Copy page Tabs MCP

The MCP tab shows Model Context Protocol traffic through Zuplo: OAuth and auth decisions, virtual-server routing, capability and tool invocations, JSON-RPC method usage, and upstream MCP server health. It covers both traffic that flows to an MCP fleet through Zuplo's gateway and activity inside MCP servers you host on Zuplo. It's visible when the project type is standard and MCP is in use.

When to use this

See which virtual servers, capabilities, and tools clients call most, and who's calling them.

Track auth and policy decision outcomes across OAuth flows.

Identify whether failures originate in the gateway, the upstream, or the client.

Investigate the JSON-RPC error codes clients receive.

Summary KPIs

Name What it measures Events Total MCP events in the window. Success Rate Share of events with outcome = success. Secondary: success / error split. Client Errors (4xx) Count of client-side errors. Secondary: share of all errors. Server Errors (5xx) Count of server-side errors. Secondary: share of all errors. Failure Origins Combined gateway + upstream + client failures. Secondary: per-origin split ( gw · up · cl ).

See Metrics glossary for the failure-origin and outcome-class definitions.

Charts

MCP Events Over Time. Stacked area showing the top event types over the window.

Event Families. A donut distributing events across families: Requests, Capabilities, and Auth.

Latency — Gateway vs Upstream. Total, gateway, and upstream P95 over time, with P50 total, P95 total, P95 gateway, and P95 upstream summary cards. What to look for: a P95 that the upstream slice dominates points to a slow MCP backend; a gateway-heavy P95 points to policy or auth overhead.

Breakdown tables

Table Columns Capabilities Server, Capability, Type, Calls, Client (4xx), Server (5xx), Error Rate, P95. Consumers Consumer, Events, Client (4xx), Server (5xx). Virtual Servers Virtual Server, Events, Client (4xx), Server (5xx). Upstream Servers Upstream, Events, Client (4xx), Server (5xx), P95. MCP Methods Method (for example tools/call , tools/list , resources/list , prompts/list , resources/templates/list ), Events. Clients Client, Kind (from the initialize handshake), Events. JSON-RPC Error Codes Code, Errors — the JSON-RPC error codes clients receive. Failure Origins Origin (gateway / upstream / client), Errors, Client (4xx), Server (5xx). Reason Codes Class, Code, Events, Errors, Client (4xx), Server (5xx).

Most tables sort on any column and show the top values by volume. Click Show more to load the next page.

Filters

The filter bar applies. See Shared controls.

Troubleshooting

The MCP tab is empty. No MCP events arrived in the selected window. Once a client connects and invokes a capability or tool, the dashboard populates.

The tab isn't visible. Visibility requires project type standard with MCP in use — either an MCP gateway that routes to upstream servers, or an MCP server you host on Zuplo.

Errors show but Failure Origins is empty. Zuplo classifies failure origins server-side from event metadata. Events without a clear origin classification land in Errors but in none of the gateway / upstream / client buckets.