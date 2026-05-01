Copy page Reference URL Parameters

Every Analytics control persists to the URL. Copy the address bar to share any view.

When to use this

Build a permalink to a specific time window, filter set, or demo view.

Embed an Analytics link in a runbook, postmortem, or dashboard.

Understand what each query parameter does.

Parameters

Parameter Example Effect time ?time=7d Apply a preset. Values: 1h , 6h , 24h , 3d , 7d , 14d , 28d , 60d , 90d . start , end ?start=2026-05-01T00:00:00Z&end=2026-05-15T00:00:00Z Custom range as ISO-8601 datetimes. Overrides time when both are present. filter ?filter=httpStatus:class:5xx Add a filter as <field>:<matchmode>:<value> . Repeat the parameter for multiple filters. demo ?demo=true Demo mode (sample data instead of your real analytics). preview ?preview=1 Legacy preview mode.

Match modes for filter

Mode Meaning Example equals Exact match. filter=httpMethod:equals:POST contains Substring match. filter=route:contains:/v1/users in Comma-separated list. filter=httpStatus:in:500,502,503 not Negation of equals. filter=country:not:US class HTTP status class. filter=httpStatus:class:5xx startsWith String prefix. filter=route:startsWith:/v1/ endsWith String suffix. filter=route:endsWith:.json

Permalink examples

Last 7 days of 5xx errors on a specific route:

Code ?time=7d&filter=httpStatus:class:5xx&filter=route:startsWith:/v1/users

Custom range with two filters:

Code ?start=2026-05-01T00:00:00Z&end=2026-05-08T00:00:00Z&filter=country:equals:US&filter=httpMethod:equals:POST

Open the demo:

Code ?demo=true

Sharing

The recipient sees the same view, provided they have access to the project or account.

See also

Shared controls: what each control does in the UI.

Metrics glossary: definitions for the fields you can filter on.