GraphQL on Zuplo
Zuplo fronts GraphQL APIs the same way it fronts REST: requests pass through a
gateway route — with whatever authentication, rate limiting, and
GraphQL-specific policies you attach — and your Dev Portal documents the schema.
This guide covers both halves: adding a GraphQL endpoint to your gateway routes,
then rendering a schema reference and playground in the Dev Portal with
@zudoku/plugin-graphql.
Prerequisites
- A Zuplo project
- An upstream GraphQL API to proxy
- For the Dev Portal section: your project's
Dev Portal lives in its
docs/folder. The plugin requires the
zudokupackage version
0.80.1or newer — check the version in
docs/package.jsonand update the Dev Portal if yours is older.
Add a GraphQL endpoint to your gateway
A GraphQL API serves every query and mutation from a single endpoint, so the gateway route uses the URL Rewrite handler — every request goes to exactly the upstream URL — rather than URL Forward, which appends the incoming path.
Add a new GraphQL route
-
Open the Route Designer
In the Zuplo Portal, open the Code tab and click routes.oas.json. This opens the Route Designer, which lists your project's existing routes and an Add menu.
-
Add the endpoint
Click Add and select GraphQL Endpoint. This creates a
POST /graphqlroute preconfigured with the URL Rewrite handler and a demo upstream. If
/graphqlis already taken, the Portal appends a short suffix (for example
/graphql-b891) — edit the path to whatever you prefer. GraphQL routes show a GraphQL badge in the route list instead of an HTTP method.
-
Point it at your upstream
Expand the new route. Its handler is preset to URL Rewrite in the Request Handler drop-down; in the URL text box below it, replace the demo URL with your GraphQL API's endpoint, for example
https://api.example.com/graphql. To use a different backend per environment, reference an environment variable such as
${env.GRAPHQL_API_URL}.
-
Save
Save your changes. Your gateway now proxies GraphQL requests at
/graphql.
Mark an existing route as GraphQL
Already proxying a GraphQL API through a regular route? Open the route in the Route Designer, click the ⋯ menu at the end of the route's options row (next to the CORS and docs toggles), and check Mark as GraphQL. This tags the route as a GraphQL endpoint without changing its handler or policies.
The resulting route configuration
Both paths produce a route in
routes.oas.json with the
x-graphql extension
set:
config/routes.oas.json
{ "paths": { "/graphql": { "post": { "summary": "GraphQL Endpoint", "x-graphql": true, "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "urlRewriteHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rewritePattern": "https://api.example.com/graphql" } }, "policies": { "inbound": [] } }, "operationId": "graphql-1a2bc3d4" } } } }
Secure the endpoint
GraphQL has its own attack surface — deeply nested queries, expensive operations, and schema introspection. Zuplo ships policies for all three. See Secure your GraphQL API to add complexity limits and disable introspection in production.
Document the API in your Dev Portal
The
@zudoku/plugin-graphql package renders GraphQL APIs in your Dev Portal
from a schema. Each plugin instance produces a browsable type reference
(queries, mutations, objects, enums, and so on) plus a playground, generated
straight from your schema.
Beta
The GraphQL plugin is in beta. During the beta it isn't available in your project's working copy — it only works in projects connected to source control.
-
Install the plugin
In your project's
docs/folder (where
zudoku.config.tsxlives), install the plugin:Code
npm install @zudoku/plugin-graphql
The plugin requires
zudoku
0.80.1or newer.
-
Add a schema
Drop a GraphQL schema definition language (SDL) file next to your config:schema.graphql
type Query { product(id: ID!): Product } type Product { id: ID! name: String! price: Float! }
Don't have an SDL file handy? Skip this step and introspect a live endpoint at build time with
type: "url"in the next step — the schema is fetched for you when the portal builds.
-
Register the plugin
Import
graphqlPluginand add an instance per API. The
pathis where the docs mount, and
inputpoints at your schema:zudoku.config.tsx
import { graphqlPlugin } from "@zudoku/plugin-graphql"; const config = { plugins: [ graphqlPlugin({ type: "file", input: "./schema.graphql", path: "/graphql/ecommerce", options: { title: "E-Commerce GraphQL API", description: "Products, orders, and customers.", playground: { endpoint: "https://my-gateway.example.com/graphql", }, }, }), ], }; export default config;
Set
playground.endpointto the gateway route from the first half of this guide so readers run real queries through your gateway. With a file-based schema the plugin doesn't know where your API lives — leave the endpoint unset and the reference pages still render, but the playground asks you to configure
options.playground.endpointbefore it can run operations.
With
type: "url", set
inputto your GraphQL endpoint's URL instead: the schema is fetched via introspection when the portal builds, and the playground defaults to that same URL. You can register the plugin more than once to document several schemas, each with its own
path.
-
Link it in the navigation
Point a navigation link at the instance's
path. Set
stack: trueso the API's own pages render as a stacked sub-navigation instead of expanding inline:zudoku.config.tsx
navigation: [ { type: "category", label: "Documentation", items: [ { type: "link", label: "E-Commerce API", to: "/graphql/ecommerce", stack: true, }, ], }, ];
Prefer the API as its own top-level section instead? Drop the link at the top level of
navigationand leave off
stack. See the navigation reference for all link, category, and stacking options.
Plugin options
All options live under the instance's
options key:
|Option
|Type
|Description
title
string
|Display title for the API's overview page.
description
string
|Short description shown on the overview page.
showDeprecated
boolean
|Include deprecated fields and operations in the reference.
playground.enabled
boolean
|Show the playground. Defaults to
true.
playground.endpoint
string
|URL the playground sends operations to. Defaults to
input for
type: "url". File schemas have no default; the playground prompts for one until set.
playground.headers
object
|Default headers the playground sends with each operation.
Verify it worked
Open the Environments tab in the Zuplo Portal — your build is listed there along with the URLs for both your gateway and your Dev Portal. Send a query through the gateway URL:
Code
curl https://my-gateway.example.com/graphql \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"query":"{ __typename }"}'
A working route returns a response from your upstream, such as
{"data":{"__typename":"Query"}}.
For the Dev Portal, open its URL from the Environments tab (or run
npm run dev in your
docs/ folder) and go to the plugin's
path (for example
/graphql/ecommerce). The overview page lists the schema's types, and the
playground runs operations against your configured endpoint.
Next steps
- Secure your GraphQL API — complexity limits and introspection policies
- Testing GraphQL queries — test the endpoint from the Zuplo Portal or external tools
- URL Rewrite handler — full reference for the handler GraphQL routes use
- MCP Server GraphQL endpoints — expose GraphQL queries as MCP tools for AI agents