Copy page Tabs Consumers

The Consumers tab breaks traffic down by API consumer: anyone calling your gateway, whether authenticated or anonymous. Use it to see who your noisiest callers are, who's hitting errors, and which consumers experience the slowest latency.

When to use this

Find the top API consumers by request volume.

Identify which consumer is responsible for a 4xx or 5xx surge.

Compare latency experience across consumers (for example, paid vs free tier).

Summary KPIs

Name What it measures Requests Total requests across all consumers in the window. Client Errors Request-weighted 4xx rate across consumers (high-traffic consumers count more). See Metrics glossary. Server Errors Request-weighted 5xx rate. Secondary: count of consumers with at least one 5xx. Consumers Distinct consumers (authenticated plus anonymous). Total Errors Combined 4xx + 5xx count. Secondary: consumers affected.

Charts

Request Volume. Stacked bars by status class. The chart title updates to reflect the active consumer filter so you can tell at a glance whether you're looking at one consumer or all of them.

Consumer Error Rates. 4xx and 5xx over time. What to look for: a sustained 4xx rate from one consumer usually points to a broken integration on their side.

Consumer Latency Over Time. P50, P95, P99 lines.

Consumer table

Column Notes User Consumer identity. Anonymous requests show Anonymous · No auth. Requests Count with an inline volume bar. Client Errors % 4xx percentage. Server Errors % 5xx percentage. Avg / P95 / P99 Latency percentiles. 4xx sparkline Inline trend over the window. 5xx sparkline Inline trend over the window.

The table is searchable and sortable on any column (default: requests descending). Clicking a row filters the entire tab to that consumer. Show more loads the next 50.

Filters

The filter bar applies. originHost is not applicable on this tab. See Shared controls.

Troubleshooting

Everything is showing as Anonymous. If your gateway isn't authenticating requests, or your auth policy isn't attaching a consumer identity, every request falls into the Anonymous · No auth bucket. Check your API key or JWT policy configuration.

I clicked a row but the charts didn't change. A row click adds a consumer filter pill. If you don't see the pill in the sticky bar, your click landed on a non-row element. Try clicking the user cell directly.

The 5xx rate here is higher than on Requests. The Consumers KPI is request-weighted across consumers, while the Requests KPI is a flat rate over all requests. They diverge when high-error consumers are a small share of total volume. See Metrics glossary.