built-in monetization engine. Postman can document pricing tiers but cannot meter usage, enforce quotas, or integrate with billing providers at runtime.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Purpose-built AI Gateway with multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway for governing remote MCP servers.
Postman supports MCP as a protocol in collections for designing and testing MCP interactions. No runtime AI gateway, model routing, or token-level controls.
GitOps and Deployment
Git-native — repo is the single source of truth. Every push deploys globally to 300+ locations in under 20 seconds. Every PR gets a live preview environment.
Postman introduced Git-connected workspaces in 2026, syncing collections and specs with repositories. Deploys to production gateways via integrations with AWS, Azure, and Apigee — not directly.
API Design and Testing
OpenAPI-first configuration. Testing relies on standard tools (Jest, Vitest) and preview environments for integration testing.
Industry-leading API design, testing, and collaboration platform. Collections, automated test suites, mock servers, monitors, and CI/CD integration via the Postman CLI. Used by 40 million+ developers.
Mock Servers
No built-in mock server. Preview environments per pull request serve as live staging environments for integration testing.
Cloud and local mock servers that return example responses based on your collections. Advanced request matching, delay simulation, and simulator for testing latency and error conditions.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs across the control plane, GDPR-aligned data processing.
SOC 2 Type II certified, SOC 3 compliant, GDPR and CCPA adherent. Enterprise plan includes audit logging with 180-day retention.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments — included on Enterprise.
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC on the Enterprise plan. SSO also available on Team plans with the Simple Security add-on. BYOK encryption available as an Enterprise add-on.

Migration path

Adding Zuplo to your Postman workflow

Postman and Zuplo share OpenAPI as a common language. Export your OpenAPI spec from Postman, import it into Zuplo, and your production gateway configuration matches your design-time API definition. Most teams are running production traffic through Zuplo within a week.

Migration phases

Typical production deployment in 1–2 weeks

  1. Export your OpenAPI spec from Postman

    Export the OpenAPI specification from your Postman collection or API Builder. This becomes the shared source of truth for both your testing workflow and your production gateway.

    2 wksPlan locked

  2. Import into Zuplo and configure policies

    Import the OpenAPI spec into Zuplo. Configure rate limiting, authentication, and API key management policies using TypeScript. Set up your Git repository as the source of truth.

    2 wksFoundation live

  3. Set up the developer portal and monetization

    Enable the Zuplo developer portal with self-serve API key issuance and configure monetization plans if needed. Your Postman documentation complements the portal for developer onboarding.

    4 wksSide-by-side

  4. Deploy to production via GitOps

    Push to your Git repository and deploy globally to 300+ edge locations in under 20 seconds. Use Postman to run test collections against Zuplo preview environments before merging to production.

    2 wksCut-over done

What our customers say

Trusted by engineering teams at scale

Blockdaemon

90%

Hardware footprint reduction at scale

Read the Blockdaemon case study →

"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs."

Ryan Waites

Senior Director, Blockdaemon

Case study →

"Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities."

Daryl Benzel

Staff Software Engineer, Yext

Case study →
AccuWeather

1B+

End users served via Zuplo APIs

Read the AccuWeather case study →

Finsolutia

Hours

To launch MCP server on regulated APIs

Read the Finsolutia case study →

"We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server."

Miguel Madeira

CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia

Case study →

Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads

SOC 2 Type II Third-party penetration testing GDPR-aligned 24/7/365 emergency hotline
300+ Global edge locations
Billions API requests served / month
Up to 99.999% Enterprise uptime SLA
<20s Global deploy time

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about Zuplo vs Postman.

Ready to talk to an expert?

Book a call with a solutions architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free and explore the platform yourself.

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