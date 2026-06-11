Copy page Reference Metrics Glossary

This page defines every term used in the Analytics dashboards once. KPI tables on tab pages link here for depth.

HTTP status classes

Class Meaning 2xx Success. 3xx Redirection. 4xx Client error. The caller sent something the gateway or backend rejected. 5xx Server error. The gateway, an upstream origin, or an MCP backend failed to fulfill the request.

Error rates

Client error rate. 4xx count divided by total requests in the window, expressed as a percentage.

Server error rate. 5xx count divided by total requests in the window.

Request-weighted average. When aggregating a rate across many entities (consumers, agents, origins), each entity's rate is weighted by its request count. A consumer with 100,000 requests at a 1% error rate contributes more than a consumer with 100 requests at a 50% error rate. Use the request-weighted figure to answer "what does the average request experience look like?"; use a simple unweighted average to answer "what does the average consumer experience look like?"

Latency

Avg latency. Arithmetic mean response time. Sensitive to outliers.

P50 (median) latency. Half of requests completed within this time.

P95 latency. 95% of requests completed within this time. The other 5% took longer. P95 is the standard tail-latency metric.

P99 latency. 99% of requests completed within this time. Useful for spotting outlier behavior that P95 may smooth over.

Latency distribution histogram. Bands at P10, P50, P90, P95, P99. Clicking a band on the Requests tab filters to requests in that duration range.

Active edge instances

Distinct gateway worker instances actively serving traffic in each interval. A rough indicator of how widely your traffic is distributed.

Failure origin

Classifies an error by where it originated:

Origin Meaning gateway The Zuplo gateway returned the error. upstream A backend origin or MCP server returned the error. client The client sent something invalid that caused the failure.

Outcome class

MCP events use these outcome classes:

Class Meaning success Event completed normally. application_error Event failed due to an application-layer issue (e.g. invalid input). gateway_error The gateway itself returned an error. upstream_error An upstream MCP server returned an error.

GraphQL operation types

Type Meaning Query A read operation. Mutation A write operation. Subscription A long-lived operation that streams updates.

GraphQL error classes

The GraphQL tab groups errors by where they arise:

Class Meaning Resolver A resolver threw while executing the operation. Validation The operation failed schema validation before execution. Auth An authentication or authorization check rejected the operation.

Resolver latency (GraphQL)

How long the operation spends executing resolvers, as opposed to total latency, which also covers parsing, validation, and gateway policy time. A total P95 well above the resolver P95 means the operation spends its time outside your resolvers.

Query complexity (GraphQL)

A score for how expensive a GraphQL operation is to execute. The score grows with the fields and nesting the operation requests. The Operations table reports the average and maximum complexity per operation. See Secure your GraphQL API for complexity limits.