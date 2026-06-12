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GraphQL Analytics Policy

The GraphQL Analytics policy makes failed GraphQL operations visible on Zuplo's GraphQL analytics dashboard. GraphQL servers following the standard Apollo / graphql-yoga pattern return 200 OK with an errors[] array in the response body when an operation fails — invisible to HTTP-level analytics, which would report every such operation as a success.

Add this policy to a GraphQL route (marked x-graphql: true ) and the gateway reads the response body, counts the GraphQL errors, and classifies each one by its extensions.code (syntax, validation, auth, timeout, or resolver) — no changes to your GraphQL server or client code required. The classification map is configurable for servers that emit custom error codes, and errors can optionally be written to the request log.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-graphql-analytics-outbound-policy" , "policyType" : "graphql-analytics-outbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "GraphqlAnalyticsOutboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "errorCodeClassification" : { "RATE_LIMITED" : "resolver" , "NOT_LOGGED_IN" : "auth" }, "defaultErrorClass" : "resolver" , "logErrors" : false } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be graphql-analytics-outbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be GraphqlAnalyticsOutboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

errorCodeClassification <object> - Additional extensions.code → error-class mappings for codes your GraphQL server emits. Entries are merged over (and win against) the built-in Apollo-convention map ( GRAPHQL_PARSE_FAILED → syntax , GRAPHQL_VALIDATION_FAILED / BAD_USER_INPUT → validation , UNAUTHENTICATED / FORBIDDEN → auth , timeout codes → timeout , INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR → resolver ). Keys are matched case-sensitively; built-in codes are matched case-insensitively.

- Additional → error-class mappings for codes your GraphQL server emits. Entries are merged over (and win against) the built-in Apollo-convention map ( → , / → , / → , timeout codes → , → ). Keys are matched case-sensitively; built-in codes are matched case-insensitively. defaultErrorClass <string> - The error class reported for a GraphQL error whose extensions.code is missing or not in the classification map. Allowed values are syntax , validation , auth , timeout , resolver . Defaults to "resolver" .

- The error class reported for a GraphQL error whose is missing or not in the classification map. Allowed values are , , , , . Defaults to . logErrors <boolean> - When true , also write a structured warning to the request log (message, extensions.code , and path of each error — capped at the first 10) whenever a response contains GraphQL errors. Defaults to false .

- When , also write a structured warning to the request log (message, , and path of each error — capped at the first 10) whenever a response contains GraphQL errors. Defaults to . maxResponseBytes <integer> - Maximum response body size in bytes the policy will inspect. Larger bodies — by Content-Length , or measured while reading when the header is absent — pass through without being scanned, so their GraphQL errors (if any) go unreported. The default is 5 MiB. Defaults to 5242880 .

Using the Policy

This policy reads GraphQL errors[] from response bodies and reports them to Zuplo's GraphQL analytics, so operations that fail with the standard " 200 OK with errors" pattern (Apollo Server, graphql-yoga, and most other GraphQL servers) show up as failures on the GraphQL dashboard instead of successes.

The response always passes through to the client unchanged — the body is read from a clone, and any internal failure inside the policy is swallowed so error reporting can never break a request.

Requirements

The route must be marked with "x-graphql": true in routes.oas.json . That marker is what enables GraphQL analytics for the route (one graphql_operation event per request); this policy enriches that event with the errors it finds in the response body. On a route without the marker the policy logs a warning and does nothing.

Error classification

Each entry in the response's errors[] array counts as one error toward the operation's errorCount , and is classified into one of five classes from its extensions.code , following the Apollo Server conventions:

extensions.code Class GRAPHQL_PARSE_FAILED syntax GRAPHQL_VALIDATION_FAILED , BAD_USER_INPUT , PERSISTED_QUERY_NOT_FOUND , PERSISTED_QUERY_NOT_SUPPORTED , OPERATION_RESOLUTION_FAILURE validation UNAUTHENTICATED , FORBIDDEN auth REQUEST_TIMEOUT , TIMEOUT , GATEWAY_TIMEOUT timeout INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR , DOWNSTREAM_SERVICE_ERROR resolver

An error whose code is missing or unrecognized is classified as defaultErrorClass ( resolver unless configured otherwise). Servers that emit their own codes can extend or override the table with errorCodeClassification ; those entries are matched case-sensitively and win against the built-ins, which are matched case-insensitively.

Batched (array) responses are supported — errors are collected across every result in the batch.

What is inspected

Only responses with a JSON content type ( application/json or any +json type such as application/graphql-response+json ) are read, and bodies larger than maxResponseBytes (5 MiB by default) are skipped — by Content-Length when the header is present, or measured while reading when it is absent. Everything else passes through without the body being touched.

Logging

Set logErrors to true to also write a structured warning to the request log whenever a response contains GraphQL errors. The entry carries the message, extensions.code , and path of each error (capped at the first 10) under a consistent "GraphQL response contained errors" message, so you can search or alert on it.

Configuration

errorCodeClassification : Additional extensions.code → class mappings, merged over the built-in table. Default: none

: Additional → class mappings, merged over the built-in table. none defaultErrorClass : Class for errors with a missing or unrecognized code — one of syntax , validation , auth , timeout , resolver . Default: resolver

: Class for errors with a missing or unrecognized code — one of , , , , . logErrors : Also log a structured warning per errored response. Default: false

: Also log a structured warning per errored response. maxResponseBytes : Maximum response body size in bytes to inspect. Default: 5242880 (5 MiB)

Usage

Apply this policy to outbound responses on your GraphQL route:

Code Code { "policies" : [ { "name" : "graphql-analytics" , "policyType" : "graphql-analytics-outbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "GraphqlAnalyticsOutboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "errorCodeClassification" : { "RATE_LIMITED" : "resolver" , "NOT_LOGGED_IN" : "auth" }, "logErrors" : true } } } ] }

Read more about how policies work