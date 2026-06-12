GraphQL Analytics Policy
The GraphQL Analytics policy makes failed GraphQL operations visible on Zuplo's
GraphQL analytics dashboard. GraphQL servers following the standard Apollo /
graphql-yoga pattern return
200 OK with an
errors[] array in the response
body when an operation fails — invisible to HTTP-level analytics, which would
report every such operation as a success.
Add this policy to a GraphQL route (marked
x-graphql: true) and the gateway
reads the response body, counts the GraphQL errors, and classifies each one by
its
extensions.code (syntax, validation, auth, timeout, or resolver) — no
changes to your GraphQL server or client code required. The classification map
is configurable for servers that emit custom error codes, and errors can
optionally be written to the request log.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-graphql-analytics-outbound-policy", "policyType": "graphql-analytics-outbound", "handler": { "export": "GraphqlAnalyticsOutboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "errorCodeClassification": { "RATE_LIMITED": "resolver", "NOT_LOGGED_IN": "auth" }, "defaultErrorClass": "resolver", "logErrors": false } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
graphql-analytics-outbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
GraphqlAnalyticsOutboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
errorCodeClassification
<object>- Additional
extensions.code→ error-class mappings for codes your GraphQL server emits. Entries are merged over (and win against) the built-in Apollo-convention map (
GRAPHQL_PARSE_FAILED→
syntax,
GRAPHQL_VALIDATION_FAILED/
BAD_USER_INPUT→
validation,
UNAUTHENTICATED/
FORBIDDEN→
auth, timeout codes →
timeout,
INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR→
resolver). Keys are matched case-sensitively; built-in codes are matched case-insensitively.
defaultErrorClass
<string>- The error class reported for a GraphQL error whose
extensions.codeis missing or not in the classification map. Allowed values are
syntax,
validation,
auth,
timeout,
resolver. Defaults to
"resolver".
logErrors
<boolean>- When
true, also write a structured warning to the request log (message,
extensions.code, and path of each error — capped at the first 10) whenever a response contains GraphQL errors. Defaults to
false.
maxResponseBytes
<integer>- Maximum response body size in bytes the policy will inspect. Larger bodies — by
Content-Length, or measured while reading when the header is absent — pass through without being scanned, so their GraphQL errors (if any) go unreported. The default is 5 MiB. Defaults to
5242880.
Using the Policy
This policy reads GraphQL
errors[] from response bodies and reports them to
Zuplo's GraphQL analytics, so operations that fail with the standard "
200 OK
with errors" pattern (Apollo Server, graphql-yoga, and most other GraphQL
servers) show up as failures on the GraphQL dashboard instead of successes.
The response always passes through to the client unchanged — the body is read from a clone, and any internal failure inside the policy is swallowed so error reporting can never break a request.
Requirements
The route must be marked with
"x-graphql": true in
routes.oas.json. That
marker is what enables GraphQL analytics for the route (one
graphql_operation
event per request); this policy enriches that event with the errors it finds in
the response body. On a route without the marker the policy logs a warning and
does nothing.
Error classification
Each entry in the response's
errors[] array counts as one error toward the
operation's
errorCount, and is classified into one of five classes from its
extensions.code, following the Apollo Server conventions:
extensions.code
|Class
GRAPHQL_PARSE_FAILED
syntax
GRAPHQL_VALIDATION_FAILED,
BAD_USER_INPUT,
PERSISTED_QUERY_NOT_FOUND,
PERSISTED_QUERY_NOT_SUPPORTED,
OPERATION_RESOLUTION_FAILURE
validation
UNAUTHENTICATED,
FORBIDDEN
auth
REQUEST_TIMEOUT,
TIMEOUT,
GATEWAY_TIMEOUT
timeout
INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR,
DOWNSTREAM_SERVICE_ERROR
resolver
An error whose code is missing or unrecognized is classified as
defaultErrorClass (
resolver unless configured otherwise). Servers that emit
their own codes can extend or override the table with
errorCodeClassification;
those entries are matched case-sensitively and win against the built-ins, which
are matched case-insensitively.
Batched (array) responses are supported — errors are collected across every result in the batch.
What is inspected
Only responses with a JSON content type (
application/json or any
+json type
such as
application/graphql-response+json) are read, and bodies larger than
maxResponseBytes (5 MiB by default) are skipped — by
Content-Length when the
header is present, or measured while reading when it is absent. Everything else
passes through without the body being touched.
Logging
Set
logErrors to
true to also write a structured warning to the request log
whenever a response contains GraphQL errors. The entry carries the message,
extensions.code, and path of each error (capped at the first 10) under a
consistent
"GraphQL response contained errors" message, so you can search or
alert on it.
Configuration
errorCodeClassification: Additional
extensions.code→ class mappings, merged over the built-in table. Default: none
defaultErrorClass: Class for errors with a missing or unrecognized code — one of
syntax,
validation,
auth,
timeout,
resolver. Default:
resolver
logErrors: Also log a structured warning per errored response. Default:
false
maxResponseBytes: Maximum response body size in bytes to inspect. Default:
5242880(5 MiB)
Usage
Apply this policy to outbound responses on your GraphQL route:
Code
{ "policies": [ { "name": "graphql-analytics", "policyType": "graphql-analytics-outbound", "handler": { "export": "GraphqlAnalyticsOutboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "errorCodeClassification": { "RATE_LIMITED": "resolver", "NOT_LOGGED_IN": "auth" }, "logErrors": true } } } ] }
Read more about how policies work