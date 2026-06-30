Copy page GraphQL GraphQL support on Zuplo

Zuplo treats GraphQL as a first-class backend. Proxy your existing GraphQL server through the gateway, then layer on security, caching, analytics, and documentation using policies built for the GraphQL request shape — where every operation is a POST to a single URL, so URL-based gateway features don't apply.

This page summarizes what Zuplo supports for GraphQL and links to each guide and policy reference.

New here? Start with Set up an endpoint to proxy your GraphQL API through the gateway, then come back to layer on the capabilities below.

Connect and route

Proxy any GraphQL server through a POST /graphql route using the URL Rewrite handler. The Route Designer ships a GraphQL Endpoint template, and the x-graphql route extension marks a route as GraphQL so the gateway and Dev Portal treat it accordingly.

Set up an endpoint — add or mark a GraphQL route

Secure the endpoint

GraphQL's flexibility is also its attack surface: a single request can nest arbitrarily deep, fan out into thousands of resolver calls, or map your whole schema through introspection. Zuplo closes these gaps at the edge.

Risk What Zuplo does Deep / costly query Reject queries over a depth or complexity score Schema discovery Block introspection in production Schema over-sharing Strip chosen types and fields from introspection

Secure your GraphQL API — complexity limits and introspection controls

Accelerate with caching

A normal CDN keys on the URL, so it can't cache GraphQL queries sent as request bodies. The GraphQL cache parses each query, normalizes it into a canonical form, and serves semantically identical queries from one edge cache entry.

Cache GraphQL responses — serve repeated queries from the edge

Observe traffic

Report GraphQL operations and their errors to analytics, even when the upstream returns errors inside a 200 response. The GraphQL analytics dashboard surfaces operation volume, latency, and error classes once traffic flows.

GraphQL analytics — monitor operations, latency, and errors

Document in the Dev Portal

The @zudoku/plugin-graphql package renders a browsable type reference and an interactive playground in your Dev Portal, generated from your schema or a live endpoint. Register one instance per API.

Document the API in your Dev Portal — add the GraphQL plugin

Expose GraphQL to AI agents

Turn GraphQL queries into MCP tools so AI agents can call your API through the Model Context Protocol, with the same policies and auth applied.

MCP Server GraphQL endpoints — expose queries as MCP tools

Policies at a glance

Every GraphQL-aware policy Zuplo ships, with its direction and purpose:

Policy Direction Purpose graphql-cache-inbound Inbound Cache repeated queries at the edge graphql-complexity-limit-inbound Inbound Reject queries that are too deep or too expensive graphql-disable-introspection-inbound Inbound Block schema introspection in production graphql-introspection-filter-outbound Outbound Hide chosen types and fields from introspection graphql-analytics-outbound Outbound Report operations and errors to analytics

Next steps