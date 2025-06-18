Built for the AI era

Portkey's MCP Gateway shipped on January 21, 2026 — less than four months before the Palo Alto Networks acquisition was announced. The MCP product line has not yet had a full year of independent product velocity. Future capability lands inside Prisma AIRS.

Virtual MCP servers Compose multiple upstream MCP servers (Linear, GitHub, Stripe, Atlassian, Slack, internal) behind a single gateway URL. Curate the exact tool list each team or role can call. Add or remove upstreams without redeploying agents.

Per-user OAuth brokering End-users complete the upstream's OAuth flow themselves; the Gateway brokers and refreshes their tokens per session with per-user revocation. Refresh tokens are sealed in the gateway vault with AES- GCM and never returned to the MCP client.

Tool-level authorization Toggle individual tools on or off without forking the upstream. Curate per-role tool catalogs — Finance gets read-only Stripe and QuickBooks; Engineering gets GitHub and deployment tools. RFC 8707 resource indicators bind every token to its virtual MCP server, so a token minted for one is rejected at another.