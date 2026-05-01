Reference
URL Parameters
Every Analytics control persists to the URL. Copy the address bar to share any view.
When to use this
- Build a permalink to a specific time window, filter set, or demo view.
- Embed an Analytics link in a runbook, postmortem, or dashboard.
- Understand what each query parameter does.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Example
|Effect
time
?time=7d
|Apply a preset. Values:
1h,
6h,
24h,
3d,
7d,
14d,
28d,
60d,
90d.
start,
end
?start=2026-05-01T00:00:00Z&end=2026-05-15T00:00:00Z
|Custom range as ISO-8601 datetimes. Overrides
time when both are present.
filter
?filter=httpStatus:class:5xx
|Add a filter as
<field>:<matchmode>:<value>. Repeat the parameter for multiple filters.
demo
?demo=true
|Demo mode (sample data instead of your real analytics).
preview
?preview=1
|Legacy preview mode.
Match modes for
filter
|Mode
|Meaning
|Example
|equals
|Exact match.
filter=httpMethod:equals:POST
|contains
|Substring match.
filter=route:contains:/v1/users
|in
|Comma-separated list.
filter=httpStatus:in:500,502,503
|not
|Negation of equals.
filter=country:not:US
|class
|HTTP status class.
filter=httpStatus:class:5xx
|startsWith
|String prefix.
filter=route:startsWith:/v1/
|endsWith
|String suffix.
filter=route:endsWith:.json
Permalink examples
Last 7 days of 5xx errors on a specific route:
Code
?time=7d&filter=httpStatus:class:5xx&filter=route:startsWith:/v1/users
Custom range with two filters:
Code
?start=2026-05-01T00:00:00Z&end=2026-05-08T00:00:00Z&filter=country:equals:US&filter=httpMethod:equals:POST
Open the demo:
Code
?demo=true
Sharing
The recipient sees the same view, provided they have access to the project or account.
See also
- Shared controls: what each control does in the UI.
- Metrics glossary: definitions for the fields you can filter on.
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