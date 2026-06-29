Cache GraphQL responses with Zuplo
GraphQL clients send queries as POST request bodies, so a normal CDN — which
keys on the URL — can't cache them. The
graphql-cache-inbound policy solves
this: it parses each query, normalizes it into a canonical form, and caches the
response in a ZoneCache at the edge. Two
requests that are semantically identical share a cache entry even when their
bodies differ byte-for-byte.
Only
query operations are cached. Mutations, subscriptions, malformed
documents, and responses that contain GraphQL
errors are always forwarded to
your origin untouched.
Add the cache policy
Add
graphql-cache-inbound to the inbound policies of your GraphQL route.
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Open
policies.json
In the Zuplo Portal, open the Code tab and add the policy definition:config/policies.json
{ "name": "graphql-cache", "policyType": "graphql-cache-inbound", "handler": { "export": "GraphQLCacheInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/graphql)", "options": { "cacheName": "graphql-responses", "ttlSeconds": 60 } } }
-
Attach it to your GraphQL route
Add
"graphql-cache"to the route's inbound policies in
routes.oas.json, ahead of any policy that rewrites the request.
-
Verify the cache is working
Send the same query twice and inspect the response headers. The policy adds
x-cache: MISSon the first request and
x-cache: HITon the second. The
x-cache-keyheader (first 8 characters of the cache key) confirms two requests resolve to the same entry.
Cache authenticated traffic safely
By default, requests that carry an
authorization or
cookie header are
not cached — otherwise the first user's response would be served to
everyone. To cache per-user, list the headers that make a response user-specific
in
cacheKeyHeaders. Each distinct value gets its own entry:
config/policies.json
{ "options": { "ttlSeconds": 30, "cacheKeyHeaders": ["authorization"] } }
Setting
cacheKeyHeaders to an empty array
[] caches a single response and
shares it across all callers. Only do this when the response genuinely doesn't
depend on who is calling — otherwise one caller's data leaks to others.
See the GraphQL Cache policy reference for the full option matrix, including how credentialed requests fail safe.
Next steps
- Secure your GraphQL API — complexity limits and introspection controls
- GraphQL on Zuplo — set up the endpoint and Dev Portal docs
- GraphQL analytics — watch hit rates and latency once traffic flows