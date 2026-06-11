Copy page Tabs Origins

The Origins tab shows backend performance: how each upstream host you proxy to is performing in terms of volume, error rate, and latency. It's visible when the project uses managed-edge origins.

When to use this

Identify which backend is slow or returning errors.

Compare the latency contribution of DNS, TCP, TLS, and application time.

Audit traffic distribution across direct origins and service tunnels.

Summary metrics

The header strip shows totals derived from the time series:

Name What it measures Total requests All requests served against any origin in the window. 4xx rate Client error rate across all origins. 5xx rate Server error rate across all origins. Weighted avg latency Origin response time weighted by request count, so high-traffic origins dominate. See Metrics glossary.

Charts

Backend Request Time Series. Stacked bars by status class, aggregated across origins by default. Apply a host filter to scope to one origin.

Backend Latency. Average and P95 over time. What to look for: a P95 climb while the average stays flat usually points to a few slow origins or routes inside an otherwise healthy fleet.

Backend Error Rate. 4xx and 5xx rates over time.

Request Lifecycle. Stacked time spent in each phase of an origin request: DNS time, TCP time, TLS time, and application time. A high TLS slice indicates handshake overhead; a high application slice indicates the origin is slow.

Tables

Two tables sit side by side in a 2-column grid.

Direct Origins

Column Notes Host The origin hostname. Requests Count with an inline volume bar. Client Errors 4xx percentage. Server Errors 5xx percentage. Avg / P95 / P99 Latency percentiles. 4xx sparkline Inline trend over the window. 5xx sparkline Inline trend over the window.

Clicking a row toggles a host filter. Click again to remove it.

Service Tunnels

Same columns and behavior as Direct Origins, scoped to tunnel-routed origins. The table is hidden when no tunnel traffic is present.

Filters

The filter bar applies, with one exception: userSub is not applicable on this tab. See Shared controls.

Troubleshooting

The Origins tab isn't visible. It appears only when the project uses managed-edge origins. If your project routes traffic differently, the tab is hidden.

Service Tunnels table is missing. That table only renders when at least one origin is reached over a service tunnel.

A 5xx spike on one origin doesn't match the Requests tab. If you've filtered the Requests tab to a different route or status class, totals won't match. Clear filters or compare with the same filters applied on both tabs.