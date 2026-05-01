Copy page Analytics Shared Controls

Every Analytics tab uses the same set of controls at the top of the page: a time range picker, a filter bar, and (at project scope) an environment selector. State persists to the URL so you can share or bookmark any view.

When to use this

Narrow a tab to a time window, environment, or set of filter values.

Build a shareable link to a specific view.

Understand what each banner across the top of the page means.

Time range

The time range picker controls every chart, table, and KPI on the active tab.

Presets. Last 1h, 6h, 24h, 3d, 7d, 14d, 28d, 60d, 90d.

Custom range. Use the datetime-local inputs for Start and End. Both fields are clamped to your account's retention window.

Locked presets. Presets longer than your retention window show an Upgrade for [preset] tooltip. See Access and entitlements.

Filters

Filters render as removable pills in a sticky bar at the top of the tab. Add a filter from any breakdown table by clicking a value, or build one manually.

Match modes. Each filter uses one of:

Mode Meaning equals Exact match. contains Substring match. in Value is in a comma-separated list. not Negation of equals. class HTTP status class (e.g. 5xx ). startsWith String prefix. endsWith String suffix.

Clearing. Remove a single pill with its ×, or click Clear all filters to reset.

Disabled fields. Some fields are grayed out on tabs where they don't apply. For example, originHost is unavailable on Requests, Consumers, and Agents; userSub is unavailable on Origins.

Environment selector

The environment selector appears only at project scope. It's a dropdown grouped as:

Working Copy

Production

Preview

Other

Each environment shows a request count next to its name. The active selection appears as a blue pill in the top bar.

Account vs project scope

See Access and entitlements for how scope affects available breakdowns and the environment selector.

Every control persists to the URL. To share a view, copy the address bar. There's no separate share button.

Parameter Example Effect time ?time=7d Apply a preset. start , end ?start=2026-05-01T00:00:00Z&end=2026-05-15T00:00:00Z Custom range. Overrides time . filter ?filter=httpStatus:class:5xx Add a filter. Repeat the parameter for multiple values. demo ?demo=true Demo mode (sample data). preview ?preview=1 Legacy preview mode.

See URL parameters for the full reference.

Refresh

A spinning loader appears in the sticky bar while data refetches, and a semi-transparent Updating… overlay covers the content area. There's no manual refresh button and no auto-refresh interval. Change a control to trigger a refetch.

Banners

Banners appear at the top of the page in this priority order:

Preview banner: when preview=1 is set. Indicates legacy preview mode. Demo banner: when demo=true is set. Reminds you sample data is shown instead of your real analytics. Trial banner: for new accounts with advanced analytics. Shows days remaining and offers View demo → and Contact Sales.

Loading and empty states

Each tab uses a shape-aware skeleton while the first request is in flight. The product analytics tabs (MCP, GraphQL) suppress that skeleton briefly to avoid flashing when data is already cached. Empty states on those tabs include a short description and a "Read the … docs" link to the relevant product section.

Status colors

The same color palette is used across every chart that breaks down by HTTP status class:

Class Color 2xx Green 3xx Blue 4xx Amber 5xx Red