Zuplo vs Traefik
Zuplo is the API management platform for teams running Traefik as an API gateway who need real API management — developer portal, API key lifecycle, programmable rate limiting, AI Gateway, MCP support — with SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon use Zuplo for external API management without Kubernetes operations or Traefik Hub tier upgrades.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing teams beyond Traefik for API management
Routing is not API management
Developer portal, API key lifecycle, monetization, governance, and AI Gateway aren't features Traefik Proxy provides. Traefik Hub adds some, but a developer portal still requires external tooling.
Kubernetes operator burden
Production Traefik runs on Kubernetes with Helm charts; advanced features need Redis. Modern platform teams want managed gateways for their external API products.
AI and agentic workloads
Token-aware routing, MCP-style agent traffic, and AI gateway patterns are not features routing proxies provide.
Where Traefik falls short for the modern enterprise
Routing-First, Not API Management
Traefik Proxy excels at service routing and load balancing but lacks developer portal, API key lifecycle, and monetization. Hub adds some, but full API lifecycle still requires external pieces.
Kubernetes Required
Advanced features like distributed rate limiting need Redis. Production deployments require Kubernetes clusters, Helm charts, and ongoing infrastructure operations.
Fragmented Product Tiers
Full API management requires upgrading from Traefik Proxy to Hub API Gateway and Hub API Management — each with separate licensing.
Honest take
When Traefik is the right choice
- Your primary need is Kubernetes ingress or container-environment service routing — Traefik Proxy excels at that.
- You have invested in Traefik Hub and Kubernetes operations and need internal east-west routing alongside ingress.
- Your APIs are purely internal with no developer-portal, key management, or monetization requirements.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is focused on external-facing API products. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and an integrated AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and infrastructure.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance vs. compliance dependent on customer environment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. Kubernetes-native identity.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. customer-managed Kubernetes.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway vs. no AI capabilities.
Full API Management
Unified API management platform vs. routing proxy plus Hub tier upgrades.
Developer Portal
Built-in developer portal vs. no developer portal.
API Key Management
Built-in API key lifecycle vs. limited or absent key management.
Operational Simplicity
Zero-ops managed gateway vs. Kubernetes operations.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
Traefik has no native AI gateway capability. Token-aware routing, semantic caching, MCP support, and agentic auth would require external integration.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that chose Zuplo over Traefik for external API management
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About Traefik
Traefik is a popular open-source cloud-native reverse proxy and load balancer designed to work with Kubernetes, Docker, and other container orchestrators. Traefik Proxy is widely used for service routing and TLS termination. Traefik Hub extends this with API management capabilities, but requires separate licensing and the developer-portal experience is limited. For teams that need Kubernetes-native ingress, Traefik is a strong fit; for teams that need full external API management, Zuplo provides the platform layer.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
- Full API Management
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|Traefik
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Compliance posture inherited from customer-operated environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Customer-managed identity through Kubernetes RBAC and configured auth middleware.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.
|
Self-hosted in customer Kubernetes or Docker environments.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
No AI gateway capabilities.
|Full API Management
|
Complete platform: developer portal, API keys, programmable rate limiting, analytics, monetization, AI Gateway.
|
Routing-focused proxy. Full API management requires Traefik Hub with separate licensing and external pieces.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and analytics.
|
No built-in developer portal.
|API Key Management
|
Full lifecycle management with self-serve developer portal.
|
Not available in Proxy; limited in Hub.
|Operational Simplicity
|
Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations.
|
Self-hosted on Kubernetes or Docker. Customer manages clusters, patching, scaling.
|Rate Limiting
|
Programmable per-user, per-key, per-API rate limits with TypeScript logic.
|
Basic rate limiting in Proxy; advanced needs Hub plus Redis.
|API Monetization
|
Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing.
|
No native monetization.
|GitOps Support
|
Native GitHub integration with PR-level preview environments.
|
Good GitOps via Kubernetes CRDs and Helm.
Migration path
Adopting Zuplo for external API management alongside Traefik
Most teams keep Traefik for internal Kubernetes ingress and add Zuplo for external-facing API management with developer portal, key lifecycle, monetization, and AI Gateway.
Typical adoption in 2–6 weeks for the external API surface
- 1
Identify external API surface
Distinguish external-facing APIs (need developer portal, key management, AI Gateway) from internal Kubernetes routing that stays on Traefik.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Front the cluster with Zuplo
Route external traffic through Zuplo to Kubernetes services backed by Traefik. Apply Zuplo policies for auth, rate limiting, monetization.
- 4
Add developer portal and key management
Stand up the developer portal with self-serve key management and plans for external developers.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics for managed external API management
Enterprise buyers adopting Zuplo alongside Traefik cite engineering velocity for external API products as the win — not unit price. Building developer portal, key lifecycle, and monetization on Hub plus Kubernetes ops absorbs platform-team capacity that should be shipping API products.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- Native API monetization with Stripe
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by Traefik
- Kubernetes cluster operations
- Traefik Hub paid tier
- Redis for distributed rate limiting in Hub
- Custom developer portal engineering
- Custom monetization integration
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Traefik.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.