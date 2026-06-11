Copy page Tabs Agents

The Agents tab isolates AI agent traffic: requests classified as coming from ChatGPT, Claude.ai, Cursor, GPTBot, and similar clients. It's a focused view; browsers, webhooks, and generic SDK callers are excluded.

When to use this

See which AI agents are calling your API and how much volume they generate.

Catch agent-specific error patterns. For example, one agent that fails CORS or returns 4xx more often than the others.

Compare latency experience across agents.

Summary KPIs

Name What it measures Requests Total agent-classified requests. Excludes browsers, webhooks, generic SDKs. Client Errors Request-weighted 4xx rate across agents. Server Errors Request-weighted 5xx rate. Secondary: count of agents with at least one 5xx. Agents Distinct classified agents seen in the window. Total Errors Combined 4xx + 5xx count. Secondary: agents affected.

Charts

Request Volume. Stacked bars by status class. Granularity is always hourly on this tab.

Agent Error Rates. 4xx and 5xx over time. What to look for: divergence between agents is the headline signal. If Cursor shows a 12% 4xx rate while ChatGPT sits at 2%, the issue is almost certainly specific to how Cursor calls your endpoint.

Agent Latency Over Time. P50, P95, P99 lines.

Agent table

Column Notes Agent Classified agent name. Requests Count with an inline volume bar. Client Errors % 4xx percentage. Server Errors % 5xx percentage. Avg / P95 / P99 Latency percentiles. 4xx sparkline Inline trend over the window. 5xx sparkline Inline trend over the window.

Searchable and sortable on any column. Click a row to filter the tab to that agent. Show more loads the next 50.

Classified agents

The classifier currently recognizes: ChatGPT, Claude.ai, Cursor, Claude Code, GPTBot, Perplexity, Cline, Continue, OpenAI SDK, Anthropic SDK, Google AI, Common Crawl. The list expands over time.

Unclassified traffic is excluded from the Agents tab.

Agent charts use a dedicated hourly rollup. Filtering other tabs by agent isn't supported. Use the Agents tab to drill into an individual agent.

Filters

The filter bar applies. originHost is not applicable here. See Shared controls.

Troubleshooting

The Agents tab is empty. Either no classified agents called your gateway in the window, or your retention window doesn't yet include any agent traffic. Try the demo with View demo → in the trial banner to see what a populated tab looks like. See Access and entitlements.

I see a known agent in my logs but not here. The classifier is conservative; it labels traffic that clearly matches a known agent fingerprint. Generic SDK traffic that doesn't identify itself is excluded. If you believe an agent should be classified, send the User-Agent string to your Zuplo contact.

An agent shows zero requests but appears in the table. Filters on the rest of the tab may be excluding its traffic for the current window. Clear filters to verify.