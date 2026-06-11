Copy page Analytics Access and Entitlements

When to use this

Confirm whether your account can see advanced analytics.

Find out how many days of history you have access to.

Understand the trial banner or the demo mode link.

Plan requirements

Advanced analytics must be enabled on your account. Without it, the Analytics page shows an upsell view with a Contact Sales call-to-action and no charts.

Free trial

New accounts with advanced analytics enabled get an automatic free trial. The trial:

Runs for the same number of days as your account's retention window.

Shows a banner across the top of the Analytics page: "You're on a {N}-day preview of Advanced Analytics, {N} days left."

Includes two call-to-actions: View demo → (loads the dashboard with sample data) and Contact sales.

Accounts on the legacy analytics version are not eligible for the trial. They continue to use the previous experience.

The trial banner notes that the charts may look sparse if your account hasn't yet generated much traffic. Use View demo → to see what a fully populated dashboard looks like.

Data retention

Each account has an analytics history window measured in days. The window controls:

How far back you can scroll using the time-range picker.

Which presets in the picker are available. Presets longer than your window are locked with an Upgrade for [preset] tooltip.

tooltip. The maximum start and end values when you pick a custom range.

If you need a longer window, contact your Zuplo account team.

Demo mode

Append ?demo=true to the Analytics URL, or click View demo → in the trial banner, to switch into demo mode. In demo mode:

Charts and tables are populated with synthetic sample data.

A persistent banner reads: "You're viewing the Advanced Analytics demo with sample data. Your real analytics aren't shown here."

Remove the demo parameter from the URL to return to your real data.

Scope: account vs project

Account scope aggregates across every project in the account. The Requests tab adds Project Name and Deployment Name as breakdowns; click a project name to drill into project scope.

aggregates across every project in the account. The Requests tab adds and as breakdowns; click a project name to drill into project scope. Project scope filters to a single project and adds an Environment selector (Working Copy, Production, Preview, Other) in the top bar.

See Shared controls for how scope affects filters and breakdowns.