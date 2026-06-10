Copy page GraphQL on Zuplo

Zuplo fronts GraphQL APIs the same way it fronts REST: requests pass through a gateway route — with whatever authentication, rate limiting, and GraphQL-specific policies you attach — and your Dev Portal documents the schema. This guide covers both halves: adding a GraphQL endpoint to your gateway routes, then rendering a schema reference and playground in the Dev Portal with @zudoku/plugin-graphql .

Prerequisites

A Zuplo project

An upstream GraphQL API to proxy

For the Dev Portal section: your project's Dev Portal lives in its docs/ folder. The plugin requires the zudoku package version 0.80.1 or newer — check the version in docs/package.json and update the Dev Portal if yours is older.

Add a GraphQL endpoint to your gateway

A GraphQL API serves every query and mutation from a single endpoint, so the gateway route uses the URL Rewrite handler — every request goes to exactly the upstream URL — rather than URL Forward, which appends the incoming path.

Add a new GraphQL route

Open the Route Designer In the Zuplo Portal, open the Code tab and click routes.oas.json. This opens the Route Designer, which lists your project's existing routes and an Add menu. Add the endpoint Click Add and select GraphQL Endpoint. This creates a POST /graphql route preconfigured with the URL Rewrite handler and a demo upstream. If /graphql is already taken, the Portal appends a short suffix (for example /graphql-b891 ) — edit the path to whatever you prefer. GraphQL routes show a GraphQL badge in the route list instead of an HTTP method. Point it at your upstream Expand the new route. Its handler is preset to URL Rewrite in the Request Handler drop-down; in the URL text box below it, replace the demo URL with your GraphQL API's endpoint, for example https://api.example.com/graphql . To use a different backend per environment, reference an environment variable such as ${env.GRAPHQL_API_URL} . Save Save your changes. Your gateway now proxies GraphQL requests at /graphql .

Mark an existing route as GraphQL

Already proxying a GraphQL API through a regular route? Open the route in the Route Designer, click the ⋯ menu at the end of the route's options row (next to the CORS and docs toggles), and check Mark as GraphQL. This tags the route as a GraphQL endpoint without changing its handler or policies.

The resulting route configuration

Both paths produce a route in routes.oas.json with the x-graphql extension set:

config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json { "paths" : { "/graphql" : { "post" : { "summary" : "GraphQL Endpoint" , "x-graphql" : true , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://api.example.com/graphql" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [] } }, "operationId" : "graphql-1a2bc3d4" } } } }

Secure the endpoint GraphQL has its own attack surface — deeply nested queries, expensive operations, and schema introspection. Zuplo ships policies for all three. See Secure your GraphQL API to add complexity limits and disable introspection in production.

Document the API in your Dev Portal

The @zudoku/plugin-graphql package renders GraphQL APIs in your Dev Portal from a schema. Each plugin instance produces a browsable type reference (queries, mutations, objects, enums, and so on) plus a playground, generated straight from your schema.

Beta The GraphQL plugin is in beta. During the beta it isn't available in your project's working copy — it only works in projects connected to source control.

Install the plugin In your project's docs/ folder (where zudoku.config.tsx lives), install the plugin: Terminal Code npm install @zudoku/plugin-graphql The plugin requires zudoku 0.80.1 or newer. Add a schema Drop a GraphQL schema definition language (SDL) file next to your config: schema.graphql schema.graphql type Query { product ( id : ID ! ): Product } type Product { id : ID ! name : String ! price : Float ! } Don't have an SDL file handy? Skip this step and introspect a live endpoint at build time with type: "url" in the next step — the schema is fetched for you when the portal builds. Register the plugin Import graphqlPlugin and add an instance per API. The path is where the docs mount, and input points at your schema: zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx import { graphqlPlugin } from "@zudoku/plugin-graphql" ; const config = { plugins: [ graphqlPlugin ({ type: "file" , input: "./schema.graphql" , path: "/graphql/ecommerce" , options: { title: "E-Commerce GraphQL API" , description: "Products, orders, and customers." , playground: { endpoint: "https://my-gateway.example.com/graphql" , }, }, }), ], }; export default config; Set playground.endpoint to the gateway route from the first half of this guide so readers run real queries through your gateway. With a file-based schema the plugin doesn't know where your API lives — leave the endpoint unset and the reference pages still render, but the playground asks you to configure options.playground.endpoint before it can run operations. With type: "url" , set input to your GraphQL endpoint's URL instead: the schema is fetched via introspection when the portal builds, and the playground defaults to that same URL. You can register the plugin more than once to document several schemas, each with its own path . Link it in the navigation Point a navigation link at the instance's path . Set stack: true so the API's own pages render as a stacked sub-navigation instead of expanding inline: zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx navigation : [ { type: "category" , label: "Documentation" , items: [ { type: "link" , label: "E-Commerce API" , to: "/graphql/ecommerce" , stack: true , }, ], }, ]; Prefer the API as its own top-level section instead? Drop the link at the top level of navigation and leave off stack . See the navigation reference for all link, category, and stacking options.

Plugin options

All options live under the instance's options key:

Option Type Description title string Display title for the API's overview page. description string Short description shown on the overview page. showDeprecated boolean Include deprecated fields and operations in the reference. playground.enabled boolean Show the playground. Defaults to true . playground.endpoint string URL the playground sends operations to. Defaults to input for type: "url" . File schemas have no default; the playground prompts for one until set. playground.headers object Default headers the playground sends with each operation.

Verify it worked

Open the Environments tab in the Zuplo Portal — your build is listed there along with the URLs for both your gateway and your Dev Portal. Send a query through the gateway URL:

Terminal Code curl https://my-gateway.example.com/graphql \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"query":"{ __typename }"}'

A working route returns a response from your upstream, such as {"data":{"__typename":"Query"}} .

For the Dev Portal, open its URL from the Environments tab (or run npm run dev in your docs/ folder) and go to the plugin's path (for example /graphql/ecommerce ). The overview page lists the schema's types, and the playground runs operations against your configured endpoint.

Next steps

Secure your GraphQL API — complexity limits and introspection policies

Testing GraphQL queries — test the endpoint from the Zuplo Portal or external tools

URL Rewrite handler — full reference for the handler GraphQL routes use

MCP Server GraphQL endpoints — expose GraphQL queries as MCP tools for AI agents