Copy page Analytics Analytics

Zuplo Analytics is the dashboard inside the Zuplo portal that shows how traffic moves through your gateway: request volume, latency, errors, who's calling you, and (when relevant) AI gateway and MCP gateway activity. It's the page you open when something looks off in production, when you're auditing spend, or when you're answering "is anyone actually using this endpoint?"

When to use this

Investigate a latency spike or error surge across all projects in your account, or inside a single project.

Identify which API consumers, AI agents, or upstream origins drive the most traffic or errors.

Track AI gateway token usage and cost, or MCP gateway and server activity.

How to access

Open Analytics in the Zuplo portal sidebar. The page works at two scopes:

Account scope : aggregates across every project in your account. Open Account Analytics.

: aggregates across every project in your account. Open Account Analytics. Project scope: open a project, then click Analytics. Filters to one project and adds an Environment selector.

What's in this section

Tab visibility

You'll see a subset of tabs depending on your plan and project setup:

Tab When it appears Requests All accounts with advanced analytics enabled. Origins The project uses managed-edge origins. Consumers All accounts with advanced analytics enabled. Agents All accounts with advanced analytics enabled. MCP The project type is standard and the project uses MCP. GraphQL The project proxies a GraphQL API.

If you don't see Analytics at all, your account likely doesn't have advanced analytics enabled. See Access and entitlements.