Your GraphQL endpoint, behind a real gateway
GraphQL hides behind one POST route, where most gateways go blind. Zuplo sees every operation: complexity limits, per-operation analytics, and a built-in MCP server.
An HTTP gateway can't see a GraphQL API
REST gives a gateway many routes and methods to reason about. GraphQL collapses everything into one POST endpoint, so a gateway built for HTTP is blind to the operations underneath. Security, analytics, and limits stop at the door.
A second gateway, just for GraphQL
Your REST traffic runs through one gateway. GraphQL gets a separate bespoke proxy with its own auth, limits, and dashboards. Two systems to secure and operate.
One endpoint, zero visibility
Everything is POST /graphql, so your HTTP analytics see one route doing all the work. No idea which query is slow or which mutation is failing.
Expensive queries reach your resolvers
A deeply nested query or a complexity bomb sails straight through to your origin. By the time your resolvers fall over, the request is already inside.
Introspection open in production
The introspection that powers your playground is a full schema map for an attacker. Left on in prod, it exposes every type, field, and mutation you have.
GraphQL as a first-class citizen of your gateway
One gateway, REST and GraphQL
Proxy your GraphQL upstream through a POST route and every Zuplo policy applies natively: auth, rate limiting, logging, custom TypeScript. No second gateway, no separate control plane.
Every operation is first-class
Zuplo parses each request into named operations. Analytics, limits, and logs work per query and per mutation, not flattened into a single endpoint.
Block the expensive query at the edge
Depth limiting, complexity analysis, and introspection control run before the request reaches your resolvers, across 300+ data centers. Your origin never feels it.
Stop the expensive query before your resolvers do
A GraphQL route is just a POST route with a stack of policies. Depth and complexity analysis reject abusive queries at the edge; introspection controls keep your schema private. The expensive query never reaches your upstream.
{
"/graphql": {
"post": {
"operationId": "graphql",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"handler": {
"export": "urlRewriteHandler",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"baseUrl": "${env.GRAPHQL_UPSTREAM}/graphql"
}
},
"policies": {
"inbound": [
"api-key-inbound",
"graphql-complexity-limit",
"graphql-disable-introspection"
]
}
}
}
}
}
{
"name": "graphql-complexity-limit",
"policyType": "graphql-complexity-limit-inbound",
"handler": {
"export": "GraphQLComplexityLimitInboundPolicy",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"maxDepth": 7,
"maxComplexity": 1000
}
}
}
// Over the limit? Rejected at the edge,
// before your GraphQL server parses it.
See every operation, not one busy endpoint
A dedicated GraphQL section with metrics that understand operations, not just HTTP status codes. Find the slow query, the failing mutation, and whether latency lives in your resolvers or your policies.
- Query 72%
- Mutation 22%
- Subscription 6%
Turn your GraphQL API into an MCP server
GraphQL is a query language, so an LLM needs the schema before it can ask anything useful. Flag a route as GraphQL MCP and Zuplo generates two tools automatically: one to fetch the schema, one to run queries.
Agent calls introspection
It pulls your schema and learns which queries, mutations, and types exist.
Agent builds a valid query
Armed with the schema, the LLM constructs a query that asks exactly what it needs.
Execute runs it through the gateway
The query runs behind your auth, rate limits, and complexity policies, like any client.
GraphQL support, not a GraphQL bolt-on
Operation-level security
Complexity and depth limits reject abusive queries at the edge, and introspection controls keep your schema private in production. Garbage never reaches your server.
Operation-aware analytics
See operations, success rate, total-vs-resolver p95, and errors split into resolver, validation, and auth. A per-operation table ranks every query by volume, complexity, and latency.
GraphQL to MCP in one route
Flag a GraphQL route for MCP and Zuplo generates an introspection tool and an execute tool automatically. Agents discover your schema and run queries, behind your auth.
Schema-aware docs and playground
Your developer portal renders a browsable type reference and a live query playground straight from your schema. No separate GraphiQL to host or sync.
What teams use this for
“We run REST and GraphQL and don't want two gateways to operate.”
Add a POST /graphql route pointing at your GraphQL server, alongside your REST routes. The same auth, rate limiting, logging, and GitOps deploys cover both. One gateway, one repo.
“Someone is sending 12-level-deep queries that melt resolvers.”
Add the complexity-limit policy and set depth and cost thresholds. Anything over the limit is rejected at the edge before it reaches your upstream. Pair it with per-consumer rate limiting.
“We need introspection for our MCP server but not the public endpoint.”
Keep introspection where the MCP server needs it and disable it on the public route, or filter it to expose only the types you want public. The schema map stays internal.
“Latency is up but we can't tell if it's our server or the gateway.”
Compare total p95 against resolver p95 in the GraphQL analytics tab. Low resolver but high total means the time is in parsing, validation, or auth at the gateway. The per-operation table shows which query regressed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about running GraphQL through Zuplo.
The gateway your GraphQL API deserves
Free Zuplo project, point a POST /graphql route at your endpoint, and get policies, analytics, and an MCP server today.