Zuplo vs
Portkey
The Independent MCP Gateway for Teams Re-Evaluating After the Palo Alto Networks Acquisition
What's wrong with Portkey
Portkey's key limitations for modern engineering teams
The forces driving enterprises off Portkey in 2026 — operational tax, plugin sprawl, retrofitted AI, and pricing that doesn't predict.
Independence and Roadmap Sovereignty
Portkey is now a feature inside Prisma AIRS, Palo Alto Networks' AI security platform. The product roadmap belongs to PANW. Cross-vendor neutrality, developer-first DX, and self-serve pricing are all subject to the integration plan. There is a real 12–18 month window where the value drift between independent Portkey and integrated-PANW Portkey becomes visible.
Log-Cap Observability Blind Spots
Portkey's pricing meters logs, not requests. Once you exceed the log cap, the gateway keeps routing requests to LLMs and MCP servers but new logs are no longer recorded in the observability dashboard. For a governance product, silently losing visibility under load is the wrong failure mode.
Short Audit Retention on Pro
Portkey's Production tier retains 30 days of logs. Regulated workloads (HIPAA, SOX, FedRAMP) generally require multi-year retention. Long-term audit retention sits behind Enterprise sales — now a Palo Alto Networks enterprise sale.
Governance Behind an Enterprise Call
SSO, advanced RBAC, VPC deployment, and EU data residency are Enterprise-tier features at Portkey. Mid-market teams that need real governance for MCP traffic — without a six-figure ELA — are increasingly pushed up-market.
Why Zuplo
Built for teams replatforming off Portkey
Managed, modern API management with predictable economics across procurement cycles — no operator overhead, no plugin sprawl, no consumption-pricing surprises.
Independence and Roadmap Sovereignty
Independent product roadmap vs. Palo Alto Networks security-suite consolidation.
Per-User OAuth Brokering to Upstream MCP Servers
Per-user OAuth brokering across many upstreams vs. static third-party auth flow.
Virtual MCP Servers (Multi-Upstream Composition)
First-class virtual MCP servers vs. registry-style cataloging of individual upstreams.
A solutions architect can walk you through your current Portkey setup, surface the biggest operational tax, and map a migration path — no slide deck required.
Enterprise ready
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Built for the AI era
Built for governing MCP traffic, not just routing LLM tokens
Portkey's MCP Gateway shipped on January 21, 2026 — less than four months before the Palo Alto Networks acquisition was announced. The MCP product line has not yet had a full year of independent product velocity. Future capability lands inside Prisma AIRS.
Virtual MCP servers
Compose multiple upstream MCP servers (Linear, GitHub, Stripe, Atlassian, Slack, internal) behind a single gateway URL. Curate the exact tool list each team or role can call. Add or remove upstreams without redeploying agents.
Per-user OAuth brokering
End-users complete the upstream's OAuth flow themselves; the Gateway brokers and refreshes their tokens per session with per-user revocation. Refresh tokens are sealed in the gateway vault with AES- GCM and never returned to the MCP client.
Tool-level authorization
Toggle individual tools on or off without forking the upstream. Curate per-role tool catalogs — Finance gets read-only Stripe and QuickBooks; Engineering gets GitHub and deployment tools. RFC 8707 resource indicators bind every token to its virtual MCP server, so a token minted for one is rejected at another.
Composable AI guardrails
Prompt-injection detection inherited from the gateway policy stack. Automatic redaction of tokens and customer payloads in logs. Compose with the AI Gateway's guardrail policies — including the Akamai AI Firewall partnership — or drop in your own TypeScript policy. Zuplo orchestrates, you choose the vendor.
See it in action
See Zuplo running on your stack
A 30-minute working session with a Zuplo solutions engineer. Bring an OpenAPI spec or a Kong route definition and walk away with a working preview.
Side by side
Feature-by-feature comparison
Migration path
Re-evaluating Portkey for MCP traffic
Most teams using Portkey today are using it for LLM routing first and MCP governance second. The MCP Gateway product is less than four months old. Migrating MCP traffic to Zuplo is a low-disruption change because MCP clients (Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, ChatGPT, VS Code, MCP Inspector) point at a gateway URL — swap the URL, repoint OAuth to Zuplo, keep your existing IDP. LLM routing can stay on Portkey or move incrementally.
Inventory MCP servers in use
Catalog the third-party MCP servers your employees are connecting to from Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and ChatGPT today (Linear, GitHub, Stripe, Atlassian, Slack, internal). Capture which require per-user OAuth and which use shared service accounts.
Stand up Zuplo MCP Gateway
Configure your IDP (Auth0 preset or any OIDC provider), import each upstream MCP server, and define virtual MCP servers per role or team. Bind a credential model per route — per-user OAuth where the upstream supports it, shared API key from the encrypted vault where it doesn't.
Apply guardrails and tool-level RBAC
Add prompt-injection and PII policies to the inbound MCP request path. Define which tools each team can call and which parameters are constrained or redacted. Test against your Claude or Cursor clients.
Repoint MCP clients
Move Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, ChatGPT, and VS Code from individual third-party MCP server URLs to your single Zuplo gateway URL. Keep Portkey on LLM routing duty until that contract renewal makes the broader decision.
Routes & specs
Direct OpenAPI import
Portkey plugins
Map to TypeScript policies
Migration phases
Typical MCP cut-over in 1–4 weeks for governed deployments
Inventory MCP servers in use
Catalog the third-party MCP servers your employees are connecting to from Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and ChatGPT today (Linear, GitHub, Stripe, Atlassian, Slack, internal). Capture which require per-user OAuth and which use shared service accounts.2 wksPlan locked
Stand up Zuplo MCP Gateway
Configure your IDP (Auth0 preset or any OIDC provider), import each upstream MCP server, and define virtual MCP servers per role or team. Bind a credential model per route — per-user OAuth where the upstream supports it, shared API key from the encrypted vault where it doesn't.2 wksFoundation live
Apply guardrails and tool-level RBAC
Add prompt-injection and PII policies to the inbound MCP request path. Define which tools each team can call and which parameters are constrained or redacted. Test against your Claude or Cursor clients.4 wksSide-by-side
Repoint MCP clients
Move Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, ChatGPT, and VS Code from individual third-party MCP server URLs to your single Zuplo gateway URL. Keep Portkey on LLM routing duty until that contract renewal makes the broader decision.2 wksCut-over done
What our customers say
Trusted by engineering teams at scale
90%
Hardware footprint reduction at scale
"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs."
Ryan Waites
Senior Director, Blockdaemon
"Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities."
Daryl Benzel
Staff Software Engineer, Yext
1B+
End users served via Zuplo APIs
Hours
To launch MCP server on regulated APIs
"We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server."
Miguel Madeira
CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Portkey.
Ready to talk to an expert?
Book a call with a solutions architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free and explore the platform yourself.