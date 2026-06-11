Analytics
Analytics
Zuplo Analytics is the dashboard inside the Zuplo portal that shows how traffic moves through your gateway: request volume, latency, errors, who's calling you, and (when relevant) AI gateway and MCP gateway activity. It's the page you open when something looks off in production, when you're auditing spend, or when you're answering "is anyone actually using this endpoint?"
When to use this
- Investigate a latency spike or error surge across all projects in your account, or inside a single project.
- Identify which API consumers, AI agents, or upstream origins drive the most traffic or errors.
- Track AI gateway token usage and cost, or MCP gateway and server activity.
How to access
Open Analytics in the Zuplo portal sidebar. The page works at two scopes:
- Account scope: aggregates across every project in your account. Open Account Analytics.
- Project scope: open a project, then click Analytics. Filters to one project and adds an Environment selector.
What's in this section
- Access and entitlements: plans, free trial, demo mode, retention.
- Shared controls: time range, filters, environment selector, banners, URL state.
- Tabs:
- Requests: overall traffic, latency, errors.
- Origins: backend performance.
- Consumers: per-consumer breakdowns.
- Agents: classified AI agent traffic.
- MCP: virtual server routing, capability and tool invocations, JSON-RPC methods, upstream health.
- GraphQL: operation volume, errors, resolver latency, and query complexity.
- Reference:
- Metrics glossary: every KPI and percentile defined once.
- URL parameters: permalink reference.
Tab visibility
You'll see a subset of tabs depending on your plan and project setup:
|Tab
|When it appears
|Requests
|All accounts with advanced analytics enabled.
|Origins
|The project uses managed-edge origins.
|Consumers
|All accounts with advanced analytics enabled.
|Agents
|All accounts with advanced analytics enabled.
|MCP
|The project type is standard and the project uses MCP.
|GraphQL
|The project proxies a GraphQL API.
If you don't see Analytics at all, your account likely doesn't have advanced analytics enabled. See Access and entitlements.
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