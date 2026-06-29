Copy page GraphQL Cache GraphQL responses with Zuplo

GraphQL clients send queries as POST request bodies, so a normal CDN — which keys on the URL — can't cache them. The graphql-cache-inbound policy solves this: it parses each query, normalizes it into a canonical form, and caches the response in a ZoneCache at the edge. Two requests that are semantically identical share a cache entry even when their bodies differ byte-for-byte.

Only query operations are cached. Mutations, subscriptions, malformed documents, and responses that contain GraphQL errors are always forwarded to your origin untouched.

Add the cache policy

Add graphql-cache-inbound to the inbound policies of your GraphQL route.

Open policies.json In the Zuplo Portal, open the Code tab and add the policy definition: config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "graphql-cache" , "policyType" : "graphql-cache-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "GraphQLCacheInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/graphql)" , "options" : { "cacheName" : "graphql-responses" , "ttlSeconds" : 60 } } } Attach it to your GraphQL route Add "graphql-cache" to the route's inbound policies in routes.oas.json , ahead of any policy that rewrites the request. Verify the cache is working Send the same query twice and inspect the response headers. The policy adds x-cache: MISS on the first request and x-cache: HIT on the second. The x-cache-key header (first 8 characters of the cache key) confirms two requests resolve to the same entry.

Cache authenticated traffic safely

By default, requests that carry an authorization or cookie header are not cached — otherwise the first user's response would be served to everyone. To cache per-user, list the headers that make a response user-specific in cacheKeyHeaders . Each distinct value gets its own entry:

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "options" : { "ttlSeconds" : 30 , "cacheKeyHeaders" : [ "authorization" ] } }

Setting cacheKeyHeaders to an empty array [] caches a single response and shares it across all callers. Only do this when the response genuinely doesn't depend on who is calling — otherwise one caller's data leaks to others.

See the GraphQL Cache policy reference for the full option matrix, including how credentialed requests fail safe.

Next steps

Secure your GraphQL API — complexity limits and introspection controls

GraphQL on Zuplo — set up the endpoint and Dev Portal docs

GraphQL analytics — watch hit rates and latency once traffic flows