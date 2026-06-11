Copy page Tabs Requests

The Requests tab is the default Analytics overview: every request through your gateway in the selected time window, with charts and breakdowns for volume, latency, and errors.

When to use this

Spot-check overall traffic and error rate across a project or the whole account.

Investigate a spike in 4xx or 5xx responses.

Drill from a route, status code, or geographic breakdown into the underlying requests.

Summary KPIs

Name What it measures When it's useful Requests Total request count. Secondary value: successful (2xx) count. Quick health check on volume and success. Client Errors 4xx rate (4xx ÷ total). Secondary value: raw 4xx count. Spot bad-input or auth issues. Server Errors 5xx rate (5xx ÷ total). Secondary value: raw 5xx count. Spot gateway or upstream failures. Avg Latency Mean response time. Secondary value: min to max. Detect broad latency regressions. Consumers Distinct API consumers (authenticated + anonymous). Gauge active audience.

See Metrics glossary for how rates and percentiles are computed.

Charts

Request Time Series. Stacked bars per interval, broken down by status class (2xx / 3xx / 4xx / 5xx). Drag to select a region to zoom; the time range picker updates to match.

Request Locations Map. A world map with a heatmap of request volume by location. Shown only when geolocation data is present.

Latency Over Time. P50, P95, and P99 lines. What to look for: a widening gap between P50 and P95 typically signals a tail-latency problem affecting a subset of requests.

Error Rate. 4xx and 5xx rates plotted over time.

Latency Distribution. A histogram of P10, P50, P90, P95, and P99 buckets. Click a band to filter the rest of the tab to requests in that duration range.

Active Instances. Distinct active edge instances over time. A rough indicator of how widely your traffic is distributed across gateway workers.

Breakdowns

Each breakdown shows the top 10 values by request count. Click Show more to load the next 50.

Primary breakdowns:

HTTP Method

HTTP Status

Route Path

Account scope only:

Project Name : click to drill into project-scope analytics.

: click to drill into project-scope analytics. Deployment Name: click to drill into a specific deployment.

Secondary breakdowns:

Country , City , Colo

, , User Sub

Client IP

AS Organization

Clicking any value applies an equals filter for that field.

Filters

The full filter bar applies. originHost is not applicable on this tab. See Shared controls for match modes and the filter pill UI.

Troubleshooting

The map is missing. The Request Locations Map only renders when geolocation data is present in the time window. Short windows for low-traffic projects may not include any geolocated requests.

Show more doesn't load anything. You may already be viewing every value for that breakdown. Top-10 plus 50 covers up to 60 distinct values; beyond that, narrow the time range or add a filter.

My charts look sparse. If your account is new, the trial banner across the top calls this out. Click View demo → in the banner to see what a fully populated dashboard looks like. See Access and entitlements.