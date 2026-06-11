Copy page Tabs GraphQL

The GraphQL tab breaks traffic down by GraphQL operation: the queries, mutations, and subscriptions clients send through routes you've marked as GraphQL endpoints. Use it to find your most-used operations, separate validation and resolver errors, and see how much of each operation's latency falls in your upstream resolvers. It's visible when the project proxies a GraphQL API.

When to use this

Find the highest-volume operations and the ones clients call most.

Separate resolver, validation, and auth errors when a GraphQL endpoint misbehaves.

Compare total round-trip latency against resolver-only time to see whether the gateway or the upstream owns a slowdown.

Summary KPIs

Name What it measures Operations Total GraphQL operations in the window. Success Rate Share of operations that completed without error. Secondary: ok / err split. p95 Latency Total P95 across operations. Secondary: resolver P95. Error Classes Total errored operations. Secondary: resolver / validation / auth split ( res · val · auth ).

See Metrics glossary for error-class and resolver-latency definitions.

Charts

GraphQL Operations Over Time. Operation volume per interval. Populates once a client sends a query, mutation, or subscription.

Operation Types. A donut splitting operations across query, mutation, and subscription.

Latency — Total vs Resolver. Total P95 and resolver P95 over time, with P50 total, P95 total, P99 total, and P95 resolver summary cards. What to look for: a total P95 well above the resolver P95 means the operation spends its time outside your resolvers — in parsing, validation, or gateway policies — rather than in the upstream.

Operations table

Column Notes Operation The GraphQL operation name. Type query, mutation, or subscription. Operations Count with an inline volume bar. Errors Errored-operation count. Error Rate Errors ÷ operations. Complexity (avg/max) Average and maximum computed query complexity. p95 P95 latency for the operation.

The table is searchable and sortable on any column (default: operations descending).

Filters

The filter bar applies. See Shared controls.

Troubleshooting

The GraphQL tab is empty. No GraphQL operations arrived in the selected window. Operations appear once a client sends a query, mutation, or subscription through a route you've marked as a GraphQL endpoint. See GraphQL on Zuplo for how to mark a route.

The tab isn't visible. Visibility requires at least one route you've marked as a GraphQL endpoint. See GraphQL on Zuplo.

Total latency is high but resolver latency is low. The operation spends its time outside your resolvers. Check the gateway policies on the GraphQL route — parsing, validation, complexity analysis, or auth — rather than the upstream.